U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,975.00
    -9.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,976.00
    -42.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,017.25
    -44.75 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,899.20
    -5.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.86
    -0.30 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.30
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    +0.17 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0610
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0730
    +0.0790 (+1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    19.59
    -0.99 (-4.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1960
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6400
    -0.0800 (-0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,335.31
    -1,162.29 (-4.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.53
    -28.64 (-5.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,944.04
    +29.11 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,898.37
    +399.50 (+1.45%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Costco's earnings call

US Expands Crackdown On China With Export Ban on Inspur, BGI

Jenny Leonard and Eric Martin
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration on Thursday announced export restrictions for dozens of Chinese entities, including server maker Inspur Group Co. and units of genetics firm BGI, citing activities contrary to US national security and foreign policy interest.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Commerce Department added a number of companies to the so-called Entity List for acquiring or attempting to acquire US-origin items in support of China’s military modernization efforts. The department also cited companies providing support to Russia’s military and supply sanctioned parties in Iran.

Among the notable China additions are Inspur Group, the state-affiliated maker of computer servers that’s benefited from datacenter construction nationwide, and Beijing-based CPU maker Loongson. Both are regarded as integral to the government’s effort to replace foreign-made technology and propel domestic innovation.

Loongson is considered a potential alternative in the future for Intel Corp. chips, while Inspur competes directly with servers made by the likes of HP Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc.

Another company cited is 4Paradigm Technology Co., an up-and-coming AI unicorn backed by some of the world’s biggest investors including Sequoia Capital, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Mubadala Investment Co. The US also added Chinese agencies such as the National Research Center for Parallel Computer Engineering and Technology and the Wuxi Institute of Advanced Technology.

“There are so many different topics here,” said Cordell Hull, who led Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security during the Trump administration and is now a principal at national security advisory firm WestExec. “It’s a broad collection of Chinese entities spread across various topics and demonstrates the wide-ranging concern the US government has about the PRC’s activities around the world, and attempting to ensure that US technology isn’t furthering that malfeasance.”

US companies are banned from exporting to the listed entities without prior government approval. The US government cited specific concerns for groups of companies, including “support of China’s military modernization” and “contributions to ballistic missile programs.”

“When we identify entities that pose a national security or foreign policy concern for the United States, we add them to the Entity List to ensure we can scrutinize their transactions,” Assistant Secretary for Export Administration Thea Kendler said in a statement. “In addition to screening against the Entity List, exporters and those transacting in items subject to our regulations need to exercise careful due diligence to determine whether such items may be diverted to prohibited end-uses or end-users.”

Secretive Chinese Committee Draws Up List to Replace U.S. Tech

The sanctions that cover Inspur are similar to those imposed on Huawei Technologies Co., and apply to US shipments as well as foreign-made items produced with US-origin tools or technology, which effectively means all semiconductors on the planet are covered, said Kevin Wolf, a partner at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.

The US has also added BGI to the list, a reflection of the administration’s use of the blacklist to address human rights violations.

“The addition of these entities is based upon information that indicates their collection and analysis of genetic data poses a significant risk of contributing to monitoring and surveillance by the government of China, which has been utilized in the repression of ethnic minorities in China,” the release says.

In 2020, two BGI affiliates, Beijing Liuhe BGI and Xinjiang Silk Road BGI, were among 11 Chinese companies added to the US Commerce Department’s entity list over their alleged implication in human rights abuses in Xinjiang. BGI then issued a response saying there was no basis for including the subsidiaries on the list, and that the company strictly abides by all international business practices and laws.

Overall, the Commerce Department cited 18 entities in China for allegedly supporting the country’s military, 14 entities in China and Pakistan for work on ballistic missile programs, six entities in China and Burma for alleged human rights violations and three entities in Russia, Belarus and Taiwan for supporting Russia’s military.

--With assistance from Gao Yuan and John Harney.

(Updates with additional comments from sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Crop Traders in High Demand at Hedge Funds Looking to Cash In on Commodities

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds and proprietary trading firms are beefing up agricultural markets expertise by hiring traders as big swings in prices have made even relatively niche corners of commodities trading lucrative during the past year.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Sorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeUS Sto

  • Musk Sees Lithium Refining Limitation as Tesla to Begin Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is more focused on refining lithium than on mining the battery metal, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said, as the EV giant plans to begin refining production within a year.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Sorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Losses; Yields Ri

  • Lithium Miner SQM Counters Goldman Pesimism With Upbeat Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium producer SQM delivered an upbeat outlook for the battery metal, forecasting demand to grow by about 25% this year and stepping up investments to meet booming electric-vehicle sales.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.US Stocks Snap Two Days of Losses; Yields

  • Russia Oil Resilience May Fade on Lack of Technology, Yakov Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The current resilience of Russia’s oil production to international sanctions will be tested in the longer term by the lack of high-tech services, according to consultant Yakov and Partners.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.US Stocks Snap Two Days of Losses; Yields

  • Dollar's renewed strength temporary, weakness ahead: FX analysts

    Unfazed by the dollar's recent strength, analysts polled by Reuters predict a weaker greenback in a year amid an improving global economy and expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will stop hiking interest rates well ahead of the European Central Bank. Bucking the latest downward trend, the dollar rose nearly 3% in February, its first monthly gain since September, surprising FX markets which were betting on the currency to remain on the back foot for the remainder of the year. The dollar index is up over 1% for 2023 largely because of stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data and a corresponding change to expectations of interest rate hikes by the U.S. central bank.

