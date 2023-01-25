U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,016.22
    -0.73 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,743.84
    +9.88 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,313.36
    -20.91 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.32
    +4.71 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.52
    +0.37 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.30
    +4.70 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0922
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4620
    -0.0070 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2411
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2440
    -0.2650 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,136.01
    +463.66 (+2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.31
    +14.99 (+2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,744.87
    -12.49 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,450.96
    +55.95 (+0.20%)
     

US and EU Discuss Deal to Widen Access to Inflation Reduction Act

1
Jenny Leonard, Alberto Nardelli and Jorge Valero
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The US and the European Union are discussing a possible deal on minerals and critical raw materials in a bid to allow the EU to qualify for benefits in President Joe Biden’s massive new green investment plan, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Inflation Reduction Act, which includes roughly $500 billion in new spending and tax breaks over a decade to promote US manufacturing and services, offers certain exceptions for countries that have free-trade agreements with the US. A deal on key materials used in electric vehicles and batteries could allow the EU to access some of those advantages, said the people.

The law’s focus on spurring American industry angered trade partners from Asia and Europe who saw it cutting them out of the US market, particularly for automobiles. The US Treasury Department late last year signaled that some benefits could go to nations with trade agreements with Washington, which the EU doesn’t already have. Secretary Janet Yellen said in an interview published earlier this week that the issue could be resolved with new deals related to minerals.

“There could be some agreement that has to do with trade in minerals and critical minerals and so forth,” Yellen told the Wall Street Journal. “If countries signed up for it, we could find that something like that could qualify in the future as a free-trade area. We’re thinking along those lines.”

Electric Vehicles

The new US legislation offers consumers a tax credit up to $7,500 for electric vehicles assembled in North America as long as the value of the raw materials in their batteries that are extracted or processed in the US, or in countries that have a free-trade agreement with Washington, is at least 40%. That means some US partners — such as Canada and Mexico — can meet the law’s content requirements, while other foreign car producers can’t.

Discussions between the EU and US are at an early stage, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. The European Commission wasn’t able to immediately comment. The White House’s National Security Council said in a statement that “we are committed to continuing to understand our partners’ concerns,” without commenting directly on the talks.

Any agreement on minerals and raw materials, which is broadly aimed at reducing reliance on supplies from China, could also involve other nations, the people said, including potentially Indonesia and Argentina. The Biden administration is also considering whether to count the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which includes Japan and South Korea, as an agreement that would allow participating countries to benefit from the new law.

The US is likely to only want to focus on extraction and processing critical minerals used in the vehicles, the people said, while the EU wants any arrangement to also include recycled materials.

Some EU leaders argue that the Inflation Reduction Act unfairly subsidizes American companies and doesn’t comply with World Trade Organization rules. Earlier this month, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo accused the US of trying to lure green industries across the Atlantic.

Task Force

The EU and the US have set up a task force to try and bridge some of those differences, but officials are skeptical that a wholesale fix can be found.

The EU is working on a broader response to the act that will likely allow for more national investment in domestic companies; reforming how existing EU funds are deployed; and possibly fresh financing to make sure every country in the bloc has the ability to keep their companies competitive. EU leaders will meet in Brussels on Feb. 9-10 to discuss the proposals.

“We need to improve the refining, processing and recycling of raw materials here in Europe,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week. “And in parallel, we will work with our trade partners to cooperate on sourcing, production and processing to overcome the existing monopoly.”

“To do this, we can build a critical raw materials club working with like-minded partners – from the US to Ukraine – to collectively strengthen supply chains and to diversify away from single suppliers,” she said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • EPAL Redefines Gamers' Dream Job And Unveils A Complimentary Training Camp

    EPAL, the revolutionary platform that connects gamers with each other for an enhanced gaming experience, has set a new standard for its freelance profession for gamers by introducing the ePal Train...

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Fu Yu Corporation Limited (SGX:F13)

    How far off is Fu Yu Corporation Limited ( SGX:F13 ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...

  • Kretam Holdings Berhad (KLSE:KRETAM) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

    Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach...

  • Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:MSC) Stock?

    Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:MSC) stock is up by a considerable 57% over the past three months. Given...

  • The thing we thought was happening with robotic investments is definitely happening

    There was a brief, beautiful moment for a few months in 2021 when it felt like robotic investments might be immune from broader market forces. Looking at these graphs collated by Crunchbase, things seems fairly stark. 2022 was the second worst year for robotics investments over the past five years.

  • Gold Cross agrees to temporarily continue Augusta ambulance services

    The partnership between Augusta and Gold Cross EMS will continue until a new zone provider is designated by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

  • Daily Crunch: 'Network issue' causes cloud outage that takes down multiple Microsoft services for 4+ hours

    Remember in October when Shutterstock and OpenAI paired up to add some artificial intelligence to Shutterstock’s libraries? Plugged in: BMW i Ventures gets a renewed charge from one of its newest investments, infusing $13 million into Bulgaria-based Ampeco, a company providing an electric vehicle charging management platform, Mike reports. One of the most remarkable things about construction robotics is the sheer breadth of tasks that can potentially be automated, Brian writes.

  • What you need to know about the US classified documents saga

    Mike Pence, Joe Biden and Donald Trump have all kept classified documents from their time in office.

  • Global 2023 economic view downgraded, at odds with market optimism: Reuters poll

    Global economic growth is forecast to barely clear 2% this year, according to a Reuters poll of economists who said the greater risk was a further downgrade to their view, at odds with widespread optimism in markets since the start of the year. Falling energy prices, a slowdown in inflation in most economies from multi-decade highs, an unexpectedly resilient euro zone economy and China's economic reopening have led traders to speculate the downturn will be more mild. That has driven MSCI's all-country world index of shares up nearly 20% from October lows, hitting a five-month closing high on Tuesday, despite the greater risk that central banks will keep interest rates higher for longer rather than cut them.

  • South Korea’s Economy Contracts as Exports Fall, Rates Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s economy shrank for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic last quarter as exports fell and consumer spending edged down in response to rising interest rates.Most Read from BloombergHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortTech-Led Slide Fades; Tesla Whipsaws on Earnings: Markets WrapJosh Kushner Is Richer Than Trump After Billionaires Back His FirmUS and Germany Set to Send

  • Exclusive-Dutch officials headed to Washington to talk controls on chipmaking gear - sources

    Dutch and U.S. officials will meet in Washington on Friday to discuss potential new controls on exporting semiconductor manufacturing gear to China, with a deal possible by the end of the month, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The Biden administration in October published wide-ranging export controls, including measures tightly restricting Chinese access to U.S. chipmaking technology, as part of an effort to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. The Netherlands is home to ASML Holding, the world's leading maker of lithography equipment, which is critical for making semiconductors.

  • How Much Income Can I Have Before My Social Security Benefits Decrease?

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person's benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • National Sales-Tax Plan Gains Attention in House GOP

    A decades-old proposal to replace federal income, estate and payroll taxes with a national sales tax has won support among GOP lawmakers, but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he doesn’t favor the policy.

  • Why Kyrsten Sinema is in deep trouble

    If the latest polls are to be believed, no Senate incumbent is in as much danger of losing their seat in 2024 as Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema.

  • Manchin Proposes ‘Easiest’ Social Security Fix In Response to Debt Ceiling — Would Biden Agree?

    On Jan. 19, the U.S. officially hit its debt ceiling, having spent all of the $31.4 trillion available for expenditures as allocated by the Treasury. In the days since, conversations have become...

  • Money Supply Shrinks for the First Time. What It Says About Inflation and the Economy.

    The growth of M2—a measure of money supply in the economy that includes currency in circulation, balances in retail money-market funds, and savings deposits, and more—showed a decline in December. The money supply growth rate for last month was a negative 1.3% versus a year ago, the lowest ever and marking the first-ever decline in M2 based on all data available. The Federal Reserve faces a momentous decision next week.

  • Debit Limit Ceiling Crisis Could Hit Your 401(k), Social Security and Medicare

    America's debt ceiling was reached - again - on January 19, 2023 as the country exceeded its $31.4 trillion spending cap. The cap was raised to that amount in December 2021. As much terms like "ceiling" and "cap" are used … Continue reading → The post Debit Limit Ceiling Crisis Could Hit Your 401(k), Social Security and Medicare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can Your 401(k) Impact Your Social Security Benefits?

    401(k) money doesn't affect the amount of your Social Security benefits, but it can affect whether they're subject to income tax.

  • Putin Lackeys Lose Their Minds Over Ukraine Getting Battle Tanks

    GettyIt didn’t take long for Russian officials to start foaming at the mouth and ranting about global conspiracies after Germany agreed to deliver its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine on Wednesday.After weeks of resistance, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that, along with allies, the country would provide 88 of the battle tanks to Ukraine, effectively giving Kyiv more firepower to launch new offensives. The Biden administration was also expected to announce a deal to send 30 M1 Abrams t

  • OMG. Trump Has Started Texting.

    One of former President Donald Trump’s most consistent personal traits — one that his advisers say has helped keep him out of even worse legal jeopardy — has been his refusal to communicate by text or email. Until now. Trump, 76, who is heading into his third presidential campaign and is still under scrutiny by investigators on multiple fronts, has at last become a texter, according to three people with knowledge of his new habit. His messages have recently shown up in the phones of surprised re