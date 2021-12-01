U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,644.58
    +77.58 (+1.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,893.71
    +409.99 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,781.31
    +243.62 (+1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.74
    +49.83 (+2.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.16
    +1.98 (+2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.90
    +10.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.30 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4770
    +0.0340 (+2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3310
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.9060
    -0.2740 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,659.30
    +1,658.23 (+2.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,494.34
    +25.26 (+1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,170.12
    +110.67 (+1.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,935.62
    +113.86 (+0.41%)
     

US government agencies bought Chinese surveillance tech despite federal ban

Zack Whittaker
·6 min read

At least three U.S. federal agencies, including the military, have purchased China-made video surveillance equipment banned from use in the federal government.

Purchasing records seen by TechCrunch and video surveillance news site IPVM show the agencies collectively spent thousands of dollars on purchasing video surveillance equipment manufactured by Lorex, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dahua Technology. Dahua is one of several China-based companies banned from selling to the federal government under a 2019 defense spending law over fears that the technology could help the Chinese government conduct espionage.

Dahua was also added to the U.S. government’s economic trade restriction list in 2019 after the company was linked to China’s ongoing efforts to suppress ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, where most Uighur Muslims live. The U.S. says Beijing relies on technology manufactured in part by Dahua to supply the surveillance equipment to surveil the Uighur population. The Biden administration called the human rights abuses in Xinjiang a “genocide,” and blamed the technology makers of being "implicated in human rights violations and abuses" in China’s surveillance, repression and mass detention of more than Uighurs.

After the ban came into effect, purchasing records show the agencies bought Lorex equipment from federal contractors.

According to the records, the Drug Enforcement Agency bought nine Lorex hard drives for surveillance systems in May 2021 through a Washington DC-based tech supplier called I. S. Enterprises. DEA spokesperson Katherine Pfaff said the purchases were made through the government's shopping portal run by the General Services Administration — known as GSA Advantage — and deferred comment to the GSA, but declined to say if the Lorex equipment had been pulled from service.

When reached for comment, GSA spokesperson Christina Wilkes in an emailed statement: "GSA has multiple means to vet vendors and products sold on GSA Advantage in accordance with the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) "Moreover, contractors must comply with the clauses and provisions found in the FAR requiring them to state whether they sell covered technology. Products confirmed to be non-compliant are removed from GSA Advantage."

GSA would not say why the banned products were available for purchase after the ban came into effect, but said that it's in the process of making improvements, including launching a new verified products portal aimed at ensuring commercial off-the-shelf products are compliant with the 2019 ban.

The 2019 ban was signed into law as a specific provision in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) called Section 889, which made it illegal for federal agencies to procure or buy electronics manufactured by certain China-based companies including Huawei, Hikvision, and Dahua, as well as their subsidiaries, like Lorex. Section 889 also prohibits federal contractors from selling banned electronics to federal agencies. The Department of Defense was granted a waiver allowing for some exceptions under Section 889 to purchase low-risk items like food and clothing, but not electronics or surveillance equipment.

Purchasing records also show that the Defense Finance and Accounting Service, a DOD agency tasked with the department's financial management and paying servicemembers, bought Lorex video surveillance cameras through a New York-based store called Focus Camera in July 2021.

“In July 2021, one of our DFAS sites identified a need for a security camera to monitor an isolated area in a building. Being aware of Section 889(a)(1)(A) of the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019 and the restrictions associated with certain telecommunications and video surveillance services or equipment, we performed due diligence by utilizing a GSA contract. In addition, we requested the supplier provide information certifying that the product and/or components purchased was not restricted by the FY19 NDAA. Based on your communication, out of an abundance of caution, we have removed the camera and controller from service until further analysis can be performed. We appreciate you bringing this to our attention," said DFAS spokesperson Steve Lawson in an emailed statement.

The records also show that the Department of the Army bought Lorex video surveillance cameras and recording equipment between 2019 and 2021 from three vendors, I. S. Enterprises, Focus Camera, and a Glendale, Calif.-based company called JLogistics.

In an emailed statement, the Army implied that the responsibility is with the contractors that supplied the equipment.

"On Aug. 13, 2020, the Department of Defense implemented the prohibitions for Section 889 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019 and Public Law 115-232. Companies that propose on federal contracts are required to assert their compliance with various Federal Acquisition Regulation and Defense supplement provisions and clauses, including those required by P.L. 115-232 in the System for Award Management website. Title 18 of the United States Code, or civil liability under the False Claims Act, is applicable if a company misrepresents itself," said Army spokesperson Lt. Col. Brandon Kelley.

In a statement, Monica Matoush, Democratic spokesperson for the House Armed Services Committee, said that the committee "expects the Department of Defense to take appropriate action to investigate these reports and, if substantiated, to take action to mitigate harm and prevent future problems."

The purchasing records also showed that several other federal and military agencies purportedly bought Lorex equipment after the ban came into effect. TechCrunch contacted those agencies prior to publication. Of the agencies that responded, their spokespeople were unable to immediately confirm or provide comment when they were provided purchasing records. One military agency said a response would take "weeks."

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told TechCrunch: “While I haven’t heard the specifics of this case, I believe that we need to get better at understanding the origin of commercial equipment purchased by government departments and agencies, and we need to ensure that those making these purchasing decisions are aware of the risks involved. This is the very reason Congress included these provisions in the 2019 legislation. Simply put, we should never use our federal purchasing power to support companies that may pose security risks, or that have been deemed to be actively engaging in human rights abuses, including facilitating the PRC’s campaign of repression against Uighurs and other minorities. If this allegation is true, we need to make sure it never happens again.”

When asked about the purchases, I. S. Enterprises co-founder Eddie Migues said the company was looking into the matter. Focus Camera and JLogistics did not respond to requests for comment.

Contractors that supply banned equipment to the government can lose their contracts. But industry groups have argued that federal contractors were given little time to comply with the ban before it took effect. "Because of the extended time it took to roll out rules for these far-reaching requirements, contractors may not be able to consistently meet the law’s objectives," the Information Technology Industry Council said last year.

Reached for comment, an unnamed Lorex spokesperson told TechCrunch: "Lorex products are designed for consumer and business use only and not for U.S. federal government agencies, federally-funded projects or contractors subject to NDAA. Lorex does not market directly to any person or organization subject to the NDAA and we encourage purchasers to familiarize themselves with and adhere to those regulations."

US towns are buying Chinese surveillance tech tied to Uighur abuses

Recommended Stories

  • Virginia officer won't face charges in fatal shooting of Black man that sparked protests

    A Virginia Beach police officer won't face criminal charges in the fatal shooting of Donovon Lynch, The Washington Post reported Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney Colin Stolle said at a news conference on Tuesday that a special grand jury declined to issue any indictments against Officer Solomon D. Simmons, who shot and killed Lynch. Lynch's family filed a $50 million federal lawsuit against Simmons and the city saying that Lynch, 25, posed...

  • CNBC host suggests nationwide vaccine mandate: 'Have the military run it'

    CNBC host Jim Cramer expressed outrage at Americans who have refused to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and suggested the White House consider creating a universal vaccine mandate for all people in the United States. "So it's time to admit that we have to go to war against COVID," Cramer said on his long-running business program "Mad Money" on Monday. "Require vaccination universally. Have the military run it. If you don't want to get...

  • Russia's ultimatum: Will Ukraine negotiate peace or risk conflict?

    Moscow is determined to settle its unfinished business in the Donbass, either through negotiations or annexation.

  • Why Shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Are Rising Today

    A recent letter sent by Donald Trump seems to have renewed some hope in Fannie and Freddie shareholders.

  • China to Close Loophole Used by Tech Firms for Foreign IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- China is planning to ban companies from going public on foreign stock markets through variable interest entities, according to people familiar with the matter, closing a loophole long used by the country’s technology industry to raise capital from overseas investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s CroniesReliving the New York Subway Map Debate‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransThe ban, intended in part to a

  • November private payrolls rose by 534,000 topping expectations: ADP

    ADP released its monthly report on private payrolls Wednesday morning.

  • Turkish Central Bank Props Up Collapsing Lira

    The central bank sold foreign reserves after the lira reached new lows following comments by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in defense of his unorthodox economic policies.

  • Amentum snags another multibillion-dollar nuclear contract with $28B award

    The Germantown contractor in its legacy business of nuclear operations remediation has been humming of late.

  • Omicron variant: ‘The economic impact of COVID seems to be diminishing,’ economist says

    S&P Global Ratings Global Chief Economist Paul Gruenwald joins Yahoo Finance Live to assess recent economic woes on markets stemming from the Omicron variant and Fed chairman Jerome Powell's testimony.

  • Deep-South Updates the Recent High Court Hearing in Namibia

    Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSM) reports that the legal counsel of the Ministry of Mines and Energy of Namibia ("Ministry") proceeded with their last filing on November 17, 2021. The filing did not include any documents supporting the decision of the Minister to deny the renewal of the Haib Copper licence. Therefore, the Ministry has not provided any evidence supporting the decision of the Minister.

  • Former consumer watchdog Richard Cordray in mix for top regulatory role at Fed: Sen. Brown

    Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown said that former CFPB Director Richard Cordray is in the running for the top regulatory position at the Federal Reserve.

  • Health department split questioned as Omicron looms

    Health department split questioned as Omicron looms

  • Appeals court reinstates California ban on large-capacity magazines

    A divided federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a California ban on large-capacity magazines, finding the regulation to be compatible with the Second Amendment.The 7-4 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit also found that the state had demonstrated that banning magazines that hold more than 10 bullets can reduce gun violence.Judge Susan Graber, writing for the majority, noted that mass shootings that involved large-capacity...

  • Erdogan Says Turkish Interest Rates Will Fall ‘Markedly’ Until Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s CroniesReliving the New York Subway Map Debate‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransTurkey’s interest rates will continue to fall, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, making a case for an economy freed from dependence on short-term foreign cash and transformed into one that thrives o

  • Abortion rights on the line as Supreme Court hears arguments in Mississippi case

    The Supreme Court’s three liberal justices suggested Wednesday that it would severely damage the court's legitimacy if it agrees to reverse the decades-old abortion decisions that declared a nationwide right to end pregnancies.

  • Why the Discredited Dossier Does Not Undercut the Russia Investigation

    WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump and his allies have stepped up an effort to conflate the so-called Steele dossier with the Russia investigation following the indictment of a researcher for the document on charges that he lied to the FBI about some of its sources. Trump and his supporters have long sought to use the flaws of the dossier to discredit the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election — and the nature of numerous links between Russia and the Tr

  • Advocates for cannabis banking reform hope to slip change through by the end of the year

    Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D., Colo.) wants to attach legislation to reform cannabis banking to the much larger National Defense Authorization bill, the annual “must-pass” legislation that Congress needs to enact by Jan. 1, 2022.

  • ECB’s Reasons to Blink Mount as Powell Shifts on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s CroniesReliving the New York Subway Map Debate‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransThe European Central Bank’s insistence that surging consumer prices won’t endure is being tested so repeatedly that inflation now threatens to overshadow a meeting in two weeks time to revamp pandemic

  • A fourth stimulus check from your state? Check the list of COVID relief payments

    Washington isn't giving any more checks, but your state might send you money.

  • U.S. in hypersonic weapon 'arms race' with China -Air Force secretary

    The United States and China are engaged in an arms race to develop the most lethal hypersonic weapons, the U.S. Air Force secretary said on Tuesday, as Beijing and Washington build and test more and more of the high-speed next-generation arms. "There is an arms race, not necessarily for increased numbers, but for increased quality," Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told Reuters during an interview in his Pentagon offices. In October, the top U.S. military officer, General Mark Milley, confirmed a Chinese hypersonic weapons test that military experts say appears to show Beijing's pursuit of an Earth-orbiting system designed to evade American missile defenses.