  • Activist investor Dan Loeb builds passive stake in AMD

    (Reuters) -Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb on Thursday told investors in his hedge fund Third Point the firm has invested in chip designer Advanced Micro Devices, a source familiar with the matter said. Third Point, which occasionally pursues an activist strategy and pushes for changes at companies, is not planning to press for changes at AMD and the investment can be considered a passive stake, the person familiar with the fund said. A spokesperson for Loeb declined to comment and AMD declined to comment.

  • US home prices could plunge 20% amid risk of 'deep' housing slide, Fed economist warns

    Dallas Federal Reserve economists warned this week that the U.S. housing market could face a steep drop in prices as the result of higher mortgage rates.

  • Biden’s first veto could impact your 401(k) and how companies react to climate change

    Republicans keep up 'anti-woke' fight to limit how retirement-investing plans consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues when picking stocks.

  • U.S. Approves Potential Taiwan Arms Sale Worth $619 Million Amid China Tension

    The State Department has approved a $619 million sale of hundreds of missiles to Taiwan to arm new U.S.-made F-16 jet fighters the island is expecting to receive by mid-decade. The proposed sale, which the State Department informed Congress about on Wednesday, comes as tensions rise between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan and other issues. China considers the self-ruled island part of its territory and has threatened to take it by force.

  • ‘I’m holding my breath’: What will happen if the Supreme Court blocks Biden’s student-loan forgiveness plan?

    'Their financial situation will be even worse because once you default, the hardship on you is exponentially greater,' said Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

  • A case in Switzerland may unravel how Russian president Vladimir Putin hides his ‘enormous assets’

    Putin's critics speculate that Russia's president could be among the world's wealthiest people.

  • Big Oil to take centerstage at Houston meet as markets, alliances shift

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Top energy executives and officials from around the world will descend on Houston next week just as the political fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago continues to distort global oil supply lines and put long-term energy security front of mind for governments. Oil company chiefs and ministers will make their case for investment in all forms of energy - fossil fuels and renewables - to meet rising demand and at the same time accelerate the move toward the low-carbon industry of the future. A record 7,000 people have signed up for the week-long CERAWeek discussion of fossil fuels, clean energy, advanced energy storage.

  • Russians place flowers at burnt out tanks in Baltic cities

    Burnt-out Russian tanks seized by Ukrainian forces last year have gone on display in recent days in the capitals of the three Baltics states, where Estonians, Latvians and Lithuanians are turning out to view them and snap photos in sympathy with the Ukrainians defending their homeland. The Russian gestures of support for Russia's side in the war have set off some arguments, and at least one fist fight in Vilnius — underlining the tensions that are simmering in the Baltic nations.

  • Health Insurers Square Off With Biden Administration Over Medicare Payments

    Private Medicare plans are at the center of a high-stakes spat over a proposal that insurers say could cut payments for popular Medicare Advantage plans.

  • Lockheed (LMT) Wins Contract to Support CH-53K Helicopter

    Lockheed (LMT) is set to offer non-recurring engineering support to qualify the re-designed Data Concentrator Unit and Blade Fold Distributor hardware on the CH-53K aircraft.

  • US Republican states move to keep ESG investing lawsuit in Texas court

    Republican-led U.S. states have added a new plaintiff to their lawsuit challenging a rule that allows socially conscious investing by employee retirement plans, in a bid to thwart the Biden administration's attempt to wrest the case away from a conservative judge. The states on Tuesday filed an amended complaint in an Amarillo, Texas, federal court where they had filed the lawsuit in January, adding a business owner who lives in the city, which they said should erase any doubt that the case belongs there. The Biden administration last month accused the states of "judge shopping" by filing the lawsuit in Amarillo.

  • More Interest-Rate Hikes Are Needed to Cool Inflation, Fed’s Collins Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Susan Collins said policymakers need to keep raising interest rates to get inflation under control, though exactly how much higher borrowing costs need to go will hinge on incoming data.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.US Sto

  • Elon Musk Sounds Dire Alarm About Japan

    Billionaire CEO-turned-geopolitical influencer worries about imbalance between Japan's death toll and number of births

  • Tokyo Inflation Slows Sharply as Subsidies Mask Ongoing Strength

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation in Tokyo decelerated for the first time in more than a year, as ramped-up government subsidies masked a strengthening price trend that will keep scrutiny on the Bank of Japan’s policy path under the likely leadership of Kazuo Ueda.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Sh

  • Minnesota moves to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

    The Minnesota Senate voted Thursday to make it harder for thieves to sell stolen catalytic converters, a crime that has skyrocketed across the country in recent years. Thefts of the pollution control devices from cars and trucks more than quadrupled from 3,389 in 2019 to 14,433 in 2020, and jumped dramatically again in 2021 to over 52,000, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.