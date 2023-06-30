US FTC amends suit against Walmart for allegedly allowing money transfer services for fraud

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has filed an amended complaint alleging that Walmart Inc allowed scam artists to use the company's money transfer services to defraud consumers, the commission said on Friday.

The FTC filed the amended complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, which in March partially ruled against the commission's original complaint filed in June 2022.

