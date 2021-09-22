U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

US Garage Organization Products Market to 2030: Breakdown by Shelving, Bins, Baskets, & Totes, Modular Units, Hanging Storage, Accessories & Hardware

Research and Markets
·2 min read

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Garage Organization Product Market 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the US market for garage organization products. This includes purchases made by consumers, including those intended for use in self-storage facilities. Garage cabinets are included only if they are part of a garage modular system.

Sales of for garage organization products are examined by product and market in US dollars at the manufacturers' level. Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are presented in current dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation).

Sales data are presented by product, material, and installation type.

Products are discussed in terms of:

  • Shelving

  • Bins, baskets, and totes

  • Modular units (e.g., garage organization kits or systems) and various components (e.g., cubes, drawers, bins, open racks, shelves, and rods)

  • Hanging storage

  • Accessories and hardware (e.g., drawer and shelf dividers, hooks, jewelry tray inserts, lazy susans, pull-out drawers, slatwall and pegboard, valet rods)

Material segments include:

  • Metal and wire, including plastic coated wire

  • Plastic

  • Wood and laminate, including solid wood and laminate-covered engineered wood

  • Wicker, rattan, and other natural weaves, such as hyacinth, seagrass, and bamboo

  • Textiles and other materials (e.g., canvas, vinyl, glass)

  • Installation segments are do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. About this Report

  • Report Details

  • Market Scope & Product Description

  • Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

3. Overview

  • Historical Market Trends

  • General Sales Trends

  • Installation Trends (Diy Vs. Professional)

  • Materials Trends

  • Pricing Trends

  • Housing Stock & Number of Garages

  • Consumer Insights on Garage Spaces at Home

4. Products

  • Sales by Product

  • Shelving

  • Bins, Baskets, & Totes

  • Modular Units

  • Hanging Storage

  • Accessories & Hardware

5. Key Suppliers & Industry Structure

  • Industry Composition

  • Key Suppliers & Market Share

  • Mergers & Acquisitions

6. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sgn2xd

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


