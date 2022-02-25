U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,249.50
    -34.50 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,886.00
    -270.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,874.50
    -92.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,974.60
    -18.90 (-0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.14
    -0.67 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.00
    -20.30 (-1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.46 (-1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1183
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.00
    -0.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3387
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4760
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,643.68
    +3,609.74 (+10.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    874.36
    +81.23 (+10.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,352.69
    +145.31 (+2.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

US Ecology Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
US Ecology, Inc.
·23 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ECOL
US Ecology, Inc.
US Ecology, Inc.

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: ECOL) (“US Ecology” or “the Company”) today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR:

  • Total revenue increases 8% to $261.4 million

  • Waste Solutions Base Business grows 9% on improving underlying fundamentals

  • Waste Solutions Event Business rebounds with 15% growth

  • Field Services segment revenue declines 4% due to difficult comparison to prior year

  • Energy Waste recovery continues; revenue more than doubles and adjusted EBITDA margin improves to 35%

  • Net Income of $3.6 million, earnings per diluted share of $0.11

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $42.1 million

  • Adjusted free cash flow of $16.5 million

“We are encouraged by the improvement in our underlying business activity, which drove sequential improvement in revenue in the fourth quarter despite continued supply chain and pandemic-related issues,” commented Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Feeler. “Our Waste Solutions segment saw another quarter of solid growth in Base Business, which was up 9% compared to the fourth quarter last year, up 5% sequentially from the third quarter and up 6% for the full year. We also saw growth return in our Event Business, with a 15% improvement over the fourth quarter last year and 9% improvement sequentially compared to the third quarter. This progress resulted in sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA and margin for our Waste Solutions segment.”

Feeler continued, “We are pleased with the continued momentum in our Energy Waste segment, which led to revenue for the fourth quarter more than doubling from a year ago to over $12 million and adjusted EBITDA margin increasing to 35% on the increased business activity levels. In the Field Services segment, revenue declined 4% on a difficult comparison to last year with lower COVID decontamination work and lower transportation services. We also saw elevated inflationary impacts and a less favorable service mix which resulted in margin compression. The positive momentum in our Small Quantity Generation service line delivered growth of 9%, helping to partially offset weakness in other service lines. Pricing initiatives are underway in our first quarter of 2022 to address these challenging conditions.”

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

Revenue was $261.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 8% compared to $241.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Revenue for the Waste Solutions segment was $123.5 million, up 17% from $105.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Growth across our service lines was led by a 9% increase in Base Business, a 15% increase in Event Business and a 32% increase in transportation revenue, compared to the same period in 2020.

Revenue for the Field Services segment was $125.7 million, down 4% from $130.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. This was primarily driven by decreases in our Transportation and Emergency Response service lines and partially offset by higher revenues from our Small Quantity Generation and other service lines.

Revenue for the Energy Waste segment increased to $12.2 million compared to $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was driven by recovering oil demand and increased rig counts and other investments.

Net income was $3.6 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $92.4 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.13 compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.19 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Cash earnings per diluted share was $0.31 compared to $0.41 for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $42.1 million compared to $42.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Definitions and reconciliations of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA, earnings (loss) per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share, earnings (loss) per diluted share to cash earnings per diluted share, and net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow are attached as Exhibit A to this release.

YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS

Revenue for 2021 grew 6% to $988.0 million compared to $933.9 million in 2020.

Net income was $5.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in 2021 compared to a net loss of $389.4 million, or $12.51 per diluted share, in 2020. Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.17 for 2021 compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.61 for 2020.

Cash earnings per diluted share was $0.97 for 2021 compared to $1.48 for 2020.

Adjusted free cash flow was $56.7 million for 2021 compared to $68.8 million in 2020.

Definitions and reconciliations of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA, earnings (loss) per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share, earnings (loss) per diluted share to cash earnings per diluted share, and net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow are attached as Exhibit A to this release.

REPUBLIC SERVICES TRANSACTION

On February 9, 2022, the Company announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Republic Services, Inc., for consideration to common stockholders of $48 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $2.2 billion. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals and approval by holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of US Ecology's common stock.

CANCELLATION OF EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLS AND SUSPENSION OF GUIDANCE

In light of the pending transaction with Republic Services, Inc., the Company has cancelled its quarterly earnings conference calls. The Company will not be providing financial guidance for the full year 2022 while the transaction is pending.

ABOUT US ECOLOGY, INC.

US Ecology, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The company addresses the complex waste management and response needs of its customers offering treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, radioactive and other specialty waste. US Ecology also provides a variety of vertically integrated field services including logistics and response at its customers in-field locations and through its network of 10-day transfer facilities. Logistics solutions include specialty waste packaging, collection lab pack, transportation, and total waste management. Response solutions include emergency response, oil spill response standby services, spill clean-up services, remediation, and industrial services. US Ecology’s focus on safety, environmental compliance, and best-in-class customer service enables us to effectively meet the needs of US Ecology’s customers and to build long lasting relationships. US Ecology has been protecting the environment since 1952. For more information, visit www.usecology.com.

INFORMATION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Such statements include statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “target,” “estimate,” “continue,” “positions,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “goal,” “objective,” “prospects,” “possible” or “potential,” by future conditional verbs such as “assume,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may,” or by variations of such words or by similar expressions or the negative thereof. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, without limitation: (1) risks related to the consummation of the merger, including the risks that (a) the merger with Republic Services, Inc. may not be consummated within the anticipated time period, or at all, (b) the parties may fail to obtain shareholder approval of the merger agreement, (c) the parties to the merger agreement with Republic Services, Inc. may fail to secure the termination or expiration of any waiting period applicable under the HSR Act, and (d) other conditions to the consummation of the merger under the merger agreement may not be satisfied; (2) the effects that any termination of the merger agreement with Republic Services, Inc. may have on US Ecology or its business, including the risks that (a) US Ecology’s stock price may decline significantly if the merger is not completed, (b) the merger agreement may be terminated in circumstances requiring US Ecology to pay Republic Services, Inc. a termination fee, or (c) the circumstances of the termination, including the possible imposition of a 12-month tail period during which the termination fee could be payable upon certain subsequent transactions, may have a chilling effect on alternatives to the merger; (3) the effects that the announcement or pendency of the merger may have on US Ecology and its business, including the risks that as a result (a) US Ecology’s business, operating results or stock price may suffer, (b) US Ecology’s current plans and operations may be disrupted, (c) US Ecology’s ability to retain or recruit key employees may be adversely affected, (d) US Ecology’s business relationships (including, customers and suppliers) may be adversely affected, or (e) US Ecology’s management’s or employees’ attention may be diverted from other important matters; (4) the effect of limitations that the merger agreement places on US Ecology’s ability to operate its business, return capital to shareholders or engage in alternative transactions; (5) the nature, cost and outcome of pending and future litigation and other legal proceedings, including any such proceedings related to the merger and instituted against US Ecology and others; (6) the risk that the merger and related transactions may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; (7) other economic, business, competitive, legal, regulatory, and/or tax factors; and (8) other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of US Ecology’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as updated or supplemented by subsequent reports that US Ecology has filed or files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Potential investors, shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Neither US Ecology nor Republic Services, Inc. assumes any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement after it is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

This communication may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the proposed merger between a subsidiary of Republic Services, Inc. and US Ecology. US Ecology intends to file with the SEC a proxy statement in connection with the contemplated transaction. The definitive proxy statement will be sent or given to US Ecology stockholders and will contain important information about the contemplated transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY THE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE. Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement (when it is available) and other documents filed with the SEC at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or without charge, contacting US Ecology’s Investor Relations, Alison Ziegler at aziegler@darrowir.com.

CERTAIN INFORMATION CONCERNING PARTICIPANTS

U.S. Ecology and its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from US Ecology’s stockholders in connection with the contemplated transaction. Information about US Ecology’s directors and executive officers is set forth in its proxy statement for its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which may be obtained for free at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information regarding the interests of participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the contemplated transactions will be included in the proxy statement that US Ecology intends to file with the SEC.

US ECOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

Waste Solutions

$

123,542

$

105,729

$

451,249

$

425,413

Field Services

125,693

130,536

500,187

473,754

Energy Waste

12,192

4,809

36,565

34,687

Total

261,427

241,074

988,001

933,854

Gross profit

Waste Solutions

44,058

38,299

154,223

161,341

Field Services

15,538

29,178

74,087

87,151

Energy Waste

2,902

922

4,768

1,659

Total

62,498

68,399

233,078

250,151

Selling, general & administrative expenses

Waste Solutions

7,520

6,633

27,262

26,475

Field Services

11,390

12,704

48,210

50,572

Energy Waste

3,065

6,265

13,040

19,722

Corporate

27,537

27,356

111,220

109,400

Total

49,512

52,958

199,732

206,169

Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges

Field Services

-

24,300

-

41,000

Energy Waste

-

80,300

-

363,900

Operating income (loss)

12,986

(89,159

)

33,346

(360,918

)

Other income (expense):

Interest income

269

7

1,417

258

Interest expense

(6,944

)

(7,468

)

(28,966

)

(32,595

)

Foreign currency gain (loss)

214

(979

)

(171

)

(1,134

)

Other

456

406

4,476

788

Total other expense

(6,005

)

(8,034

)

(23,244

)

(32,683

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

6,981

(97,193

)

10,102

(393,601

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

3,417

(4,784

)

4,765

(4,242

)

Net income (loss)

$

3,564

$

(92,409

)

$

5,337

$

(389,359

)

Earnings (loss) per share:

Basic

$

0.11

$

(2.97

)

$

0.17

$

(12.51

)

Diluted

$

0.11

$

(2.97

)

$

0.17

$

(12.51

)

Shares used in earnings (loss) per share calculation:

Basic

31,158

31,078

31,138

31,126

Diluted

31,359

31,078

31,373

31,126

Dividends paid per share

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

0.18


US ECOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

67,487

$

73,848

Receivables, net

250,154

241,978

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

32,136

28,379

Income tax receivable

14,441

18,279

Total current assets

364,218

362,484

Property and equipment, net

456,384

456,637

Operating lease assets

43,607

51,474

Restricted cash and investments

1,567

5,598

Intangible assets, net

489,573

523,988

Goodwill

413,126

413,037

Other assets

36,923

18,065

Total assets

$

1,805,398

$

1,831,283

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

64,793

$

35,881

Deferred revenue

15,950

15,267

Accrued liabilities

51,265

59,296

Accrued salaries and benefits

29,438

30,918

Income tax payable

559

977

Current portion of long-term debt

3,359

3,359

Current portion of closure and post-closure obligations

5,771

6,471

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

15,799

17,048

Total current liabilities

186,934

169,217

Long-term debt

735,125

782,484

Long-term closure and post-closure obligations

93,149

89,398

Long-term operating lease liabilities

28,477

35,069

Other long-term liabilities

13,907

32,201

Deferred income taxes, net

123,482

120,983

Total liabilities

1,181,074

1,229,352

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders’ Equity

Common stock

315

315

Additional paid-in capital

821,970

820,567

Retained deficit

(183,115

)

(188,452

)

Treasury stock

(10,652

)

(15,841

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,194

)

(14,658

)

Total stockholders’ equity

624,324

601,931

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,805,398

$

1,831,283


US ECOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

For the Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:

Net income (loss)

$

5,337

$

(389,359

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

70,799

66,561

Amortization of intangible assets

34,614

37,344

Accretion of closure and post-closure obligations

5,363

4,000

Change in fair value of minority interest investment

(3,509

)

-

Unrealized foreign currency gain

(1,647

)

(1,472

)

Deferred income taxes

(635

)

(4,148

)

Share-based compensation expense

7,478

6,651

Share-based payment of business development and integration expenses

411

1,182

Unrecognized tax benefits

16

(8

)

Net (gain) loss on disposition of assets

(116

)

1,504

Amortization of debt discount

161

161

Amortization of debt issuance costs

2,440

2,217

Integration-related property and equipment charges

-

3,067

Goodwill impairment charges

-

404,900

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

282

(3,682

)

Changes in assets and liabilities (net of effects of business acquisitions):

Receivables

(14,685

)

8,381

Income tax receivable

3,830

(7,049

)

Other assets

(5,271

)

(5,443

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

15,985

(13,628

)

Deferred revenue

658

(1,619

)

Accrued salaries and benefits

(1,483

)

