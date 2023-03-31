U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,098.21
    +47.38 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,197.80
    +338.77 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,191.80
    +178.33 (+1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,793.03
    +24.65 (+1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.44
    +1.07 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.20
    -10.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    +0.19 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0848
    -0.0060 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2329
    -0.0061 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7230
    +0.0340 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,348.12
    +405.44 (+1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    620.22
    +6.02 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

US Government Sells $215M in Seized Silk Road Bitcoin, Plans to Dump Another $1.1 Billion

Mathew Di Salvo
·2 min read

The crypto markets may be looking uncertain right now but some are still making money from Bitcoin sales: the U.S. government.

According to court documents filed today, the Feds sold the crypto earlier this month—making over $215 million.

The crypto in question came from the Silk Road marketplace. Hacker James Zhong confessed to stealing it, and then cops then took it in a historic seizure back in November. They are now selling it—and they still have 41,490 Bitcoins ($1.1 billion) to get rid of, the filing said.

“With respect to the 51,351.89785803 Bitcoin forfeited in the Ulbricht case before Judge Schofield, the Government has begun liquidating (selling) it,” Friday’s document read.

“On March 14, 2023, the Government sold 9,861.1707894 BTC (of the 51,351.89785803 BTC) for a total of $215,738,154.98. After $215,738.15 in transaction fees, the net proceeds to the Government were $215,522,416.83.”

The “Ulbricht case” refers to Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht, who was sentenced to life in prison back in 2015 in a high-profile case.

Ulbricht ran the Silk Road online black market which was used to—mostly—buy and sell illegal drugs before authorities shut it down in 2014.

James Zhong pleaded guilty last year to wire fraud after the government alleged that he manipulated the Silk Road transaction system in 2012 to pocket 50,676 Bitcoins. He kept the stash hidden for 10 years until it ballooned to hit a value of $3.3 billion.

Billions in Bitcoin Linked to Silk Road Seized by US Attorney’s Office

“The defendant had in his possession multiple computer servers, virtual private networks, among other things, enabling him to commit the offense,” prosecutors added in Friday’s filing. “He then managed to keep the Bitcoin protected, and his identity hidden for several years.”

With the authorities planning to get rid of the remaining Bitcoin throughout 2023 in four different batches, what kind of effect might that have on the price of the biggest digital asset amid a brutal bear market?

The views and opinions expressed by the author are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial, investment, or other advice.

Recommended Stories

  • Investors Pour Money Into Crypto Investments for 4th Straight Month

    Assets under management for digital-asset products climbed to $13.4 billion in March, up 60% from their 2022 low in November, according to CryptoCompare.

  • Biden Administration Is Politicizing Crypto

    With crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) last week receiving a Wells Notice signaling impending action from the SEC, and with the CFTC this week suing Binance, another crypto exchange, it feels like the crypto industry is at war with the U.S. government. This could get bad.

  • Planners of Bitcoin Conference in Atlanta Move to Open-Source Their Agenda

    The conference has been running since 2018 but topics and speakers for this year's TABConf event will be chosen partly based on proposals from the general public via GitHub.

  • U.S. Government Sold $216M of Seized Silk Road Bitcoin This Month

    The U.S. sold 9,861.17 bitcoin ($216 million) on March 14, according to a court filing.

  • Crypto wallet company Ledger raises another $108 million

    The company designs and manufactures so-called hardware wallets to secure crypto assets. This is an extension round as the valuation of the company isn’t changing — €1.3 billion ($1.41 billion at today’s exchange rate). Once again, the company has managed to line up a long list of investors.

  • Bitcoin Steadies After Inflation Data. Cryptos Are Closing Out a Remarkable Quarter.

    Digital assets have rallied in 2023 amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will ease off interest rates. Inflation data Friday has helped shift the needle.

  • How Doodles Plans to Scale From Genesis Box to Millions of NFT Avatars

    Doodles CEO Julian Holguin details today’s reveal of new avatar wearables and how Doodles 2 can eventually go wide.

  • FDIC Considers Forcing Big Banks to Pay Up After $23 Billion Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., facing almost $23 billion in costs from recent bank failures, is considering steering a larger-than-usual portion of that burden to the nation’s biggest banks, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Econo

  • Barney Frank’s Story: Signature Bank Didn’t Need a U.S. Takeover. Regulators Disagreed.

    The former Democratic congressman, of Dodd-Frank fame, has a lot to say about the rapid demise of the New York bank that he served as a director.

  • Community bank CEO: ‘Congress must raise the bank deposit insurance limit to $10 million’

    Exception-based coverage signals to depositors that they might get some extra protection at a systemically important bank–and compounds risk.

  • Procrastinators, Rejoice: The 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Next ‘Bubble’ to Pop? Money-Market funds.

    People are rushing into money-market funds. Total assets held in money-market funds, which are investment vehicles that buy cash-like securities such as short-term Treasury bills, recently reached close to $5.5 trillion, according to RBC. Earlier this year, money-market fund assets stood at roughly $4.5 trillion, a level at which people stopped pouring more money into those funds a few times in the past few years, opting instead to buy other assets like stocks.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Goldman Sachs Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain in the stock markets lately: their inherent uncertainty is taking charge, and high volatility is here to stay. For months, investors and economists have worried about the recessionary effects of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflationary interest rate hikes – but the recent bank crisis has added another layer of concern to an already tumultuous situation. Now, we’re dealing with the fallout from that crisis, and inflation and interest rates both remain high. It’s a textbook cas

  • Dow Jones Rises 150 Points After Cool Inflation Data; 6 Stocks To Buy And Watch

    The Dow Jones rose Friday after key inflation data, with the release of the PCE price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.

  • Virgin Orbit’s sudden collapse is the latest in a series of high-risk failures by Richard Branson

    The satellite deployment startup founded by Branson is letting go of the bulk of its staff, citing an “inability to secure meaningful funding.”

  • Bear of the Day: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

    This stock looks very top heavy with the topline expected to contract this year and margins shrinking

  • Here’s What Retirement Looks Like in America in Six Charts

    Americans spend decades saving for retirement, never quite sure how much is enough or what sort of life that money will ultimately buy. To benchmark your retirement plans—including your savings and spending and how you spend your time—one place to start is by looking at how your numbers stack up against Americans overall. The biggest source of retirement income for many Americans is the nest egg built up during their careers.

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Pay Out This Much a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nomura Says US Money Supply Plunge Is ‘Elephant in the Room’ for Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A Nomura Holdings Inc. strategist is warning that investors are overlooking a crucial clue as they grapple with the path of US inflation and the Federal Reserve’s response. Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Florida Governor DeSantisTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentStocks Rally as Traders Eye Peak Ra

  • DWAC Stock Jumps After Donald Trump Indictment

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock, the special purpose acquisition company aiming to take former President Donald Trump's tech and social-media platform public, soared Friday after a grand jury voted Thursday to indict Trump. The grand jury voted to indict Trump Thursday after hearing evidence the former president allegedly paid hush-money to a porn star during the 2016 election. Trump is now expected to come to New York to face the charges.