US sues to block Tapestry's Capri deal citing handbag market domination

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a store of the Coach luxury fashion retailer in a shopping district in Beijing·Reuters
Reuters
2 min read
0
In this article:

(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said on Monday it was suing to block Coach parent Tapestry's $8.5 billion deal to buy Michael Kors owner Capri, saying it would eliminate competition.

This comes at a time when several U.S. lawmakers have sought increased scrutiny from the FTC of several multi-billion dollar deals that might risk higher prices and affect consumers.

U.S. antitrust enforcers had also come out with new merger guidelines in December, in a bid to encourage fair, open and competitive markets.

"The proposed merger threatens to deprive millions of American consumers of the benefits of Tapestry and Capri's head-to-head competition, which includes competition on price, discounts and promotions, innovation, design, marketing and advertising," FTC said in a statement.

Tapestry had offered to buy Capri in August, hoping to create a U.S. fashion behemoth that could effectively battle bigger European rivals such as Louis Vuitton parent LVMH and potentially get more share in the global luxury market.

But the FTC requested for more information from the firms on their deal in November.

"Capri Holdings strongly disagrees with the FTC's decision," the company said in a statement. "The market realities, which the government's challenge ignores, overwhelmingly demonstrate that this transaction will not limit, reduce, or constrain competition."

Tapestry, in a statement, also said "there is no question that this is a pro-competitive, pro-consumer deal and that the FTC fundamentally misunderstands both the marketplace and the way in which consumers shop."

Earlier in April, the companies had received regulatory clearance from the European Union and Japan for their deal, that would bring top luxury labels such as Kate Spade and Jimmy Choo under one roof.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward in Washington and Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by David Ljunggren and Shilpi Majumdar)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Why Sea Stock Spiked Higher Today

    Two analysts think this stock could rocket higher by another 16%.

  • Shadow Banking Stress in South Korea Sends Warning to Global Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea is emerging as a closely watched weak link in the $63 trillion world of shadow banking.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingStocks Climb as US Earnings Kick Into High Gear: Markets WrapTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRussians Transform Dubai as They Flee Putin’s War: Photo EssayReal estate exposure has been showing cracks at home

  • A Sony Bid for Paramount Would Be a Win-Win

    Any deal involving a takeover by the Japanese giant still faces thorny obstacles, antitrust regulators and boardroom drama among them.

  • Paramount Global-B (PARA) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

    Paramount Global-B (PARA) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Why Chinese Stocks Tencent, PDD Holdings, and JD.com Surged Today

    Chinese authorities are looking for ways to reattract foreign investment, and cheap Chinese stocks responded accordingly.

  • Exclusive: Injury rates for Musk's SpaceX exceed industry average for second year

    Injury rates at SpaceX facilities continued to exceed an industry average in 2023, according to a Reuters review of safety data reported to U.S. regulators by the space venture controlled by billionaire Elon Musk. The 2023 records, newly disclosed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, also show that injury rates at some SpaceX facilities grew worse than those the company had reported in 2022. At its manufacturing-and-launch facility in Brownsville, Texas, for instance, SpaceX reported 5.9 injuries per 100 workers, surpassing its rate of 4.8 injuries in 2022 and topping a space industry average of 0.8.

  • Mall Titans Team Up to Revive a Bankrupt Retail Tenant Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Express Inc. is the latest retailer poised to rise from the ashes of bankruptcy in the unlikely hands of its landlords. Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingStocks Climb as US Earnings Kick Into High Gear: Markets WrapTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRussians Transform Dubai as They Flee Putin’s War: Photo EssayThe chain store said Monday it w

  • Ford (F) Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ford's (F) first-quarter sales and earnings is pegged at $40.64 billion and 42 cents per share, respectively.

  • Baltimore leaders accuse ship's owner and manager of negligence in Key Bridge collapse

    The owner and manager of the massive container ship that took down the Francis Scott Key Bridge last month should be held fully liable for the deadly collapse, according to court papers filed Monday on behalf of Baltimore’s mayor and city council. A federal court in Maryland will ultimately decide who’s responsible and how much they owe in what could become one of the most expensive maritime disasters in history. Singapore-based Grace Ocean Private Ltd. owns the Dali, the vessel that veered off course and slammed into the bridge.

  • What is the Federal Reserve?

    The Federal Reserve ensures the health and stability of the nation’s banks and economy through monetary policy and interbank lending.