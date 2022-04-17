U.S. markets closed

US Fragrance House The Dua Brand Set to Cash In on Market Growth in 2022

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2022 / According to the Perfumes and Fragrances Market report, the global market is expected to be worth $1.95 billion in 2022, with a forecast of it reaching $2.52 billion by 2028. Despite the economic changes brought on by the health crisis, demand from emerging markets such as APAC, Latin America, and Eastern Europe continues to rise. As a result, higher online sales of fragrances and perfumes are expected to boost the market's growth prospects over the forecast period.

The Dua Brand, Saturday, April 16, 2022, Press release picture
The Dua Brand, Saturday, April 16, 2022, Press release picture

One company that aims to take advantage of this market growth is The Dua Brand, an independent niche fragrance house located in Los Angeles, California with a library of more than 1000 fragrances. When they started in 2016, their goal was to provide people with unique scents inspired by the most luxurious, branded perfumes at affordable prices.

However, the company and its team grew and developed their skills in the art of perfumery. This is how they started masterfully composing original blends and creating their vast collection. These include Originals, Inspirations, Hybrids, Tribrids, and Quadrids. These models consist of taking three or four existing keynotes from different fragrances to create something new, adding a one-of-a-kind touch to each scent.

The Dua Brand's products continue to garner praise and positive reviews from customers worldwide, with their followers on Instagram reaching 16K. The company credits the growth to the products that are handcrafted fragrances with natural ingredients harvested from around the world that undergo stringent quality control by specialists.

"Our perfumes are made with natural oils that last longer," the team said. "Each of these goes through a rigorous quality check, which includes CEO and founder, Mahsam Raza."

With its current business model, The Dua Brand has grown through 2021 & 2022. However, with the forecasted market growth, they want to mix things up with their out-of-the-box idea and break the threshold once more.

"We want to explore various products and get deeper into the cosmetics industry," said Syed Ali, the company's CMO. "This includes creative and niche fragrances and spa-grade, naturally-made skincare products for men and women, a task we're already working on with international-grade labs."

The Dua Brand's goal now is to cash in on the fragrance market's forecasted growth with their unique blends and fragrances that are not only for fragrance connoisseurs but also for the everyday person who wants to turn heads whenever they walk into a room.

About The Dua Brand

The Dua Brand is an independent niche fragrance house located in Los Angeles, United States. They provide handcrafted perfume extract fragrances using natural oils that last on the skin. Dua Fragrances parfum extracts are truly for both, the fragrance connoisseur, who values quality above all things, and the everyday person, that wants to be sure they are the best smelling individual in the room.

CONTACT:

Syed Ali
Chief Marketing Officer
The Dua Brand
alisyed@theduabrand.com
https://www.facebook.com/theduabrand

SOURCE: The Dua Brand



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695067/US-Fragrance-House-The-Dua-Brand-Set-to-Cash-In-on-Market-Growth-in-2022

