US futures waver as oil rally hits pause: Stock market news today

Wall Street stocks fought for gains on Thursday, struggling to shake off the downbeat mood hanging over markets despite a pullback in the oil rally, as investors waited for an update on US economic growth.

Futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) traded slightly above the flatline, while those on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) were broadly unchanged.

The Federal Reserve's message that rates will remain higher for longer has rattled markets, though stocks appear to be regrouping after several days of steep losses. In bonds, the 10-year Treasury yield's (^TNX) rapid rise is slowing, but it's still around 4.63%, at levels not seen in over 15 years.

Both markets are under pressure from the surge in the price of oil, which hit fresh 2023 highs on Wednesday and is up over 35% since the end of June. That seen as likely to drive up fuel prices, posing a challenge to the Fed's efforts to cool inflation — and in turn to the chances of a rate cut.

Oil prices pulled back on Thursday, as West Texas Intermediate futures (CL=F) fell to $93.50 a barrel after topping $95 earlier in the morning. Brent crude futures (BZ=F) were down 0.5% at $96.09, having neared $97.

With the question of whether the Fed can nail a "soft landing" for the economy still a key debate, investors will watch for updates on second-quarter GDP and jobless claims due later Thursday.

Next up is the week's data highlight is the reading on PCE inflation, the Fed's preferred gauge, out Friday. However, some believe it won't be persistent price increases that prompt central bankers to act, but insatiable American shoppers and an economy that stays too hot.

In individual stocks, shares of Micron (MU) fell almost 5% in premarket trading after the chipmaker said its first-quarter loss would be wider than previously forecast.