(121

)

Income tax payable

(430

)

(549

)

Closure and post-closure obligations

(3,279

)

(1,744

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

116,319

107,146

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:

Purchases of property and equipment

(68,666

)

(57,399

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

2,431

1,897

Proceeds from sale of restricted investments

1,267

1,483

Purchases of restricted investments

(1,017

)

(1,615

)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments

2,142

-

Minority interest investment

(712

)

-

Insurance proceeds from damaged property and equipment

-

1,305

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

-

(3,309

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(64,555

)

(57,638

)

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:

Proceeds from short-term borrowings

61,326

72,353

Payments on short-term borrowings

(61,326

)

(72,353

)

Payments on long-term debt

(48,500

)

(74,500

)

Payment of equipment financing obligations

(5,616

)

(6,327

)

Payment of contingent consideration liabilities

(2,553

)

(2,517

)

Deferred financing costs paid

(957

)

(1,144

)

Repurchases of common stock

(465

)

(18,332

)

Proceeds from long-term debt

-

90,000

Dividends paid

-

(5,667

)

Other

-

28

Net cash used in financing activities

(58,091

)

(18,459

)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash

277

1,915

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(6,050

)

32,964

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

75,104

42,140

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

69,054

$

75,104

EXHIBIT A
Non-GAAP Results and Reconciliations

US Ecology reports adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share, cash earnings per diluted share results and adjusted free cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures, as a complement to results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and believes that such information provides analysts, stockholders, and other users information to better understand the Company’s operating performance. Because adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations they may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Items excluded from adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share, cash earnings per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or a substitute for analyzing our results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations are:

  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our income tax expenses or the cash requirements to pay our taxes;

  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

  • Although depreciation and amortization charges are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash requirements for such replacements;

  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our business development and integration expenses, which may vary significantly quarter to quarter;

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense/benefit, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, accretion of closure and post-closure liabilities, foreign currency gain/loss, non-cash impairment charges, business development and integration expenses and other income/expense.

The following reconciliation itemizes the differences between reported net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income (loss)

$

3,564

$

(92,409

)

$

5,337

$

(389,359

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

3,417

(4,784

)

4,765

(4,242

)

Interest expense

6,944

7,468

28,966

32,595

Interest income

(269

)

(7

)

(1,417

)

(258

)

Foreign currency (gain) loss

(214

)

979

171

1,134

Other income

(456

)

(406

)

(4,476

)

(788

)

Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges

-

104,600

-

404,900

Depreciation and amortization of plant and equipment

16,704

11,730

70,799

66,561

Amortization of intangible assets

8,113

9,532

34,614

37,344

Share-based compensation

1,730

1,790

7,478

6,651

Accretion and non-cash adjustments of closure & post-closure obligations

1,792

188

5,363

4,000

Business development and integration expenses

746

4,114

3,274

11,621

Adjusted EBITDA

$

42,071

$

42,795

$

154,874

$

170,159

Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share

The Company defines adjusted earnings per diluted share as net income (loss) adjusted for the after-tax impact of the gain on a minority interest investment, the after-tax impact of business development and integration costs, the after-tax impact of non-cash impairment charges, the after-tax impact of purchase accounting-related depreciation and amortization true-ups, and non-cash foreign currency translation gains or losses, divided by the number of diluted shares used in the earnings (loss) per diluted share calculation.

The gain on a minority interest investment excluded from the earnings (loss) per diluted share calculation represents an increase in the fair value of our investment based on a recent observable transaction in the equity of the entity. Impairment charges excluded from the earnings (loss) per diluted share calculation are related to the Company’s assessment of goodwill and intangible assets in 2020. Business development and integration costs excluded from the earnings (loss) per diluted share calculation relate to expenses incurred to evaluate businesses for potential acquisition or costs related to closing and integrating successfully acquired businesses and transaction expenses. Purchase accounting-related depreciation and amortization true-ups relate to the retrospective impact of adjustments to the fair values of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets related to the NRC merger. The foreign currency translation gains or losses excluded from the earnings (loss) per diluted share calculation are related to intercompany loans between our Canadian subsidiaries and the U.S. parent which have been established as part of our tax and treasury management strategy. These intercompany loans are payable in Canadian dollars (“CAD”) requiring us to revalue the outstanding loan balance through our consolidated income statement based on the CAD/United States currency movements from period to period.

