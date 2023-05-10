US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Size/Share Worth USD 454.3 Billion by 2030 at a 5.60% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Custom Market Insights

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 270.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 293.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 454.3 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.60% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are McDonald’s Corporation, Yum! Brands Inc. (KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut), Subway, Wendy’s Company, Burger King Corporation, Chick-fil-A Inc., Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc., Domino’s Pizza Inc., Starbucks Corporation, Jack in the Box Inc., and others.

Austin, TX, USA, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Chain, Independent), By Cuisine (American, Chinese, Italian, Mexican, Japanese, Turkish & Lebanese, Others), and By Country - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 270.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 293.8Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 454.3 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.60% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

The food and beverage industry is experiencing noteworthy expansion, and this, combined with the increasing prevalence of franchise business models among well-known restaurant brands, is a significant driver for the market’s optimistic prospects. Explore more drivers with CMI Team!

Story continues

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=23393

US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market: Key Growth Factors

The US fast food and quick service restaurant (QSR) market is constantly evolving and is shaped by various dynamic factors. Some of the key dynamics that influence the market include:

Consumer preferences : Consumer preferences and trends play a vital role in shaping the fast food and QSR market. As consumer preferences change, so do the offerings of fast food and QSR chains.

Competition : The fast food and QSR market is highly competitive, and companies need to constantly innovate and offer new products and services to stay ahead of the competition.

Technological advancements : The use of technology has become increasingly important in the fast food and QSR industry. Companies are investing in digital solutions such as mobile ordering, online delivery, and self-service kiosks to enhance the customer experience.

Health and wellness concerns : Health and wellness concerns among consumers have led to a shift towards healthier menu options. Fast food and QSR chains are now offering more salads, grilled options, and plant-based alternatives to meet the changing demands of their customers.

Economic factors: Economic factors such as inflation, interest rates, and consumer spending patterns also play a significant role in shaping the fast food and Global QSR market . In times of economic uncertainty, consumers tend to cut back on discretionary spending, which can impact the sales of fast food and QSR chains.

Overall, the US fast food and QSR market is a complex and dynamic industry that is influenced by various factors, and companies must be agile and adaptable to succeed in this highly competitive market.

Request a Customized Copy of the US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=23393

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 293.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 454.3 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 270.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.60% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, Cuisine, and country Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Recent Trends country al Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfill your requirements for research.

US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the US fast food and quick service restaurant (QSR) market in various ways. Some of the key effects of the pandemic on the market include:

Shift towards delivery and takeout: With the closure of indoor dining and restrictions on in-person dining, much fast food and QSR chains have shifted towards delivery and takeout options to continue serving their customers.

Emphasis on safety and hygiene: Fast food and QSR chains have implemented various safety and hygiene measures, such as contactless payment, regular cleaning and sanitizing of high-touch surfaces, and social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety of their customers and employees.

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/us-qsr-market/

Reduced sales and revenue: The closure of indoor dining and reduced foot traffic due to the pandemic has led to reduced sales and revenue for many fast food and QSR chains.

Innovation and adaptation: To stay competitive and meet changing customer needs, much fast food and QSR chains have innovated and adapted their menus and services. For example, some chains have added new menu items, expanded their delivery options, and introduced contactless pickup.

Supply chain disruptions: The pandemic has caused disruptions in the supply chain, leading to shortages of certain ingredients and increased prices for others. This has impacted the availability and cost of menu items for fast food and QSR chains.

Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the US QSR market . While the pandemic has presented various challenges for the industry, it has also provided an opportunity for innovation and adaptation to meet changing customer needs and stay competitive.

(A free sample of the US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)



Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) report sample has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/us-qsr-market/

List of the prominent players in the US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market:

McDonald’s Corporation

Yum! Brands Inc. (KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut)

Subway

Wendy’s Company

Burger King Corporation

Chick-fil-A Inc.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.

Domino’s Pizza Inc.

Starbucks Corporation

Jack in the Box Inc.

Others

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market forward?

What are the US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Industry top companies?

What are the different categories that the US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market sample report and company profiles?

Request a Customized Copy of the US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/us-qsr-market/

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market – Regional Analysis

The US fast food and quick service restaurant (QSR) market can be analyzed regionally to understand the variations in consumer preferences and market trends across different parts of the country.

