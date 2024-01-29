US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on US Foods Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = US$976m ÷ (US$13b - US$3.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, US Foods Holding has an ROCE of 9.7%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 9.7%.

In the above chart we have measured US Foods Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for US Foods Holding.

How Are Returns Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at US Foods Holding. The company has consistently earned 9.7% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 42% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On US Foods Holding's ROCE

In summary, US Foods Holding has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 36% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for US Foods Holding you'll probably want to know about.

