US Forklift Battery Market Report 2021-2030 - Featuring Crown Equipment Corporation, East Penn Manufacturing Company and Enersys Among Others

The U.S. forklift battery market size was valued at $810.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,785.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.



The emergence of fuel cell forklifts as an alternative to the electric forklift along with an increase in investment toward public and private sectors to maintain the lead in the hydrogen economy is expected to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Moreover, growth in the manufacturing and retail & wholesale sectors in the U.S. needs to expand space in warehouses for their product storage. Thus, for the loading, unloading, and material handling there is a need for an electric forklift, which in turn drives the forklift battery market growth in the U.S. Moreover, growth in awareness toward minimizing environmental pollution and rapid growth in green logistics is expected to create opportunities in the U.S. forklift battery market during the forecast period.



The U.S. forklift battery market is segmented into type, capacity, and application. Depending on the type, the market is categorized into lithium-ion battery, lead acid battery, fuel cell battery, and others. The fuel cell segment is further segmented into Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) and Direct-Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC). On the basis of capacity, it is bifurcated into 0-600 Ahr, 600-1200 Ahr, and above 1200 Ahr. The applications covered in the study include warehouses, manufacturing, construction, retail & wholesale stores, and others

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Lithium-Ion Battery

Lead Acid Battery

Fuel Cell Battery

Others

By Capacity

0-600 Ahr

600-1200 Ahr

Above 1200 Ahr

By Application

Warehouses

Manufacturing

Construction

Retail & Wholesale Stores

Others

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Bulldog Battery Corporation

Crown Equipment Corporation

East Penn Manufacturing Company

Electrovaya

Enersys

Exide Technologies

Flux Power Holdings Inc.

Foreverpure Corporation

Green Cubes Technology

Onecharge

Storage Battery Systems Llc

Total SE

Other players operating in the value chain of the U.S. forklift battery market are NITCO, American Battery Company, Power Battery Company, Inc., Dyno Battery, Inc., Union Battery Corporation, and others.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping the market

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.4. Top investment pockets

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Emergence of fuel cell forklifts as an alternative to the electric forklift

3.5.1.2. Expanding warehouse spaces and the manufacturing industry

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High cost associated with lithium-ion battery

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Growth in penetration of green logistics

3.6. Patent analysis

3.6.1. By region, 2013-2020

3.7. Impact of government rules and regulations

3.7.1. Occupational Health and Safety Act (OSHA) clauses pertinent to condition of powered forklift trucks

3.8. Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the market

3.9. Barrier to lithium-ion battery penetration in the market

3.10. Competitive Factors of Forklift Batteries

3.11. Pricing analysis forklift batteries

3.12. Market share analysis

3.13. Distributor analysis



CHAPTER 4: U. S. FORKLIFT BATTERY MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Lithium-ion battery

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, 2020-2030 ($Million)

4.3. Lead acid battery

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, 2020-2030 ($Million)

4.4. Fuel cell battery

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, 2020-2030 ($Million)

4.4.3. Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)

4.4.4. Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC)

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, 2020-2030 ($Million)



CHAPTER 5: U. S. FORKLIFT BATTERY MARKET, BY CAPACITY

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.0-600 Ahr

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, 2020-2030 ($Million)

5.3.600-1200 Ahr

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, 2020-2030 ($Million)

5.4. Above 1,200 Ahr

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, 2020-2030 ($Million)



CHAPTER 6: U. S. FORKLIFT BATTERY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Warehouses

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, 2020-2030 ($Million)

6.3. Manufacturing

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, 2020-2030 ($Million)

6.4. Construction

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, 2020-2030 ($Million)

6.5. Retail & wholesale stores

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, 2020-2030 ($Million)

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, 2020-2030 ($Million)



CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Market player positioning, 2020

7.2. Top winning strategies

7.3. Product Mapping of Players

7.4. Competitive heatmap

7.5. Key developments



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES







