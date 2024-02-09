US government announces intent to fund methane reduction projects

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Energy (DOE) released a notice of intent on Friday to help fund projects aimed at reducing methane emissions from the oil and gas sectors.

The notice was issued to give applicants enough time to prepare their proposals and form partnerships if needed in anticipation of the upcoming issuance of the funding opportunity announcement, the agency added.

"Methane is a climate super pollutant that is more potent than carbon dioxide," EPA said in the release.

Emissions from power plants have fallen sharply in 2023 in the 10 U.S. states participating in the "Good Neighbor" plan, but the program has not yet gone ahead in 12 other states. (Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)