We believe excluding the gain on minority interest investment, business development and integration costs, non-cash impairment charges, the after-tax impact of purchase accounting-related depreciation and amortization true-ups, and non-cash foreign currency translation gains or losses from the earnings (loss) per diluted share calculation provides meaningful information to investors regarding the operational and financial performance of the Company.

Cash Earnings Per Diluted Share

The Company defines cash earnings per diluted share as adjusted earnings per diluted share (see definition above) plus amortization of intangible assets, net of tax.

The following reconciliation itemizes the differences between reported net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per diluted share to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share and cash earnings per diluted share for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Income (loss)
before
income taxes

Income tax
(expense)
benefit


Net income
(loss)



per share

(Loss) income
before
income taxes

Income tax
benefit
(expense)


Net (loss)
income



per share

As Reported

$

6,981

$

(3,417

)

$

3,564

$

0.11

$

(97,193

)

$

4,784

$

(92,409

)

$

(2.97

)

Adjustments:

Plus: Business development and integration expenses

746

(205

)

541

0.02

4,114

(1,131

)

2,983

0.09

Foreign currency (gain) loss

(214

)

59

(155

)

-

979

(269

)

710

0.02

Less: Purchase accounting depreciation true-up related to prior periods

-

-

-

-

(5,734

)

1,577

(4,157

)

(0.13

)

Plus: Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges

-

-

-

-

104,600

(5,776

)

98,824

3.18

As Adjusted

$

7,513

$

(3,563

)

$

3,950

$

0.13

$

6,766

$

(815

)

$

5,951

$

0.19

Plus: Amortization of intangible assets

$

8,113

$

(2,237

)

5,876

0.18

$

9,532

$

(2,619

)

6,913

0.22

Cash earnings per diluted share

$

15,626

$

(5,800

)

$

9,826

$

0.31

$

16,298

$

(3,434

)

$

12,864

$

0.41

Shares used in earnings (loss) per diluted share calculation

31,359

31,078

(in thousands, except per share data)

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Income (loss)
before
income taxes

Income tax
(expense)
benefit


Net income
(loss)



per share

(Loss) income
before
income taxes

Income tax
benefit
(expense)


Net (loss)
income



per share

As Reported

$

10,102

$

(4,765

)

$

5,337

$

0.17

$

(393,601

)

$

4,242

$

(389,359

)

$

(12.51

)

Adjustments:

Less: Gain on minority interest investment

(3,509

)

965

(2,544

)

(0.08

)

-

-

-

-

Plus: Business development and integration expenses

3,274

(900

)

2,374

0.08

11,621

(3,196

)

8,425

0.27

Foreign currency loss

171

(47

)

124

-

1,134

(312

)

822

0.03

Plus: Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges

-

-

-

-

404,900

(5,776

)

399,124

12.82

As Adjusted

$

10,038

$

(4,747

)

$

5,291

$

0.17

$

24,054

$

(5,042

)

$

19,012

$

0.61

Plus: Amortization of intangible assets

$

34,614

$

(9,514

)

25,100

0.80

$

37,344

$

(10,275

)

27,069

0.87

Cash earnings per diluted share

$

44,652

$

(14,261

)

$

30,391

$

0.97

$

61,398

$

(15,317

)

$

46,081

$

1.48

Shares used in earnings (loss) per diluted share calculation

31,373

31,126

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property plant and equipment, plus business development and integration expenses, plus payments of deferred/contingent purchase consideration, plus purchases of property and equipment for the Grand View, Idaho facility rebuild, plus proceeds from sale of property and equipment.

