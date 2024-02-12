US Government Accountability Office says it was notified of data breach by it contractor CGI Federal

Projection of cyber code on hooded man is pictured in this illustration picture

(Reuters) - The U.S. Government Accountability Office says it was notified of a data breach by IT contractor CGI Federal.

Reuters could not immediately ascertain the size and scope of the breach. The GAO said that about 6,000 people, "primarily current and former GAO employees from 2007 to 2017," had been affected but did not immediately respond when asked whether other departments had been affected.

CGI Federal did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

