US FDIC to propose new bank resolution, long-term debt rules on Aug. 29

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) logo is seen at the FDIC headquarters in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. bank regulator the Federal Deposit and Insurance Corporation (FDIC) will on Aug. 29 propose new rules overhauling how large regional banks prepare for their own failure, according to a notice published late on Tuesday.

U.S. regulators are seeking to strengthen oversight of the banking system, particularly in light of a string of collapses this year that included three of the largest in U.S. history.

The proposal will likely require banks of $100 billion or more in assets to issue long-term debt that could absorb bank losses before depositors and the FDIC's deposit insurance fund do, FDIC Chair Martin Gruenberg said in a speech this month.

It will also require bank recovery and resolution plans, also known as "living wills," to give the FDIC more options when overseeing a failed bank's receivership, including by identifying parts of the lender that could be sold separately.

(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Christopher Cushing)