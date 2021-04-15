U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

US expels Russian diplomats in response to SolarWinds hack

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

The US is following through on promises of retaliation against Russia for its alleged involvement in the SolarWinds cyberattack. The AP reports that President Biden has expelled 10 Russian diplomats from Washington, DC, including members of intelligence services, in response to actions that include the SolarWinds hack. The White House also imposed sanctions on 32 "entities and individuals" as an answer to reported 2020 election interference attempts.

Biden formally blamed the Russia-backed cyberattack group Cozy Bear (aka APT29) as the culprit behind the SolarWinds breach. The FBI, NSA and CISA also issued a joint cybersecurity advisory warning of vulnerabilities Russian intelligence used to compromise networks. The Treasury Department, meanwhile, declared that six Russian technology companies were involved in creating the tools to enable "malicious cyber activities."

The American government was looking at further steps to protect the technology supply chain against "further exploitation" by Russia, the White House added.

The actions also encompass a number of non-technology concerns, such as bounties on US soldiers in Afghanistan, Russia's ongoing actions in Crimea and the attempts to silence Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Russia has historically denied accusations of hacking and election interference regardless of evidence. It's not certain how the country will react to these latest US measures apart from denials, but it's safe to say President Putin is unlikely to simply drop any hacking or interference campaigns when past sanctions haven't changed his stance.

    The United States announced economic sanctions against Russia on Thursday and the expulsion of 10 diplomats in retaliation for what Washington says is the Kremlin's US election interference, a massive cyber attack and other hostile activity. President Joe Biden's executive order "sends a signal that the United States will impose costs in a strategic and economically impactful manner on Russia if it continues or escalates its destabilising international action," the White House said. The moves are in response to alleged interference in last year's presidential election as well as the hacking last year of federal government agencies. The US for the first time explicitly linked that intrusion to a Russian intelligence service. The sanctions have been foreshadowed for weeks by the administration and represent the first retaliatory action announced against the Kremlin for last year's hack, familiarly known as the SolarWinds breach. In that intrusion, Russian hackers are believed to have infected widely used software with malicious code, enabling them to access the networks of at least nine agencies in what US officials believe was an intelligence gathering operation aimed at mining government secrets. Besides that hack, US officials last month alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised influence operations to help Donald Trump in his unsuccessful bid for reelection as president, though there is no evidence Russia or anyone else changed votes or manipulated the outcome. A statement from the White House said the Kremlin made "efforts to undermine the conduct of free and fair democratic elections and democratic institutions in the United States and its allies and partners." It also called out Russia's extraterritorial "targeting" of dissidents and journalists and undermining of security in countries important to US national security.

    The Biden administration on Thursday announced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats and sanctions against dozens of people and companies as it moved to hold the Kremlin accountable for interference in last year's presidential election and the hacking of federal agencies. The sanctions also target Moscow’s ability to borrow money by prohibiting U.S. financial institutions from buying Russian bonds directly from Russian institutions. In that intrusion, Russian hackers are believed to have infected widely used software with malicious code, enabling them to access the networks of at least nine agencies in what U.S. officials believe was an intelligence-gathering operation aimed at mining government secrets.

  • Biden Sanctions Russia for Election Interference and Hacking Activities

    • The Biden administration announced strict retaliatory measures against Russia for its interference in U.S. elections and a cybersecurity campaign that hacked into government agencies and private companies, among other actions. In an executive order Thursday morning, President said the Russian government’s actions “constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.” The long-expected U.S. sanctions involve 32 entities and individuals, including government and intelligence officials, for spreading disinformation and interfering in the 2020 presidential election, eight people and entities involved with Russia’s occupation of Crimea, and six Russian companies involved in hacking activities connected to the (SWI) breach.

    There's a lot that goes on between your alarm going off and finally getting out the door each morning. But besides getting yourself to look your best for the day, it turns out some daily habits can have a huge effect on keeping your brain healthy years down the line. That's because a new study has found that brushing your teeth twice a day can lower your risk of developing Alzheimer's disease or dementia. Read on to see why taking care of your pearly whites can be beneficial for your brain, and for more on how to do oral hygiene right, check out This Is the Absolute Worst Time to Brush Your Teeth, Dentists Say. "Bad" mouth bacteria can lead to an increase in "plaque proteins" in the brain. The study, which was conducted by researchers from NYU's College of Dentistry and Weill Cornell Medicine published in the journal Alzheimer's&Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment&Disease Monitoring, examined 48 seniors over the age of 65 who exhibited no signs of dementia by conducting oral swabs and collecting cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples. The team then looked at the levels of both good and bad microbes that were found in each patient.The study found that patients who had higher levels of good bacteria in their mouths had lower levels of amyloids in their spinal fluid. According to previous studies, amyloids are the protein that can build up in the nervous system, forming plaques that can interfere with neural signals firing that eventually leads to cell death and dementia, the New York Post reports. An imbalance of bacteria can lead to gum disease, which likely affects amyloid levels. According to the results, researchers concluded that a higher level of good bacteria could help decrease inflammation and maintain a balance of flora and in the mouth. "Our results show the importance of the overall oral microbiome—not only of the role of 'bad' bacteria but also 'good' bacteria—in modulating amyloid levels," Angela Kamer, PhD, associate professor of periodontology and implant dentistry at NYU College of Dentistry and the study's lead author, said in a statement."To our knowledge, this is the first study showing an association between the imbalanced bacterial community found under the gumline and a CSF biomarker of Alzheimer's disease in cognitively normal older adults," Kamer added. "The mouth is home to both harmful bacteria that promote inflammation and healthy, protective bacteria. We found that having evidence for brain amyloid was associated with increased harmful and decreased beneficial bacteria." And for more brain health, check out If You Have This Blood Type, Your Dementia Risk Is High, Study Says. Brushing your teeth twice each day can help prevent gum disease. The study authors point out that the findings are also significant because 70 percent of seniors over the age of 65 suffer from periodontal disease. The disease causes pockets between teeth and gums to become inflamed and enlarged, creating conditions that can help harbor bacteria, StudyFinds reports.According to the American Dental Association (ADA), red, swollen, or tender gums, persistent bad breath, and bleeding when you brush or floss could be signs that you've got gum disease. The ADA recommends brushing your teeth with a soft bristle brush for no less than two minutes each day to help combat the condition, as well as keeping to your regularly scheduled annual check-ups with your dentist. Other research has linked oral hygiene with other major health issues. But this isn't the first time research has been able to find a link between brushing regularly and your overall health. In a study published Jan. 29 in the Journal of Periodontology, researchers from the Harvard School of Dental Medicine used PET and CT scans from 304 participants to measure the inflammation in each patient's arteries and gums.The team found that 13 individuals developed major adverse cardiovascular events, such as a heart attack, after following up with each patient four years later. This allowed them to conclude that the presence of active gum disease (seen by inflamed gums) was an early, predictive risk factor in patients who went on to experience a heart attack. And for more warning signs about your cardiovascular health, If This Wakes You Up at Night, Your Heart May Be in Danger, Experts Warn.