U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,157.75
    -22.25 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,045.00
    -79.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,088.50
    -104.50 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,795.30
    -10.70 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.60
    -1.26 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.70
    -27.00 (-1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0954
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6160
    +0.0440 (+1.23%)
     

  • Vix

    17.10
    +0.15 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2438
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4100
    +0.3370 (+0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,247.95
    -1,086.95 (-3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    649.23
    -13.51 (-2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,893.91
    -15.53 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,606.76
    -52.07 (-0.18%)
     

US FINANCIAL 15 SPLIT CORP

US Financial 15 Split Corp.
·1 min read
US Financial 15 Split Corp.
US Financial 15 Split Corp.

Preferred Dividend Declared

TORONTO, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Financial 15 Split Corp ("US Financial 15") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Preferred share, or 10.00% annually based on the previous month end net asset value. Distributions are payable May 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at April 28, 2023.

US Financial 15 invests in a portfolio consisting of 15 U.S. financial services companies as follows: American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Citigroup, CME Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, The Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Regions Financial Corp., State Street Corp., SunTrust Banks, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo.

Distribution Details

 

 

Preferred Share (FTU.PR.B)

$0.05000 

Record Date:

 April 28, 2023

Payable Date:

 May 10, 2023


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.financial15.com
info@quadravest.com