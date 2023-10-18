US facial recognition app that sold billions of photos of British citizens won’t face punishment

Facial recognition

A company that sold a facial recognition database featuring information on British citizens has escaped being fined because of a loophole in UK data protection law.

Judges have ruled that Clearview AI broke no law when it sold its database to police forces because the buyers were non-UK and therefore outside of jurisdiction.

US-based Clearview had been fined £7.5m by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) in 2022 over the sale of its database, which is made up of billions of photos scraped from social media.

The ICO believes that a “substantial amount of data from UK residents” is on the database.

However, a London tribunal has now overturned the fine. Tuesday’s ruling saw the May 2022 fine struck down because Clearview only advertised its database for sale to law enforcement agencies based outside the UK and EU.

Judges said the GDPR data law therefore did not apply because there is an exemption for foreign law enforcement.

Clearview’s general counsel Jack Mulcaire said: “We are pleased with the tribunal’s decision to reverse the UK ICO’s unlawful order against Clearview AI.”

An ICO spokesman said it would “carefully consider [its] next steps”.

Campaign group Privacy International described the ruling as “nonsensical” and “extremely puzzling”.

Lucie Audibert, a lawyer for Privacy International, said: “It’s saying to companies, ‘hey, you can do whatever the hell you want with UK residents’ data as long as you don’t sell it to the UK government’.”

The ruling comes amid heightened scrutiny of data privacy laws amid significant advances in artificial intelligence (AI).

AI models powering services such as ChatGPT are trained on huge volumes of text and images, almost all of which are harvested from publicly-accessible websites.

US-based Clearview says on its website that it has assembled a database of more than 30 billion images of people’s faces, along with identifying details.

Chief executive of Clearview AI, Hoan Ton-That, demonstrates the company's facial recognition software using a photo of himself - Seth Wenig/AP

Users can upload photos of strangers to Clearview to automatically identify them.

Story continues

A list of the company’s customers was leaked in 2020. It revealed that the company had 2,200 clients spread across 27 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and India.

The list allegedly included “law enforcement departments, government agencies, and companies,” although some clients only trialled the service for 30 days.

At the time, a spokesman for Clearview said its app had “built-in safeguards to ensure these trained professionals only use it for its intended purpose: To help identify the perpetrators and victims of crimes”.

Last May Clearview settled a US class action lawsuit, agreeing to stop advertising its service to consumers and private companies.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.