US to Free Maduro Ally Saab for Americans in Prisoner Swap

(Bloomberg) -- The US is releasing Alex Saab, a close ally and financier of President Nicolás Maduro, in exchange for a number of Americans held in the country, the latest step in a broad diplomatic push that also involves limited sanctions relief and progress toward democratic elections.

Saab was to be swapped for about 10 Americans including Luke Denman and Airan Berry, two former Green Berets who were jailed on terrorism allegations over a failed 2020 plot to try to overthrow Maduro, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private negotiations. The exchange was taking place in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday, with the Maduro administration also agreeing to release more than 20 Venezuelan political prisoners held in the country, one of the people said.

The move comes after an Oct. 17 agreement that committed Maduro to bring about fairer presidential elections in 2024. The Biden administration suspended some sanctions targeting his government and Venezuela’s state-run oil company a day later and said it expected him to start releasing American prisoners or face a re-imposition of the penalties.

US officials have repeated said that the sanctions relief wasn’t tied to any negotiations for the release of wrongfully detained Americans, but would instead be based on outcomes toward more fair elections.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Associated Press reported earlier that the releases were underway.

Maduro has long sought freedom for Saab, a Colombian businessman who is considered to be one of the most powerful men supporting his regime. Saab was accused in 2019 of bribing Venezuelan officials and funneling more than $350 million to overseas accounts as part of a food program intended to serve those going hungry in Venezuela.

Saab was extradited from Cape Verde to the US in October 2021 to face money laundering charges. He was originally detained in June 2020 while his plane traveling from Venezuela to Iran made a stop to refuel.