The following reconciliation itemizes the differences between reported net cash from operating activities to adjusted free cash flow for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

39,278

$

23,902

$

116,319

$

107,146

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(23,319

)

(12,275

)

(68,666

)

(57,399

)

Plus: Business development and integration expenses, net of tax

541

2,983

2,374

8,425

Plus: Purchases of property and equipment for the Idaho facility rebuild

17

1,469

1,653

4,284

Plus: Payment of deferred/contingent purchase consideration

-

432

2,553

4,432

Plus: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

-

818

2,431

1,897

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$

16,517

$

17,329

$

56,664

$

68,785

Contact: Alison Ziegler, Darrow Associates (201) 220-2678
aziegler@darrowir.com www.usecology.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 50% Gains in These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    In a recent note, Goldman Sachs chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer points out that markets are going to normalize again, and soon – but with some differences over the recent past. Oppenheimer notes that mega-cap tech stocks have seen outsized gains, and that in much of the economy, we are seeing an evolution of everything into ‘tech companies.’ There’s no denying that digital tech and wireless networking are changing the ways that we do business, across the board. But while the tec

  • Russian Billionaires Lose $39 Billion in a Day on Ukraine Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s wealthiest individuals were already feeling the squeeze from escalating tensions between the nation and Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of UkraineIt got much worse for their net worth after

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Russia 'headed for economic stagnation, if not even worse': Brookings Institution senior fellow

    Brookings Institution Senior Fellow and Director of Research in Foreign Policy Michael O'Hanlon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the U.S. issuing new sanctions on Russia and the market plunge following Russia's attack on Ukraine.

  • 120 Million Reasons to Buy Pfizer Stock on the Dip

    Are the good times over for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) investors? Here are 120 million reasons to buy Pfizer stock on the dip. Pfizer provided guidance in its fourth-quarter update of $22 billion in Paxlovid sales this year.

  • Russian Stocks’ 33% Crash Is Fifth-Worst in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s rout on Thursday is the fifth-worst plunge in equity market history in local currency terms as investors sold the nation’s assets following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Slide as U.S. Announces More Sanctions: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • SEC Probes Tesla Stock Sales by Elon Musk and Brother Kimbal

    (Bloomberg) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal violated securities laws when selling shares in the company late last year, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Par

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Falling Today

    Shares of most of the large U.S. banks took a hit Thursday along with the broader markets in the wake of news that Russian troops had invaded Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were all down by about 4% as of 11 a.m. ET. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared early Thursday that he planned a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Why European Bank Stocks Cratered Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. ET last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting -- but not only Russian stocks. Three big European banks also saw their stock prices crash this morning.

  • Bracing For Refugees; Propaganda Crackdown: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s president said Moscow-led forces were continuing attacks on military and civilian targets on the second day of their invasion after the U.S. and its allies imposed new sanctions on Moscow and U.S. President Joe Biden warned of “a dangerous moment for all of Europe.”Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateS

  • Russian Oil Offered at Record Discount as Buyers Hit Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s flagship crude oil was offered for sale at a record discount as some buyers and shipping companies fretted over potential sanctions by the West following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Oil freight transportation costs boomed.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisBiden Cites Turmoil for Russia’s Ruble, Markets: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Bi

  • Why Boeing, GE, and Ingersoll Rand Stocks Dropped Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. ET last night, Russian military forces attacked neighboring Ukraine and a full-scale invasion is now in progress. Russian stocks are plummeting -- but not only Russian stocks. In particular, three big U.S. industrial giants -- two of which are also major defense contractors -- are trading lower today as well.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Biden Ramps Up Russia Sanctions; Tesla Stock Stuns As Alibaba Stalls; Cybersecurity Stocks Jump

    The Dow Jones rallied after President Joe Biden increased sanctions on Russia. Tesla stock shot higher but Alibaba stock slumped.

  • MP Materials reports higher profit as rare earth prices surge

    Rare earths are a group of 17 metals that, after processing, are used to make magnets found in electric vehicles, weaponry and electronics. Prices for these metals have been surging in recent months due to strong demand for electric vehicles and supply constraints. MP said its realized price for rare earth oxides (REO) soared 148% to $10,101 per metric tonne square in the quarter.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Powerful Market Rebound On Russia Invasion Sanctions; These Stocks Soar

    A market rally attempt began Thursday, as Western sanctions vs. Russia's invasion of Ukraine weren't as tough as feared.

  • Stocks Rebound as Buyers Tiptoe Back; Futures Slip: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed Friday, crude oil advanced and U.S. equity futures slipped as the Ukraine conflict and Western sanctions on Russia muddied the outlook for markets and the global economic recovery. Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts