US and EU aim to revive transatlantic data flows in new privacy deal

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read
Evelyn Hockstein / reuters

The US and the European Union have struck a preliminary agreement on an updated Privacy Shield framework to re-enable the flow of data between the two regions. A previous agreement was struck down by the EU's top court in 2020 over concerns that Europeans would not be fully protected from mass surveillance by the US.

"We have found an agreement in principle on a new framework for transatlantic data flows," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden. "This will enable predictable and trustworthy data flows between the EU and US, safeguarding privacy and civil liberties."

"Privacy and security are key elements of my digital agenda," Biden said. "And, today, we've agreed to unprecedented protections for data privacy and security for our citizens. This new arrangement will enhance the Privacy Shield framework, promote growth and innovation in Europe and the United States and help companies, both small and large, compete in the digital economy."

Biden added that should the new deal come into force, it will "allow the European Commission to once again authorize transatlantic data flows that help facilitate $7.1 trillion in economic relationships with the EU." He said the US and EU reached other agreements on bolstering renewable sources of energy and reducing Europe's reliance on fossil fuels from Russia.

The provisional deal on data privacy comes one day after the European Union reached an agreement on adopting the Digital Markets Act (DMA), legislation aimed at reining in the power of the biggest tech companies and giving smaller players more of a chance to compete. One provision could force the likes of Meta and Apple to make their messaging services interoperable with other platforms.

At a separate press conference on Friday, Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission's executive vice president for A Europe Fit for the Digital Age, said the DMA will come into force in October.

  • US reinstates tariff exemptions on some Chinese products

    The US government announced Wednesday it will reinstate tariff exemptions for 352 Chinese products first hit with punitive duties in 2018, when then-president Donald Trump started a trade war with Beijing.

  • ECB objects to EU's plan to water down banking rules

    European Union lawmakers should not grant banks exceptions from new global rules designed to avoid a new financial crisis, highlighting risks relating to housing and derivatives, the European Central Bank said on Friday. The ECB, which is the EU's top banking watchdog, welcomed the European Commission's proposal to implement the Basel III rules but it objected to some "deviations" from the letter of the globally agreed standards. "These deviations are not justified," the ECB said in slides accompanying a legal opinion.

  • More than 400,000 Ukrainians taken to Russia against their will, official says

    A Ukrainian official alleged Thursday that 402,000 Ukrainians have been taken into Russia against their will.Ukrainian ombudsperson Lyudmyla Denisova said Ukraine fears that some of the civilians, which include 84,000 children, will be used as "hostages" in the monthlong war between the two countries, The Associated Press reported.Moscow offered a very similar number, but said the civilians had gone to Russia voluntarily, according to the AP....

  • Cannabis Stocks Are Buzzing. The House Will Consider a Bill to Decriminalize Marijuana.

    Shares of major marijuana stocks were rising on Friday after the House said it would consider a bill to decriminalize cannabis. But the enthusiasm may be unwarranted, analysts warn.

  • U.S.-Listed Pot Stocks Surge As Marijuana Legalization Bill Nears House Vote

    A bill that would remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances will be voted on by Congressional lawmakers as early as next week, reports suggest.

  • Putin wants the West to defeat the purpose of its own sanctions

    Putin is insisting that the US, the UK and the EU pay for their Russian gas purchases with rubles—a strategy to force the West to dilute the effects of its own sanctions on Moscow.

  • German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

    German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand, which IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol called a "security threat," added to market nervousness and called into question Russia's historic claim it is a reliable gas supplier regardless of geopolitics. Putin announced this demand on Wednesday, in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia after that nation's invasion Ukraine last month.

  • Her Dad Is Putin's Press Chief and She Says Sanctions Against Her Are 'Totally Unfair and Unfounded'

    Elizaveta "Lisa" Peskova told Insider that she’s for peace “around the world” but believes economic punishment against Russia’s elite won’t have a financial impact

  • Ukraine Update: Lavrov Says West Is Seeking to Destroy Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and the European Union announced an agreement to help Europe wean itself off Russian fuel imports. A European Union summit focused on Russia continues in Brussels with a modest tightening of sanctions likely. Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhones

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • Putin's demand for ruble payments? No way! say EU nations

    President Vladimir Putin's threat to have “unfriendly” countries pay for Russian natural gas exports only in rubles from now on got the not-so-friendly treatment from European Union nations Thursday. If others put it less bluntly, it came down to the same — from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who as former chief of the European Central Bank, knows something about currencies. Early this week, Putin launched the idea that because of Western sanctions targeting the Kremlin and freezing Russian assets, they were "effectively drawing a line over reliability of their currencies, undermining the trust for those currencies.”

  • Putin’s roubles for Russian gas demand is ‘security threat’

    Seven in eight workers to pay more tax before next election Rishi Sunak holds back £32bn war chest amid economic uncertainty FTSE 100 edges 0.1pc higher; Pound falls against dollar Ben Marlow: Time to boycott Western companies still operating in Russia Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • US military saw ‘outburst’ of emotion from Russian general at rare face-to-face meeting, report says

    In-person meeting came after Moscow accused Kyiv of ‘war crimes’ in separatist-held Donetsk, where Russian general Yevgeny Ilyin lived with family

  • U.S. Indicts 4 Russian Hackers for Attacks on Energy Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- Four Russian nationals who worked for their government committed cyberattacks against hundreds of companies in the energy sector worldwide, including the operator of a nuclear power facility in Kansas, the U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday as part of a sweeping pair of indictments aimed at curbing state-sponsored hacks.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boos

  • Germany to Wean Itself Off Russian Oil, Gas in Next 2 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany plans to stop almost all Russian oil imports this year and broadly wean itself off the country’s gas by mid-2024, a hugely ambitious plan that poses complex logistical hurdles for Europe’s biggest economy.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina

  • Why Marijuana Stocks Lit Up on Thursday

    Marijuana stocks exploded higher in late-day trading Thursday, with Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) closing the day up 11%, Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) gaining 11.4%, and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) tacking on an astounding 21.8%. It's no great secret why: Federal marijuana legalization is getting a vote in Congress. As all-things-cannabis news source MarijuanaMoment.net reported Thursday afternoon, the U.S. House of Representatives has scheduled a vote on marijuana legalization for next week -- only the second time in history that such a bill has made it to the House floor for a vote.

  • There's a conspicuous Russian oligarch still missing from the US sanctions list

    As expected, the White House on Thursday announced a new wave of sanctions on over 400 Russian elites. But there is one figure who remains conspicuously absent: Roman Abramovich.

  • Why this part of the Treasury yield curve may be the ‘best leading indicator of trouble ahead’

    Investors are watching bond yield spreads closely for signals about when the next economic slowdown might occur.

  • U.S., Europe Closing In on Deal to Cut Demand for Russian Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration and European Union are close to a deal aimed at slashing Europe’s dependence on Russian energy sources, as the U.S. and its allies seek to further isolate and punish Moscow for the Ukraine war.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash

  • Europe shuns Putin’s gas with US supply deal - live updates

    The Russian central bank chief who was not allowed to resign Spiralling prices risk sparking riots across Britain, warns French bank FTSE 100 and pound fall as retail sales slide Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: China's coal revival may soon slash our energy bills, but at a wicked ecological cost Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter