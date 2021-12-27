U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,749.91
    +24.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,070.97
    +120.41 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,727.02
    +73.65 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,235.63
    -5.94 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.59
    -0.20 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.00
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.96
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    -0.0120 (-0.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3429
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7460
    +0.3360 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,606.31
    +1,680.16 (+3.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,307.62
    +16.40 (+1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,372.10
    -1.24 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,676.46
    -106.13 (-0.37%)
     

The US government needs a commercialization strategy for quantum

Laura E. Thomas
·6 min read

The TechCrunch Global Affairs Project examines the increasingly intertwined relationship between the tech sector and global politics.

Quantum computers, sensors and communications networks have the potential to bring about enormous societal and market opportunities — along with an equal amount of disruption. Unfortunately for most of us it takes a Ph.D. in physics to truly understand how quantum technologies work, and luminaries in the field of physics will be the first to admit that even their understanding of quantum mechanics remains incomplete.

Fortunately you don't need an advanced degree in physics to grasp the magnitude of potential change: computers that can help us design new materials that fight the climate crisis, more accurate sensors without a reliance on GPS that enable truly autonomous vehicles and more secure communications networks are just a few of the many technologies that may emerge from quantum technology.

Read more from the TechCrunch Global Affairs Project
Read more from the TechCrunch Global Affairs Project

The challenge of the quantum industry isn’t ambition; it’s scale. Physicists know how to design useful quantum devices. The challenge is building larger devices that scale along with innovative business models. The confluence of talented physicists, engineers and business leaders tackling the problem is reason for much confidence. More private investors are placing bets on the technology. They can’t afford not to — we may look back on the commercialization of quantum and compare it to the steam engine, electricity, and the internet — all of which represented fundamental platform shifts in how society tackled problems and created value.

More difficult than quantum physics, however, is getting the U.S. government’s regulatory and funding strategy right toward the technology. Aligning various government entities to push forward an industry while navigating landmines of regulation, Byzantine government contracting processes and the geopolitical realities of both the threats and disruptions that quantum technology portends will be a challenge much greater than building a million-qubit quantum computer.

While this claim may be slight hyperbole, I’ve now worked in both worlds and seen it up close and personal. As a former CIA case officer, even at the “tip of the spear,” I’ve seen how slowly the government moves if left to its own devices. However, I’ve also seen the value it can bring if the right influencers in the right positions decide to make hard decisions.

The government can help pave the pathway for commercialization or cut the industry off at its knees before it has a chance to run. The U.S. government needs a quantum commercialization strategy in addition to its quantum R&D strategy. We need to get out of the lab and into the world. To push the industry forward, the government should:

  1. Push more funding to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). We can thank DARPA for the internet and GPS. I imagine we will one day thank DARPA, and some parts of the Department of Energy, for quantum. With increased funding, DARPA should consider allocating larger amounts per company focused on longer-term research in quantum error correction and quantum navigation.

  2. Ask the National Science Foundation (NSF) to buy 20 different universities different types of quantum computers for use by researchers and students. The NSF should provide grants to physics departments at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and at economically disadvantaged schools in the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) program to increase diversity in the quantum technology industry.

  3. Create a large, well-funded program within the Department of Defense for quantum sensors that goes beyond small-scale research. For example, the Pentagon could fund a $200 million dollar program to field a quantum positioning system (QPS) that is rugged, compact, more accurate and more secure than current GPS systems.
    Like ambitious defense programs for new fighter jets and nuclear modernization, deep tech companies cannot cross the “valley of death” on one $800,000 contract at a time. They need significant long-term commitments, especially in such a hardware-intensive field like quantum technology. Otherwise, we’ll condemn physicists and engineers to spending their time writing proposals to compete for future projects in order to keep the lights on.
    The government should also provide exponentially more funding to the Pentagon’s National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC) program. NSIC’s role is to help hardware-focused companies cross the valley of death with non-dilutive investments. If the government is really serious about this, then these investments need to be at the level of at least $5 million and above.
    The money going into this hardware commercialization will inevitably lead to devices used by the average person and other discoveries. The same quantum positioning systems that power submarine navigation can also power commercial autonomous vehicles and sensors for smart and more environmentally-friendly cities. Smartphones, the internet and MRI machines are examples of unintended discoveries. The U.S. taxpayer will recoup their money in long-term value creation even when some companies inevitably fail or miss their intended targets.

  4. Despite the government’s important role, it needs to know where to stay out of the way. The government shouldn’t create additional regulation through export controls until U.S. companies have built a globally dominant quantum capability. I understand the national security threats we face in emerging technologies and the U.S. government’s desire to stop rampant IP theft, anti-competitive practices and the use of these technologies for authoritarian ends and power projection purposes. But a key element to our national and economic security has been our openness. Regulation at this early stage will only stymie our ability to build global quantum companies and be a greater threat.

The U.S. government must inject more money more quickly into the commercial sector for these emerging technologies. This new technological era demands that we compete at a pace and scale that the government budgeting process currently is not built to handle. Smaller companies can move fast and we are in an era where speed, not efficiency, matters most in the beginning because we have to scale up before our geopolitical competition, which is directly pouring tens of billions of dollars into the sector.

When I was at the CIA, I often heard the words “Acta non verba” or “deeds not words.” In this case, the deeds are putting money on the table in the right ways, as well as not regulating the industry too early. Not everyone in senior U.S. government positions has to believe in quantum’s potential. I wouldn’t blame them if they have some doubts — this is truly beyond rocket science. But the smart move is to hedge. The U.S. government should make such a bet by pushing a commercialization strategy now. At the least it shouldn’t stand in the way of it.

Read more from the TechCrunch Global Affairs Project
Read more from the TechCrunch Global Affairs Project

Recommended Stories

  • Why China's Crackdown Could Actually Be a Great Thing for Tencent Shareholders

    No doubt, China's regulatory crackdown hasn't been great for China-based tech stocks. The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF is down nearly 50% on the year. Last Thursday, tech giant Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) announced it would spinning off most of its roughly 17% stake in JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) to shareholders.

  • China talks up 'green' Olympics but prepares to fight smog

    China is using the Winter Olympic Games to drive its efforts to improve the environment, but smog-prone capital Beijing is still preparing for the worst as the opening ceremony looms. Beijing has improved its air quality since China won its bid to host the Games, but the Ministry of Ecology and Environment has said winter smog risks remained "severe". "When the time comes, Beijing and Hebei will be guided to adopt reasonable environmental protection measures in accordance with the law," he said.

  • Didi bars employees from selling shares indefinitely - FT

    The 180-day lock-up period post the company's initial public offering during which current and former staff were not permitted to sell shares was supposed to end on Dec. 27, but the prohibition has been extended without a new end date, the report said. Didi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Omicron Isn’t Standing in the Way of a Recovery. Just Look at ‘Spider-Man.’

    Spider-Man’s big weekend at the box office, airline cancellations and delays disrupt the holiday weekend, new restrictions in Europe, and other news to start your day.

  • Nicholas Goldberg: Can the U.S. strike a balance between isolationism and policing the world?

    With Ukraine and Taiwan and other hot spots at risk, the U.S. has been looking inward lately and shrugging off its leadership role.

  • In under-vaccinated Congo, fourth COVID-19 wave fills hospitals

    Democratic Republic of Congo is the least vaccinated country against COVID-19 in the world. Now a fourth wave of the coronavirus threatens to put greater pressure on its rickety health system than at any time during the pandemic. "We have experienced the three previous waves gradually, but in the fourth wave cases have jumped overnight," said Francois Kajingulu, the head of St Joseph.

  • Adrian Public Schools approves Safe to Return plan, applies for pandemic funding

    Adrian Public Schools finalized its application for a third round of pandemic funding offered through the federal government, at its Dec. 13 meeting.

  • Eye Opener: Thousands of flights canceled over Christmas weekend as COVID creates staffing shortages

    As COVID-19 creates staffing shortages across the country, thousands of flights were canceled over the Christmas holiday weekend. Also, U.S. coronavirus numbers are the highest they’ve been in nearly a year. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.

  • Ethiopian Airlines to resume using Boeing 737 MAX planes in Feb

    ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Ethiopian Airlines plans to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX planes on its fleet in February 2022, saying it was satisfied with their safety, its chief executive said on Monday. In 2019, Ethiopian Airlines flight 302, a Boeing 737 MAX bound for Kenya, crashed six minutes after takeoff from Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers and crew. "Safety is our topmost priority .... and it guides every decision we make and all actions we take," Tewolde Gebremariam said in a statement.

  • What's the GOP got against its base?

    GOP's most loyal supporters most threatened by party antics minimizing COVID-19

  • China's BYD, Momenta enter venture for autonomous driving technology

    China's BYD and autonomous driving startup Momenta have established a 100 million yuan ($15.7 million) joint venture to deploy autonomous driving capabilities across certain BYD car model lines, according to a Momenta statement and a person familiar with the matter. The new venture, called DiPi Intelligent Mobility Co and located in Shenzhen, combines BYD's capabilities as an automaker with Momenta's experience in intelligent driving, said the statement on Monday.

  • BridgeBio stock plunges after its acoramidis fails to meet primary endpoint in Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM study

    Shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. plummeted 66.2% in premarket trading Monday, after the drug maker said a Phase 3 study of its acoramidis for the treatment of symptomatic transthyretin (TTR) amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) failed to meet its primary endpoint at Month 12. The company said the decline observed in both arms of the study was similar to expected functional decline in healthy elderly adults, and were also "substantially less" than declines observed in previous untreated arms reviewed

  • A full deck of cards: Ohio House signs on to aide's ambition

    Adam Headlee enjoys his political memorabilia. Already at age 25, the legislative aide has packed his office in Ohio's capital with collectible conversation pieces: campaign buttons, historic photographs, a display of founding father bobbleheads. “After I got a couple of members who I knew well to sign their cards, I thought, I wonder how many could I get?" he said.

  • Japan won't send diplomatic delegation to Beijing Olympics

    Japan has decided not to send a government delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Reuters reported.Why it matters: A number of countries, including the U.S., have announced diplomatic boycotts of the Beijing Games to protest human rights abuses committed by China's government.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.But although Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno noted during the Friday briefing that Japan "believes that respect for human right

  • 2 Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    Two fintechs making big strides in this environment are Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI). Over the past two years, Tradeweb's stock has doubled, and Silvergate's has returned almost 900% -- both crushing the S&P 500's return of 46% in the same period. Tradeweb offers an electronic trading platform for big institutional investors in a variety of markets.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Both these companies should get a sustained tailwind from infrastructure spending over the next decade.

  • Surfer killed in California shark attack on Christmas Eve

    A 31-year-old male surfer was killed in a shark attack in California on Friday. Eric Endersby, the harbor director for the city of Morro Bay, confirmed to The Hill on Saturday that the man, whose identity has not been released, was located by officials at 10:48 a.m. Pacific time off the Morro Bay State Park beach, which is just north of Morro Rock. The park is located north of Santa Barbara.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Multiple...

  • California surfer killed in apparent shark attack

    A surfer was killed in an apparent shark attack on Christmas Eve off the central coast of California, authorities said. (Dec. 25)

  • Ukraine president, US lawmakers huddle amid tensions with Russia

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with more than 20 lawmakers during a video call on Friday amid tensions between Kyiv and Moscow. In a statement following the meeting, Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), the co-chairman of the Senate Ukraine Caucus who was on the call with Zelensky, said the conversation touched on Russia's threat to its borders, Zelensky's appreciation for the U.S. military's help and his opposition to the Nord Stream 2...

  • World economy to top $100 trillion in 2022 for first time: report

    The world's economic output will exceed $100 trillion for the first time next year and it will take China a little longer than previously thought to overtake the United States as the No.1 economy, a report showed on Sunday. British consultancy Cebr predicted China will become the world's top economy in dollar terms in 2030, two years later than forecast in last year's World Economic League Table report. India looks set to overtake France next year and then Britain in 2023 to regain its place as the world's sixth biggest economy, Cebr said.