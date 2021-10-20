U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,538.42
    +18.79 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,655.88
    +198.57 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,137.49
    +8.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,293.81
    +17.89 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.63
    +0.67 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.10
    +16.60 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    +0.56 (+2.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1658
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6370
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3828
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1000
    -0.2600 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,479.41
    +3,571.97 (+5.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,546.75
    +65.95 (+4.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

US government bans sale of hacking tools to China and Russia

Carly Page
·2 min read

The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced that it will ban the export of hacking tools to authoritarian governments in an effort to curb violations of human rights and other malicious cyber activities.

The rule, first reported by The Washington Post and later confirmed by the Commerce Department, will effectively ban the export or resale of hacking software and equipment to China, Russia, and other countries of concern for national security reasons, without a license from the department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS).

The move comes after the Biden administration in March restricted the export of U.S. technologies — including advanced semiconductors and software that uses encryption for information security — to China and Russia as it continues to take a hard-line national security approach towards the two countries.

The latest sanctions are due to go into effect in 90 days and will cover software such as Pegasus, spyware developed by Israeli firm NSO Group that several authoritarian governments have used to hack into the phones of their most vocal critics, including journalists, activists, politicians and business executives.

Software intended for cyber defense purposes, on the other hand, is exempt from needing an export license, since the new rule won’t prevent U.S-based cybersecurity researchers from collaborating with colleagues overseas or disclosing flaws to software makers. When BIS first published a proposed rule in 2015, it received almost 300 comments that raised "substantial concerns" about the the impact it would have on legitimate cybersecurity research and incident response activities.

The rule brings the U.S. in line with the 42 European nations and allies that are members of the Wassenaar Arrangement, which sets voluntary export control policies on military and dual-use technologies.

“The United States is committed to working with our multilateral partners to deter the spread of certain technologies that can be used for malicious activities that threaten cybersecurity and human rights,” said Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo. “The Commerce Department’s interim final rule imposing export controls on certain cybersecurity items is an appropriately tailored approach that protects America’s national security against malicious cyber actors while ensuring legitimate cybersecurity activities.”

The Commerce Department — which last year become one of the first victims of the Russia-linked SolarWinds hack — is giving the public 45 days to comment on the rule, and is seeking including comments on the potential cost of compliance and any impacts it could have on legitimate cybersecurity activities. The agency will have another 45 days to make changes before the rule becomes final.

A new ‘digital violence’ platform maps dozens of victims of NSO Group’s spyware

Recommended Stories

  • Xi Eyes Innovation, Oversight to Grow China’s Digital Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to support development of key technologies while strengthening regulation of the country’s tech giants as part of his strategy to expand the digital economy.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its

  • U.S. will not join Russia's Afghanistan talks this week -State Dept

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will not join international talks on Afghanistan organized by Russia this week due to logistical reasons, but is open to participating in the future, the State Department said on Monday. Moscow is hosting talks on Wednesday with officials from the Taliban, China and Pakistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special representative was quoted as saying last week.

  • Explainer-Is China finally ready to roll out a property tax?

    China's long-mooted - and long-resisted - property tax is set to gain new momentum as President Xi Jinping throws his support behind what experts say would be one of the most profound changes to the country's real estate policies in a generation. The idea of a levy on home owners first surfaced in 2003 but has failed to take off due to concerns that it would damage property demand and tank prices, hurting household wealth and future real estate projects, and triggering a fiscal crisis for local governments addicted to land sales for income. But the push by China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong to narrow disparities between ultra-rich urbanites and the rural poor under the banner of "common prosperity" may provide the needed political will to push through a nationwide property tax, currently on the legislative agenda for 2021-2025.

  • Chinese hypersonic missile test unlikely to trigger arms race, experts say

    The Chinese space-based hypersonic missile test in August is a wake-up call for the United States, but isn't likely to start a Sputnik-like arms race, experts say.

  • China's Xi faces resistance to property-tax plan - WSJ

    Earlier this year, Xi assigned to Han Zheng, the most senior of China's four vice premiers, the task of rolling out the levy much more widely, according to the report. However, Beijing is now settling for a limited tax plan because of strong pushback, while a proposal involving state-provided affordable housing is emerging as an alternative, the WSJ reported. An initial proposal to test-run the tax in some 30 cities has been scaled back to around 10, the report said.

  • U.S. takes aim at China's 'unfair trade practices' at WTO review

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The United States said on Wednesday that China’s industrial policies "skew the playing field" against imported goods and services, as well as their foreign providers, and that Washington would pursue all means to secure reforms. Other "unfair trade practices" include preferential treatment for state enterprises, data restrictions, inadequate enforcement of intellectual property rights and cyber theft, U.S. charge d'affaires David Bisbee told the World Trade Organization. He was addressing a closed-door WTO meeting held to conduct the watchdog's first review of China's trade policy since 2018.

  • Green sky lit by Chinese squid boats spooks Taiwanese

    An eerie, green sky at night has Taiwan's residents spooked.

  • McAuliffe nods along as Stacey Abrams tells 'Big Lie' that Georgia race was stolen from her

    Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe nodded along as Democratic activist Stacey Abrams repeated the claim that she truly won the 2018 governor's race in Georgia.

  • White House unveils plan to get COVID vaccine to 5- to 11-year-olds once it’s authorized, and Europe is the only region with rising cases in latest week

    The White House unveiled a plan to roll out COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 5 to 11 on Wednesday if and when shots are authorized for that patient group, in a move that is expected to assuage the concerns of parents for children now back to attending school in person.

  • China's COVID-19 outbreak grows as cities race to trace infections

    China reported a fourth day of new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in a handful of cities across China, prompting alarmed local governments to double down on efforts to track potential carriers amid the country's zero-tolerance policy. A total of 17 new local cases were reported for Oct. 19, up from nine a day earlier, data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed on Wednesday. The new cases were reported in eight cities and administrative divisions, more than four for Oct. 18, the bulk of which were in northern and northwestern China.

  • Democrats raise proposed IRS bank reporting threshold to $10,000 from $600

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senior Democrats in Congress have agreed to raise their proposed tax reporting threshold for bank account inflows and outflows to $10,000 a year, with exemptions for wage income, from an earlier proposal of $600 that drew criticism for being too intrusive. U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden on Tuesday said the new $10,000 Internal Revenue Service reporting threshold, to be included in Democrats' sweeping "reconciliation" social spending and tax hike legislation, was chosen after consultations with the U.S. Treasury because it is a level frequently used in other bank reporting requirements.

  • Why Did Plug Power, Enphase, and SunPower Stocks Pop?

    Investors in renewable energy companies such as Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), and SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) are cheering today, as shares of the stocks have risen 2.6%, 4.2%, and 7.6%, respectively, as of 2:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday. This is rather strange, however, because the news today sounds mostly bad for investors in renewable energy stocks.

  • Jen Psaki's Response To Peter Doocy's Question Leaves Him Momentarily Speechless

    The White House press secretary asked the Fox News reporter a question he couldn't answer.

  • Ken Fisher Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Ken Fisher’s top tech stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Ken Fisher’s hedge fund and his investment philosophy, and go directly to read the Ken Fisher Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Tech Stocks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, author, investment analyst, and the founder of Fisher Investments, […]

  • Elizabeth Warren Renews Assault on Private Equity Payouts, Worker Policies

    (Bloomberg) -- Dubious debts are back again after the pandemic, and so is Elizabeth Warren, who’s renewing efforts to keep private equity firms from forcing new loans on companies they own to extract dividends that they can’t afford.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathHa

  • China’s Falling Home Prices Cast Another Shadow Over Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s housing market slump has intensified in recent weeks as sales plunge and more developers default on their debt. Now the downturn has reached another milestone: home prices have begun falling for the first time in six years.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy M

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Over the last 15 years, growth stocks in the S&P 500 index have produced an average annualized return of 12.8%, crushing the 7.5% average return seen in value stocks. Building on that idea, growth stocks Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) and Square (NYSE: SQ) provide valuable digital financial services to a range of customers, and both look like smart places to put your money right now. Intuit may not be the most exciting growth stock, but over 110 million individual consumers, entrepreneurs, and tax professionals rely on its software products, which comprise a portfolio of industry-leading brands.

  • Trump Gets Taken To School After Botching Basic U.S. History In Latest Rant

    The former president's new complaint gets an "F" for historical accuracy.

  • Democrats Scale Back Their IRS Bank Reporting Plan

    The Biden administration and congressional Democrats are scaling back a controversial proposal to have banks report more information to the Internal Revenue Service after their initial plan was met with a backlash from the financial services industry and Republicans. The original proposal, part of a larger effort to generate more revenue by cracking down on tax cheats, called for financial institutions to provide data to the IRS on accounts with annual deposits or withdrawals totaling more than

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Microsoft in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) went public in 1986, and investors who bought some shares of its IPO are sitting on some massive multibagger gains today. In fact, investors who invested $1,000 in Microsoft on Feb. 4, 2014 -- the day Satya Nadella succeeded Steve Ballmer as the tech giant's third CEO -- have watched that investment blossom to more than $8,400. Let's look back at how Microsoft became a growth stock again under Nadella's leadership.