U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,354.50
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,881.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,799.50
    +12.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,193.10
    +6.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.94
    +0.29 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.60
    -5.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    -0.21 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1809
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.95
    +0.62 (+3.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3814
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1600
    +0.3200 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,183.12
    -829.03 (-2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    751.00
    -35.43 (-4.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.38
    +4.36 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,003.08
    -276.01 (-0.98%)
     

US energy department hopes instant permits will boost rooftop solar installations

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

With the US back in the Paris climate accord, President Joe Biden has the lofty goal of decarbonizing the US power grid by 2035. As part of that plan, the Department of Energy (DoE) has announced that it's rolling out a new tool that will make it much easier and faster to get a permit for a rooftop solar installation. 

The cost of solar has plunged 90 percent over past decade, but permit-related costs can take up to a third of the price of a rooftop installation. On top of that, with solar permitting varying widely around the US, some customers must wait months to get approval, the DoE wrote. 

The Solar Automated Permit Processing (SolarAPP+) platform will supposedly solve those issues, becoming the standard portal for local governments to process permit applications. It automatically checks codes to ensure safety while generating a standardized inspection checklist that installers and inspectors can use to verify compliance in the field. 

We have 3 million households today that have solar on their roofs, but the potential is so much greater.

The government piloted the SolarAPP+ program in four communities around Arizona and California: Tucson and Pima County in Arizona, and Menifee and Pleasant Valley in the California. "In Tucson, for example, SolarAPP+ reduced permitting reviews from approximately 20 business days to zero," according to the DoE. 

"We have 3 million households today that have solar on their roofs, but the potential is so much greater," DoE's solar energy director told Reuters. "Having streamlined processes and an automated permitting platform that can make it faster, easier and cheaper for homeowners to go solar promises to really help expand the residential solar sector."

Local governments and installers can now sign up to get started with the app, or attend webinars listed on the DoE's blog. All of that is part of the DoE's Summer of Solar campaign which includes research by the agency aimed at lowering soft costs (design, siting, permitting, installation, etc.) associated with rooftop solar power. 

Recommended Stories

  • Watch Lorde’s Rooftop Performance of ‘Solar Power’ on ‘Colbert’

    The song will appear on her upcoming album Solar Power

  • The new Anthony Bourdain documentary 'Roadrunner' leans partly on deepfaked audio

    The director of 'Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain' used AI to recreate words Anthony Bourdain never spoke.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Richer in July (and Beyond)

    You can make money from investing in stocks in two primary ways. Your shares can appreciate, or you may also receive dividends. Here are three dividend stocks that could make you richer in July (and beyond).

  • PayPal ups its weekly cryptocurrency buy limit to $100,000

    PayPal is increasing its weekly limit on crypto purchasing to $100,000 and scrapping annual limits altogether.

  • U.S. seeks to speed rooftop solar growth with instant permits

    (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Thursday will roll out a tool that enables instant local permitting of rooftop solar installations, addressing a major source of industry delays and possibly lowering costs for homeowners, the Energy Department said. The Solar Automated Permit Processing (SolarAPP+) platform, developed by DOE's National Renewable Energy Laboratory, will be an optional portal for local governments to process permit applications automatically. Approvals typically take a week or more currently, and permit-related costs can account for about a third of installers' overall costs, DOE said.

  • Just Watching Kate Hudson's Latest Instagram Workout Will Make Your Butt Muscles Burn

    She makes targeted booty work look like a walk in the park.

  • Here are the emoji finalists for Unicode 14.0

    Once the Unicode Consortium decides on a final candidate list in September, the finalists will make their way to your devices starting in late 2021 and throughout 2022.

  • 3 Reasons Teladoc Stock Is a Better Buy Than Tesla

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) might seem to have no more in common than the first two letters of their names. Over the last 12 months, Tesla has been by far the bigger winner. The popular stock has soared more than 120%, while Teladoc's share price has plunged around 30%.

  • Why Plug Power, Nikola, and JinkoSolar Stocks Popped Today

    Plug just barely, while Nikola's 3.4% and Jinko's 4.5% gains remain more respectable. In the case of Plug Power, the answer is easy: An upgrade -- or more precisely, a new buy rating, from Seaport Global Securities, which initiated coverage of the $26 stock today with a price target of $36.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Announcing A New Partnership?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Ohio turns Bitcoin green with nuclear energy deal

    Ohio has launched itself headlong into reducing Bitcoin’s carbon footprint after signing a five-year deal with Bitcoin mining company Standard Power to provide a nuclear-powered mining centre.

