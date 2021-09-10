The US Fruit Beverages Market 2020-2025: Leading Companies Include PepsiCo, Ocean Spray, Kraft Heinz and Coca Cola

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fruit Beverages in the U.S. Through 2025: Market Essentials" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Against a backdrop of topline global trends, this report provides in-depth coverage of the U.S. fruit beverage market and its key sub-segments including juices, juice blends, fruit drinks, refrigerated, shelf stable, concentrates and organic. It also breaks out nectars and superpremium juice. Five-year U.S. market forecasts are provided.



The report presents the data in Excel spreadsheets, which it supplements with an executive summary highlighting key developments including the upheaval brought on by the coronavirus pandemic as well as a detailed discussion of the leading fruit beverage companies.



This year's edition includes five-year forecasts on a broad range of topics, making it an even better tool for spotting trends and opportunities in the fruit beverages industry and determining where to focus future resources for maximum success. Questions answered in this in-depth market report include:

Which companies and brands in the United States experienced growth in 2020 and which did not?

How much fruit juice is consumed per capita in the United States and how has this changed in recent years?

How did the various market segments perform in 2020, and how are they like to develop over the next five years?

Which nations ship the most fruit juices to the U.S. and where are the leading destinations for U.S. juice?

Which flavors of fruit beverages are growing the fastest? How will flavor by flavor market share trends shift over the next five years? How will fruit drink flavor trends differ from pure fruit juice trends?

Which segment of the market is expected to perform better through 2025 - juices or drinks?

The report surveys the landscape of this stalwart beverage category, with volume, retail dollar, wholesale dollar and per capita consumption figures.



All aspects of the market are considered, including segmentation by package size, distribution channels, flavor and processing method. Powdered and organic statistics are included along with advertising and demographic data. Backed by the publisher's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, readers get a thorough understanding of all facets of the market including:

Historical and current statistics and exclusive projections on multiple facets of the market.

A look at the U.S. regional markets, with past, current and future volume and growth of fruit juice and fruit drinks.

Detailed profiles and analysis of the leading companies and brands, discussions of their marketing activities and distribution strategies as well as company and brand sales and volume data. Coverage includes PepsiCo/Tropicana Products, Coca-Cola/Minute Maid, Ocean Spray, Keurig Dr Pepper, Florida's Natural Growers, Welch's, Brynwood Partners (Juicy Juice and Sunny Delight), The Kraft Heinz Company, Tree Top, The Wonderful Company and Apple & Eve.

Data on shelf-stable, from-concentrate and not-from-concentrate juices, frozen concentrate and chilled, ready-to-serve fruit beverages, nectars and superpremium juice through 2025.

Fruit juice and drink volume by flavor and container type through 2025.

Statistics on imported and exported fruit juices by flavor and country of origin and country of destination.

Advertising expenditures of the leading companies and a look at category spending by media type (including internet advertising).

Consumer demographic profiles comparing consumers of key brands.

An overview of the powdered and organic fruit beverages segments and the key players.

Five-year projections for the fruit beverage market including sub-segments, flavor trends, packaging, regions, sales channel and more.

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Introduction, Objective & Methodology

The U.S. Fruit Beverage Market

Fruit Beverage Categories and Trends

Outlook and Future

LEADING COMPANY PROFILES

PepsiCo, Inc./Tropicana Products, Inc.

Coca-Cola Company/Minute Maid

Ocean Spray

Keurig Dr Pepper

Florida's Natural Growers

Welch's

Brynwood Partners

The Kraft Heinz Company

Tree Top, Inc.

Apple & Eve L.P.

The Wonderful Company

EXHIBITS



