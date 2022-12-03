US Enterprise data management market for BFSI sector 2023-2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Parent Market, Five Forces Model, Market Dynamics, & Segmentation - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the US enterprise data management market for BFSI sector is forecast to grow by USD 4277.78 million at a CAGR of 12% between 2022 to 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the market.
US enterprise data management market for BFSI sector - Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the enterprise data management market for BFSI sector in US as a part of the systems software market, which covers companies developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software. Technavio calculates the global systems software market size based on combined revenue generated by companies engaged in the provision of all types of IT software, including cloud-based software.
US enterprise data management market for BFSI sector - Five Forces
The enterprise data management market for BFSI sector in US is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
Bargaining Power of Buyers
Threat of New Entrants
Threat of Rivalry
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Threat of Substitutes
US enterprise data management market for BFSI sector – Customer Landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on the penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
US enterprise data management market for BFSI sector - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on deployment and ownership.
The on-premise segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increased adoption of on-premise enterprise data management solutions by BFSI companies in the US. This is because these companies deal with critical data, so they are increasingly relying on the on-premises model, as it is more secure due to end-to-end quality control and no third-party interference.
US enterprise data management market for BFSI sector – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The growing demand for data integration and visual analytics is the major growth driver in the market.
The exponential rise in data volume has increased the need for analyzing, monitoring, transforming, and interpreting data. Hence, enterprises across end-user sectors, including the BFSI sector, are adopting data management solutions that offer data integration and data analytics.
Enterprise data management solutions allow real-time synthesizing of data for effective decision-making by facilitating real-time analysis. This enables enterprises to transform, monitor, and deliver data, understand business processes, and bridge the gap between IT and businesses.
These solutions also help companies to integrate business processes and technical data from different sources and convert that data into meaningful business insights. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of enterprise data management solutions among end-users, which is driving the growth of the market.
Recent trends influencing the market
Technological developments are the key trends shaping the market.
Manufacturing, telecommunications, infrastructure development, BFSI, and retail industries are growing at a rapid pace in the US. Many companies operating in these industries are exhibiting high demand for technologies and solutions to analyze the increasing volume of data generated.
To cater to the rising demand from end-users, vendors are focusing on offering specific products based on the needs of such industries. For instance, Magnitude Software, a Texas-based company, offers products and solutions to simplify the management of data to improve the productivity of companies. BFSI organizations such as VISA, Scotiabank, HSBC, and GMO have deployed the company's master data management (MDM) and dynamic information warehouse (DIW) data management solutions to reduce costs and ensure adherence to regulations.
This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
The high price of enterprise data management software is a major challenge in the market.
Enterprise data management solutions are expensive due to the high costs associated with development and testing.
The high cost of these solutions restricts organizations from purchasing them. Moreover, enterprises do not require all the features provided in enterprise data management solutions.
Hence, some organizations delay their purchase decisions, which limits the growth of the market in focus.
What are the key data covered in this enterprise data management market for BFSI sector report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the enterprise data management market for BFSI sector between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the enterprise data management market for BFSI sector and its contribution to the parent market.
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the enterprise data management market for BFSI sector industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise data management market for BFSI sector vendors
Enterprise Data Management Market For BFSI Sector Market In US Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
148
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 4277.78 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
11.4
Regional analysis
US
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Actian Corp., Broadcom Inc., Cloudera Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., GoldenSource, Informatica Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Mindtree Ltd., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Talend Inc., and Teradata Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
