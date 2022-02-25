US Ecology Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

US Ecology, Inc.

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: ECOL) (“US Ecology” or “the Company”) today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.



FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR:

Total revenue increases 8% to $261.4 million

Waste Solutions Base Business grows 9% on improving underlying fundamentals

Waste Solutions Event Business rebounds with 15% growth

Field Services segment revenue declines 4% due to difficult comparison to prior year

Energy Waste recovery continues; revenue more than doubles and adjusted EBITDA margin improves to 35%

Net Income of $3.6 million, earnings per diluted share of $0.11

Adjusted EBITDA of $42.1 million

Adjusted free cash flow of $16.5 million

“We are encouraged by the improvement in our underlying business activity, which drove sequential improvement in revenue in the fourth quarter despite continued supply chain and pandemic-related issues,” commented Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Feeler. “Our Waste Solutions segment saw another quarter of solid growth in Base Business, which was up 9% compared to the fourth quarter last year, up 5% sequentially from the third quarter and up 6% for the full year. We also saw growth return in our Event Business, with a 15% improvement over the fourth quarter last year and 9% improvement sequentially compared to the third quarter. This progress resulted in sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA and margin for our Waste Solutions segment.”

Feeler continued, “We are pleased with the continued momentum in our Energy Waste segment, which led to revenue for the fourth quarter more than doubling from a year ago to over $12 million and adjusted EBITDA margin increasing to 35% on the increased business activity levels. In the Field Services segment, revenue declined 4% on a difficult comparison to last year with lower COVID decontamination work and lower transportation services. We also saw elevated inflationary impacts and a less favorable service mix which resulted in margin compression. The positive momentum in our Small Quantity Generation service line delivered growth of 9%, helping to partially offset weakness in other service lines. Pricing initiatives are underway in our first quarter of 2022 to address these challenging conditions.”

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

Revenue was $261.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 8% compared to $241.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Revenue for the Waste Solutions segment was $123.5 million, up 17% from $105.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Growth across our service lines was led by a 9% increase in Base Business, a 15% increase in Event Business and a 32% increase in transportation revenue, compared to the same period in 2020.

Revenue for the Field Services segment was $125.7 million, down 4% from $130.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. This was primarily driven by decreases in our Transportation and Emergency Response service lines and partially offset by higher revenues from our Small Quantity Generation and other service lines.

Revenue for the Energy Waste segment increased to $12.2 million compared to $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was driven by recovering oil demand and increased rig counts and other investments.

Net income was $3.6 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $92.4 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.13 compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.19 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Cash earnings per diluted share was $0.31 compared to $0.41 for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $42.1 million compared to $42.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Definitions and reconciliations of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA, earnings (loss) per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share, earnings (loss) per diluted share to cash earnings per diluted share, and net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow are attached as Exhibit A to this release.

YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS

Revenue for 2021 grew 6% to $988.0 million compared to $933.9 million in 2020.

Net income was $5.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in 2021 compared to a net loss of $389.4 million, or $12.51 per diluted share, in 2020. Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.17 for 2021 compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.61 for 2020.

Cash earnings per diluted share was $0.97 for 2021 compared to $1.48 for 2020.

Adjusted free cash flow was $56.7 million for 2021 compared to $68.8 million in 2020.

Definitions and reconciliations of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA, earnings (loss) per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share, earnings (loss) per diluted share to cash earnings per diluted share, and net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow are attached as Exhibit A to this release.

REPUBLIC SERVICES TRANSACTION

On February 9, 2022, the Company announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Republic Services, Inc., for consideration to common stockholders of $48 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $2.2 billion. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals and approval by holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of US Ecology's common stock.

CANCELLATION OF EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLS AND SUSPENSION OF GUIDANCE

In light of the pending transaction with Republic Services, Inc., the Company has cancelled its quarterly earnings conference calls. The Company will not be providing financial guidance for the full year 2022 while the transaction is pending.

ABOUT US ECOLOGY, INC.

US Ecology, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The company addresses the complex waste management and response needs of its customers offering treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, radioactive and other specialty waste. US Ecology also provides a variety of vertically integrated field services including logistics and response at its customers in-field locations and through its network of 10-day transfer facilities. Logistics solutions include specialty waste packaging, collection lab pack, transportation, and total waste management. Response solutions include emergency response, oil spill response standby services, spill clean-up services, remediation, and industrial services. US Ecology’s focus on safety, environmental compliance, and best-in-class customer service enables us to effectively meet the needs of US Ecology’s customers and to build long lasting relationships. US Ecology has been protecting the environment since 1952. For more information, visit www.usecology.com.

US ECOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Waste Solutions $ 123,542 $ 105,729 $ 451,249 $ 425,413 Field Services 125,693 130,536 500,187 473,754 Energy Waste 12,192 4,809 36,565 34,687 Total 261,427 241,074 988,001 933,854 Gross profit Waste Solutions 44,058 38,299 154,223 161,341 Field Services 15,538 29,178 74,087 87,151 Energy Waste 2,902 922 4,768 1,659 Total 62,498 68,399 233,078 250,151 Selling, general & administrative expenses Waste Solutions 7,520 6,633 27,262 26,475 Field Services 11,390 12,704 48,210 50,572 Energy Waste 3,065 6,265 13,040 19,722 Corporate 27,537 27,356 111,220 109,400 Total 49,512 52,958 199,732 206,169 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges Field Services - 24,300 - 41,000 Energy Waste - 80,300 - 363,900 Operating income (loss) 12,986 (89,159 ) 33,346 (360,918 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 269 7 1,417 258 Interest expense (6,944 ) (7,468 ) (28,966 ) (32,595 ) Foreign currency gain (loss) 214 (979 ) (171 ) (1,134 ) Other 456 406 4,476 788 Total other expense (6,005 ) (8,034 ) (23,244 ) (32,683 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 6,981 (97,193 ) 10,102 (393,601 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3,417 (4,784 ) 4,765 (4,242 ) Net income (loss) $ 3,564 $ (92,409 ) $ 5,337 $ (389,359 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.11 $ (2.97 ) $ 0.17 $ (12.51 ) Diluted $ 0.11 $ (2.97 ) $ 0.17 $ (12.51 ) Shares used in earnings (loss) per share calculation: Basic 31,158 31,078 31,138 31,126 Diluted 31,359 31,078 31,373 31,126 Dividends paid per share $ - $ - $ - $ 0.18





US ECOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,487 $ 73,848 Receivables, net 250,154 241,978 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,136 28,379 Income tax receivable 14,441 18,279 Total current assets 364,218 362,484 Property and equipment, net 456,384 456,637 Operating lease assets 43,607 51,474 Restricted cash and investments 1,567 5,598 Intangible assets, net 489,573 523,988 Goodwill 413,126 413,037 Other assets 36,923 18,065 Total assets $ 1,805,398 $ 1,831,283 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 64,793 $ 35,881 Deferred revenue 15,950 15,267 Accrued liabilities 51,265 59,296 Accrued salaries and benefits 29,438 30,918 Income tax payable 559 977 Current portion of long-term debt 3,359 3,359 Current portion of closure and post-closure obligations 5,771 6,471 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 15,799 17,048 Total current liabilities 186,934 169,217 Long-term debt 735,125 782,484 Long-term closure and post-closure obligations 93,149 89,398 Long-term operating lease liabilities 28,477 35,069 Other long-term liabilities 13,907 32,201 Deferred income taxes, net 123,482 120,983 Total liabilities 1,181,074 1,229,352 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 315 315 Additional paid-in capital 821,970 820,567 Retained deficit (183,115 ) (188,452 ) Treasury stock (10,652 ) (15,841 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,194 ) (14,658 ) Total stockholders’ equity 624,324 601,931 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,805,398 $ 1,831,283





US ECOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 5,337 $ (389,359 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 70,799 66,561 Amortization of intangible assets 34,614 37,344 Accretion of closure and post-closure obligations 5,363 4,000 Change in fair value of minority interest investment (3,509 ) - Unrealized foreign currency gain (1,647 ) (1,472 ) Deferred income taxes (635 ) (4,148 ) Share-based compensation expense 7,478 6,651 Share-based payment of business development and integration expenses 411 1,182 Unrecognized tax benefits 16 (8 ) Net (gain) loss on disposition of assets (116 ) 1,504 Amortization of debt discount 161 161 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,440 2,217 Integration-related property and equipment charges - 3,067 Goodwill impairment charges - 404,900 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 282 (3,682 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (net of effects of business acquisitions): Receivables (14,685 ) 8,381 Income tax receivable 3,830 (7,049 ) Other assets (5,271 ) (5,443 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 15,985 (13,628 ) Deferred revenue 658 (1,619 ) Accrued salaries and benefits (1,483 ) (121 ) Income tax payable (430 ) (549 ) Closure and post-closure obligations (3,279 ) (1,744 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 116,319 107,146 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (68,666 ) (57,399 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2,431 1,897 Proceeds from sale of restricted investments 1,267 1,483 Purchases of restricted investments (1,017 ) (1,615 ) Proceeds from sale of short-term investments 2,142 - Minority interest investment (712 ) - Insurance proceeds from damaged property and equipment - 1,305 Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (3,309 ) Net cash used in investing activities (64,555 ) (57,638 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from short-term borrowings 61,326 72,353 Payments on short-term borrowings (61,326 ) (72,353 ) Payments on long-term debt (48,500 ) (74,500 ) Payment of equipment financing obligations (5,616 ) (6,327 ) Payment of contingent consideration liabilities (2,553 ) (2,517 ) Deferred financing costs paid (957 ) (1,144 ) Repurchases of common stock (465 ) (18,332 ) Proceeds from long-term debt - 90,000 Dividends paid - (5,667 ) Other - 28 Net cash used in financing activities (58,091 ) (18,459 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash 277 1,915 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,050 ) 32,964 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 75,104 42,140 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 69,054 $ 75,104

EXHIBIT A

Non-GAAP Results and Reconciliations

US Ecology reports adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share, cash earnings per diluted share results and adjusted free cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures, as a complement to results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and believes that such information provides analysts, stockholders, and other users information to better understand the Company’s operating performance. Because adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations they may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Items excluded from adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share, cash earnings per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or a substitute for analyzing our results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations are:

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our income tax expenses or the cash requirements to pay our taxes;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Although depreciation and amortization charges are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash requirements for such replacements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our business development and integration expenses, which may vary significantly quarter to quarter;

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense/benefit, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, accretion of closure and post-closure liabilities, foreign currency gain/loss, non-cash impairment charges, business development and integration expenses and other income/expense.

The following reconciliation itemizes the differences between reported net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 3,564 $ (92,409 ) $ 5,337 $ (389,359 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3,417 (4,784 ) 4,765 (4,242 ) Interest expense 6,944 7,468 28,966 32,595 Interest income (269 ) (7 ) (1,417 ) (258 ) Foreign currency (gain) loss (214 ) 979 171 1,134 Other income (456 ) (406 ) (4,476 ) (788 ) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges - 104,600 - 404,900 Depreciation and amortization of plant and equipment 16,704 11,730 70,799 66,561 Amortization of intangible assets 8,113 9,532 34,614 37,344 Share-based compensation 1,730 1,790 7,478 6,651 Accretion and non-cash adjustments of closure & post-closure obligations 1,792 188 5,363 4,000 Business development and integration expenses 746 4,114 3,274 11,621 Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,071 $ 42,795 $ 154,874 $ 170,159

Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share



The Company defines adjusted earnings per diluted share as net income (loss) adjusted for the after-tax impact of the gain on a minority interest investment, the after-tax impact of business development and integration costs, the after-tax impact of non-cash impairment charges, the after-tax impact of purchase accounting-related depreciation and amortization true-ups, and non-cash foreign currency translation gains or losses, divided by the number of diluted shares used in the earnings (loss) per diluted share calculation.

The gain on a minority interest investment excluded from the earnings (loss) per diluted share calculation represents an increase in the fair value of our investment based on a recent observable transaction in the equity of the entity. Impairment charges excluded from the earnings (loss) per diluted share calculation are related to the Company’s assessment of goodwill and intangible assets in 2020. Business development and integration costs excluded from the earnings (loss) per diluted share calculation relate to expenses incurred to evaluate businesses for potential acquisition or costs related to closing and integrating successfully acquired businesses and transaction expenses. Purchase accounting-related depreciation and amortization true-ups relate to the retrospective impact of adjustments to the fair values of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets related to the NRC merger. The foreign currency translation gains or losses excluded from the earnings (loss) per diluted share calculation are related to intercompany loans between our Canadian subsidiaries and the U.S. parent which have been established as part of our tax and treasury management strategy. These intercompany loans are payable in Canadian dollars (“CAD”) requiring us to revalue the outstanding loan balance through our consolidated income statement based on the CAD/United States currency movements from period to period.

