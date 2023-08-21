US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on US Foods Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.096 = US$961m ÷ (US$13b - US$3.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, US Foods Holding has an ROCE of 9.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Consumer Retailing industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for US Foods Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering US Foods Holding here for free.

So How Is US Foods Holding's ROCE Trending?

In terms of US Foods Holding's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 42% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 9.6%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

Our Take On US Foods Holding's ROCE

In summary, US Foods Holding has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 22% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for US Foods Holding that we think you should be aware of.

