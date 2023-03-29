U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,036.00
    +34.50 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,830.00
    +242.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,837.50
    +105.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.30
    +20.50 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.13
    +0.93 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.50
    -4.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0855
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.24
    -1.36 (-6.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2343
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8530
    +0.9780 (+0.75%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,371.93
    +1,692.49 (+6.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    619.44
    +376.76 (+155.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.78
    +57.53 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

US expects Biden's nominee, Ajay Banga, to be elected as World Bank chief

Reuters
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Banga President and CEO Mastercard attends the WEF annual meeting in Davos

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said she expected the U.S. nominee to head the World Bank, former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga, to be elected as president of the multilateral development bank.

In testimony prepared for the State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee, Yellen said Banga would be charged with helping evolve the institution to better address new challenges.

"This evolution will help the Bank deliver on its vital poverty alleviation and development goals," Yellen will tell lawmakers who control the Treasury Department's purse strings.

Banga, 63, recently completed a three-week world tour to meet government leaders, civil society groups and others in borrowing and donor countries as he campaigned for the bank's top post.

President Joe Biden nominated the Indian-born finance and development executive, who is a U.S. citizen, for the post in late February.

He has won the support of enough other governments to virtually assure his confirmation as World Bank president, including India, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

The World Bank will accept nominations from other countries until March 29, but no competitors have been announced. The World Bank has been led by an American since its founding at the end of World War Two, while the International Monetary Fund has been led by a European.

The bank's board has said it hopes to elect a new leader by early May.

The bank's current president, David Malpass, was nominated by former President Donald Trump. He announced his resignation in February after months of controversy over his initial failure to say he backed the scientific consensus on climate change.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • EV startup Lucid to cut about 18% of its workforce

    The company plans to communicate with all its employees over the next three days about the plan, CEO Peter Rawlinson said in a letter, adding its U.S. workforce will see reductions in nearly every organization and level, including executives. Lucid, which had about 7,200 employees at the end of last year, will incur between $24 million and $30 million in related charges.

  • Japan PM Kishida sets eye on wage rises as focus of 'new capitalism'

    Japan will draw up a plan in June on "new capitalism", focusing on wage increases, innovation and resolving social problems through support for start-ups, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday. "First of all, we will aim to compile guidelines by June with regard to labour market reform including reskilling workers and facilitating labour turnover," Kishida told a panel tasked with implementing the plan. Kishida first launched the idea of a "new capitalism" when he became prime minister in 2021, pledging to fix distortions in the world's third-largest economy, and signaling a shift away from reflationary policy, saying there was no growth without redistribution.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks fall, bond yields rise

    U.S. stocks wavered on Tuesday during midday trading, while bond yields continued to extend gains as investors monitored the latest developments in the banking sector after the sale of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • UBS’s Kelleher Says Credit Suisse Integration Bigger Than 2008 Crisis Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG Chairman Colm Kelleher said that the task of integrating Credit Suisse Group AG is bigger than any deal that was executed during the height of the financial crisis in 2008, underlining the magnitude of the task facing Sergio Ermotti.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMcKinsey Starts E

  • Outgoing Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz testifies before Congress about unionization response

    Starbucks (SBUX) CEO Howard Schultz is scheduled to testify before the Senate HELP, here's how it could impact the rest of the industry.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Canada Targets Banks for Billions With Dividend Tax Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is planning to raise billions of dollars from banks and insurance companies by changing the tax rules for dividends they get from Canadian firms. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMcKinsey Starts Eliminating 1,400 Roles This Week in a Rare Round of Job CutsIn a

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • O’Neill Urges BRICS Bloc to Expand, Challenge Dollar’s Dominance

    (Bloomberg) -- Jim O’Neill, the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. chief economist who coined the acronym BRIC, said the bloc of nations that later adopted the name should expand and work to counter the dollar’s dominance.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMcKinsey Starts Eliminating 1,400 Roles This Week in a Rare

  • A recession in 2023 is now inevitable. Layoffs in tech and finance will spread to other sectors

    Don't let a seemingly strong jobs market fool you–the data today is reminiscent of the early days of past recessions, according to Murray Sabrin.

  • Markets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates despite traders betting otherwise as fears of a banking crisis convulse markets, according to BlackRock Inc.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysAlibaba Shares Soar After Historic Overhaul Heralds IPO WaveThe world’s biggest money man

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • North Korean Defectors Are Dying Lonely Deaths in Wealthy South

    (Bloomberg) -- Her badly decomposed body was found in a rundown Seoul apartment about a year after she died, discovered only after government housing officials sought to evict her for failing to pay the rent. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysAlibaba Shares Soar After Historic Overhaul Heralds IPO

  • Newly fired Fox News producer seeks to recant testimony in $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit

    A newly fired Fox News producer is seeking to recant testimony she said network lawyers coerced her into providing as Fox defends against Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. Abby Grossberg said Fox's lawyers left her feeling she "had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the 'star witness' for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News." The former producer for Maria Bartiromo's Sunday morning show and later Tucker Carlson's prime-time show made the accusation as she filed amended lawsuits in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court accusing Fox of discrimination, retaliation, sexism and misogyny.

  • DeSantis Fights for Everglades As He Neglects Climate Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- One night in mid-February, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took the stage at the Breakers in Palm Beach to brag about how much he’d done for the environment.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMcKinsey Starts Eliminating 1,400 Roles This Week in a Rare Round of Job Cuts“Protecting Florida’s natural r

  • Spain clean energy case shakes confidence in EU investment

    Renewable energy investors who lost subsidies promised by Spain are heading to a London court to try to claw back $125 million from the government — a decadelong dispute with ramifications for clean energy financing across the European Union. The outcome will be closely watched by investors after the U.S. passed a new law offering incentives for homegrown green technology. Experts say the Inflation Reduction Act is already drawing clean energy investment away from EU countries like Spain, leaving the 27-nation bloc much less competitive globally.

  • China’s Economic Planning Official Sees Risks to Global Growth, Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- China is facing a more challenging global economic environment as growth slows and countries like the US struggle to contain inflation, a senior official at the nation’s economic planning agency said.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMcKinsey Starts Eliminating 1,400 Roles This Week in a Rare Rou

  • 1 in 4 could lose food stamps under a GOP bill, study says

    The food stamp program already has work requirements, but some Republican lawmakers want to make them more stringent.

  • Intel, Raytheon, Other Big Companies Push Back on EU Subsidy Rules

    BRUSSELS—Multinational companies including Intel and Raytheon Technologies are warning that new European Union rules for reporting foreign subsidies are so onerous they could disrupt mergers and acquisitions and impede public tendering. In a letter sent last week to the European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, the companies said the commission “severely underestimates” the work required to comply. The new foreign-subsidy rules, which are set to take effect later this year, will give regulators new tools to bar companies from making certain acquisitions or winning large public contracts if they previously benefited from government aid that the commission believes was distortive.

  • Ukrainian president extends tour of war’s front-line areas

    Ukraine’s president visited the Sumy region in northern Ukraine on Tuesday, continuing his tour over recent days of areas of the country that have felt the brunt of Russia’s full-scale invasion and as the stage increasingly looks set for a Ukrainian counteroffensive. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with officials and local people in two cities in the region and with border guards at an undisclosed location near the border with Russia.