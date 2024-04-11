Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,148.30
    -12.34 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,287.47
    -174.04 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,190.24
    +19.88 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,033.40
    +5.01 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.53
    -0.68 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    2,363.20
    +14.80 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    28.25
    +0.20 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5520
    -0.0080 (-0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2542
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    153.1620
    +0.2150 (+0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    69,940.90
    +1,686.54 (+2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,935.60
    -25.61 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,442.63
    -139.18 (-0.35%)
     
New Episode:

Lead This Way with New Balance CEO Joe Preston, 10:40 a.m. ET

US FAA proposes airworthiness directive for certain Boeing 747-400F airplanes, notice shows

1
Reuters
Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has proposed an airworthiness directive for certain Boeing 747-400F series airplanes that would require applying cap seals to certain fastener collars inside the fuel tanks, according to a federal government notice.

The proposed directive was prompted by a report that cap seals were not applied to certain fasteners in the fuel tanks during production and is meant to address unsafe condition on the planes, the FAA said in a Federal Register notice published on Thursday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Ismail Shakil; editing by Susan Heavey)

Advertisement