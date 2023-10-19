Advertisement
US FCC votes to advance plan to reinstate net neutrality rules

Reuters
·1 min read
Net neutrality advocates rally in front of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted Thursday to advance a proposal to reinstate landmark net neutrality rules and assume new regulatory oversight of broadband internet that was rescinded under former President Donald Trump.

The commission voted 3-2 on proposal to reinstate open internet rules adopted in 2015 and reestablish the commission's authority over broadband internet. The FCC voted in 2017 to reverse the rules that barred internet service providers from blocking or throttling traffic, or offering paid fast lanes, also known as paid prioritization. The FCC will take public comments before it is expected to vote next year to finalize the plan.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