Northeast Region:

The Northeast region of the US includes states such as New York, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. This region is known for its diverse population and cosmopolitan cities, which provide a large market for fast food and QSR chains. However, the market is also highly competitive, with several local and national chains vying for customers’ attention. In recent years, there has been a growing interest in healthier food options, which has led to the introduction of plant-based menus and low-calorie options in many fast-food chains.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/us-qsr-market/

Midwest Region:

The Midwest region of the US includes states such as Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan. This region is known for its strong agricultural industry and meat-centric cuisine, which has traditionally favored fast food chains offering burgers and fried chicken. However, in recent years, there has been a growing interest in ethnic cuisine, which has led to the introduction of menu items inspired by Mexican and Asian cuisines in many fast-food chains.

South Region:

The South region of the US includes states such as Texas, Florida, and Georgia. This region is known for its love for fast food and fried foods, with several local and national chains offering Southern-inspired menu items like fried chicken and biscuits. However, there has also been a growing interest in healthier food options, which has led to the introduction of salads, grilled chicken, and other low-calorie options in many fast-food chains.

Request a Customized Copy of the US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/us-qsr-market/

West Region:

The West region of the US includes states such as California, Washington, and Colorado. This region is known for its health-conscious population and diverse cuisine, which has led to the introduction of plant-based and vegan menu items in many fast-food chains. Additionally, the West region has a large Hispanic population, which has led to the introduction of Mexican-inspired menu items in many fast-food chains.

Competitive Landscape – US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market

The US fast food and quick service restaurant (QSR) market is highly competitive and includes both national and international chains as well as local independent operators. The US QSR Market is characterized by intense competition, changing consumer preferences, and evolving industry trends.

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Chain, Independent), By Cuisine (American, Chinese, Italian, Mexican, Japanese, Turkish & Lebanese, Others), and By country - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/us-qsr-market/

The US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market is segmented as follows:

Type Outlook

Chain

Independent

Cuisine Outlook

American

Chinese

Italian

Mexican

Japanese

Turkish & Lebanese

Others

By Product Type:

Burgers

Sandwiches

Pizza

Fried Chicken

Others

By Service Type:

Dine-In, Takeout

Delivery

Drive-Thru

By Distribution Channel:

Online Ordering Platforms

Mobile Applications

Direct-To-Consumer Sales

By End User:

Millennials

Families

Working Professionals

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/us-qsr-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Europe Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market : Europe Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Burgers, Sandwiches, Pizza, Fried Chicken, Others), By Service Type (Dine-In, Takeout, Delivery, Drive-Thru), By Distribution Channel (Online Ordering Platforms, Mobile Applications, Direct-To-Consumer Sales), By End User (Millennials, Families, Working Professionals), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Meat Substitute Market : Meat Substitute Market Size, Trends and Insights By Source (Plant-based Chicken, Plant-based Fish and Plant-based Beef), By Product Type (Patties, Crumbles & Grounds, Hot Dogs, Sausages, Nuggets, Meatballs, and Other Product Types), By Functionality (Weight Management, Immunity Boosting Products, Gut Health/Digestive Health, Clinical Nutrition, and Others), By Product Format (Refrigerated, Frozen, and Shelf-stable), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Functional Food and Beverage Market : Functional Food and Beverage Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Cereals and grains, Dairy products, Bakery products, Fats and oils, Others), By Distribution Channel (Conventional stores, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, E commerce platforms, Others.), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market : Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Size, Trends and Insights By Service Type (Eat-in, Takeaway, Drive-Through, Home Delivery), By Application (Independent, Chain), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Bread Market : Bread Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Bread & Buns, Cakes & Pastries), By Category (Conventional, Gluten-free), By Distributional channel (Supermarket & Hypermarket, Bakery, Online), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

This US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Key Players in This US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Market Status of the US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Industry? What are Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/us-qsr-market/

Reasons to Purchase US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Report

US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/us-qsr-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry.

Managers in the US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the US Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/us-qsr-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/custom-market-insights/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/custommarketins

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cmarketinsights

Subscribe to us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@custommarketinsights

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/us-qsr-market/