We believe excluding the gain on minority interest investment, business development and integration costs, non-cash impairment charges, the after-tax impact of purchase accounting-related depreciation and amortization true-ups, and non-cash foreign currency translation gains or losses from the earnings (loss) per diluted share calculation provides meaningful information to investors regarding the operational and financial performance of the Company.

Cash Earnings Per Diluted Share

The Company defines cash earnings per diluted share as adjusted earnings per diluted share (see definition above) plus amortization of intangible assets, net of tax.

The following reconciliation itemizes the differences between reported net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per diluted share to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share and cash earnings per diluted share for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Income (loss)

before

income taxes Income tax

(expense)

benefit

Net income

(loss)



per share (Loss) income

before

income taxes Income tax

benefit

(expense)

Net (loss)

income



per share As Reported $ 6,981 $ (3,417 ) $ 3,564 $ 0.11 $ (97,193 ) $ 4,784 $ (92,409 ) $ (2.97 ) Adjustments: Plus: Business development and integration expenses 746 (205 ) 541 0.02 4,114 (1,131 ) 2,983 0.09 Foreign currency (gain) loss (214 ) 59 (155 ) - 979 (269 ) 710 0.02 Less: Purchase accounting depreciation true-up related to prior periods - - - - (5,734 ) 1,577 (4,157 ) (0.13 ) Plus: Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges - - - - 104,600 (5,776 ) 98,824 3.18 As Adjusted $ 7,513 $ (3,563 ) $ 3,950 $ 0.13 $ 6,766 $ (815 ) $ 5,951 $ 0.19 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets $ 8,113 $ (2,237 ) 5,876 0.18 $ 9,532 $ (2,619 ) 6,913 0.22 Cash earnings per diluted share $ 15,626 $ (5,800 ) $ 9,826 $ 0.31 $ 16,298 $ (3,434 ) $ 12,864 $ 0.41 Shares used in earnings (loss) per diluted share calculation 31,359 31,078 (in thousands, except per share data) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Income (loss)

before

income taxes Income tax

(expense)

benefit

Net income

(loss)



per share (Loss) income

before

income taxes Income tax

benefit

(expense)

Net (loss)

income



per share As Reported $ 10,102 $ (4,765 ) $ 5,337 $ 0.17 $ (393,601 ) $ 4,242 $ (389,359 ) $ (12.51 ) Adjustments: Less: Gain on minority interest investment (3,509 ) 965 (2,544 ) (0.08 ) - - - - Plus: Business development and integration expenses 3,274 (900 ) 2,374 0.08 11,621 (3,196 ) 8,425 0.27 Foreign currency loss 171 (47 ) 124 - 1,134 (312 ) 822 0.03 Plus: Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges - - - - 404,900 (5,776 ) 399,124 12.82 As Adjusted $ 10,038 $ (4,747 ) $ 5,291 $ 0.17 $ 24,054 $ (5,042 ) $ 19,012 $ 0.61 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets $ 34,614 $ (9,514 ) 25,100 0.80 $ 37,344 $ (10,275 ) 27,069 0.87 Cash earnings per diluted share $ 44,652 $ (14,261 ) $ 30,391 $ 0.97 $ 61,398 $ (15,317 ) $ 46,081 $ 1.48 Shares used in earnings (loss) per diluted share calculation 31,373 31,126

Adjusted Free Cash Flow



The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property plant and equipment, plus business development and integration expenses, plus payments of deferred/contingent purchase consideration, plus purchases of property and equipment for the Grand View, Idaho facility rebuild, plus proceeds from sale of property and equipment.

The following reconciliation itemizes the differences between reported net cash from operating activities to adjusted free cash flow for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Net cash provided by operating activities $ 39,278 $ 23,902 $ 116,319 $ 107,146 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (23,319 ) (12,275 ) (68,666 ) (57,399 ) Plus: Business development and integration expenses, net of tax 541 2,983 2,374 8,425 Plus: Purchases of property and equipment for the Idaho facility rebuild 17 1,469 1,653 4,284 Plus: Payment of deferred/contingent purchase consideration - 432 2,553 4,432 Plus: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 818 2,431 1,897 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 16,517 $ 17,329 $ 56,664 $ 68,785

