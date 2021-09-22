US Garage Organization Products Market to 2030: Breakdown by Shelving, Bins, Baskets, & Totes, Modular Units, Hanging Storage, Accessories & Hardware
This study analyzes the US market for garage organization products. This includes purchases made by consumers, including those intended for use in self-storage facilities. Garage cabinets are included only if they are part of a garage modular system.
Sales of for garage organization products are examined by product and market in US dollars at the manufacturers' level. Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are presented in current dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation).
Sales data are presented by product, material, and installation type.
Products are discussed in terms of:
Shelving
Bins, baskets, and totes
Modular units (e.g., garage organization kits or systems) and various components (e.g., cubes, drawers, bins, open racks, shelves, and rods)
Hanging storage
Accessories and hardware (e.g., drawer and shelf dividers, hooks, jewelry tray inserts, lazy susans, pull-out drawers, slatwall and pegboard, valet rods)
Material segments include:
Metal and wire, including plastic coated wire
Plastic
Wood and laminate, including solid wood and laminate-covered engineered wood
Wicker, rattan, and other natural weaves, such as hyacinth, seagrass, and bamboo
Textiles and other materials (e.g., canvas, vinyl, glass)
Installation segments are do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. About this Report
Report Details
Market Scope & Product Description
Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic
3. Overview
Historical Market Trends
General Sales Trends
Installation Trends (Diy Vs. Professional)
Materials Trends
Pricing Trends
Housing Stock & Number of Garages
Consumer Insights on Garage Spaces at Home
4. Products
Sales by Product
Shelving
Bins, Baskets, & Totes
Modular Units
Hanging Storage
Accessories & Hardware
5. Key Suppliers & Industry Structure
Industry Composition
Key Suppliers & Market Share
Mergers & Acquisitions
6. Appendix