  • The Future Of Transportation: EV Stocks Could Fly This Summer

    As the electric vehicle boom continues, it’s disrupted industries in ways nobody expected. Here’s why 2021 could see EV stocks explode

  • The EU’s World-Leading Climate Change Plan Is Crucial for EVs. Buy These 8 Stocks.

    The European Union unveiled plans this week to effectively ban new sales of gasoline-powered cars by 2035.

  • Could Plug Power Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    Even after its fall this year, Plug Power stock is up more than 1,000% in two years. But does that guarantee similar returns in the coming years?

  • Anthrax, Grasshoppers, Dying Clams Show North American Heat Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Swarms of hungry grasshoppers are leaving little food behind for grazing cattle, shellfish are baking in coastal waters, baby birds are falling from trees and dormant anthrax is reawakening to threaten sheep.Such calamities are the result of a record heat wave and bone-dry conditions that gripped western North America in the past month, threatening animals and undermining the livelihood of farmers. What’s happening in parts of the U.S. and Canada shows the damage climate change is

  • Oregon wildfire forces hundreds to flee from homes

    A swiftly spreading wildfire raged through parts of Oregon for a ninth day on Wednesday, and officials say it shows little sign of slowing.The so-called Bootleg Fire has displaced hundreds of residents and still threatens nearly 2,000 homes.No serious injuries or deaths have been reported.By early Wednesday morning, state and federal officials said the fire had scorched more than 200,000 acres and destroyed more than 20 homes.Meanwhile, firefighters have contained just five percent of its perimeter.The Bootleg is by far the largest of 10 active wildfires burning across the Pacific Northwest, amid a record-shattering heatwave and a prolonged drought.Its most unchecked around the Fremont-Winema National Forest about 250 miles south of Portland.More than 1,300 personnel were deployed to battle the wildfire, the seventh largest in Oregon’s history, according to state forestry data.Last year, dozens of late-summer fires killed nearly 40 people and charred over 10 million acres in California, Oregon and Washington state.

  • Europe floods: Death toll over 100 as rescues continue

    At least 100 people have died in devastating floods across parts of western Germany and Belgium, officials said Friday, as rescue operations and the search for hundreds still unaccounted for continued. Authorities in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate said 50 people had died there, including at least nine residents of an assisted living facility for people with disabilities. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state officials put the death toll at 43, but warned that the figure could rise further.

  • Singapore unveils huge solar panel farm

    This is one of the world's largest floating solar farmsLocation: SingaporeIt’s made up of 122,000 solar panelsmaking it as big as 45 football fieldsIt produces enough electricity to power the island's five water treatment plantsThe project is part of Singapore's plan to quadruple its solar energy production by 2025to help tackle climate change(SOUNDBITE) (English) HEAD OF INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS FOR SINGAPORE AND SOUTHEAST ASIA, SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES, JEN TAN, SAYING:"Solar energy in fact is one of the most important sources of green energy. In order to facilitate our Singapore Green Plan, solar energy is something that we really need to deploy and increase the deployment. However the challenges is the intermittancy of solar panels. It's affected by rainy weather and cloudy weather. So we are continuously looking at energy storage solutions to complement this. Hopefully in the next one to two years it will become commercially viable and the intermittancy is no longer an issue."Courtesy: Sembcorp IndustriesThe farm could reduce carbon emissions by about 32 kilotonnes annuallywhich is comparable to taking 7,000 cars off the roads(SOUNDBITE) (English) HEAD OF INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS FOR SINGAPORE AND SOUTHEAST ASIA, SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES, JEN TAN, SAYING:"With the experience that we have gained and the capabilities we have built we hope to grow not only in Singapore but in the region, to build more floating solar plants."

  • What SolarCity case could mean for Elon Musk

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley breaks down what the SolarCity case means for Elon Musk and Tesla.

  • Dutch Town Left Underwater as Severe Flooding Hits Europe

    The Dutch town of Valkenburg was left mostly underwater as severe flooding hit Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands on July 15.Around 100 soldiers were deployed to help deal with the chaos, according to local reports.A Dutch News report said over 400 homes in the town were without electricity.A code yellow weather warning for heavy rain was issued for most of the Netherlands. Reports from the country said no deaths had been confirmed there. At least 59 people died in Germany. Credit: Stan Bour via Storyful