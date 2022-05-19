US Health Insurance Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Aetna, Centene, CVS Health and Prudential Among Others

Company Logo

US Health Insurance Market

US Health Insurance Market

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Health Insurance Market (2022-2027) by Plan Type, Duration, Application, Coverage, Type, Age Group, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Health Insurance Market is estimated to be USD 521.94 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 846.34 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.15%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Health Insurance Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aetna Inc., - American International Group, Inc., Anthem, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Centene Corporation, Cigna Health, CVS Health, Health Care Service Corporation, Humana Inc., Kaiser Permanent, Liberty Mutual Group, MetLife Inc., New York Life Insurance Company, Prudential plc, State Farm Group, United Health Group Incorporated, Zurich - American Insurance Company, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

Story continues

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Health Insurance Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses US Health Insurance Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the US Health Insurance Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Cost of Healthcare

4.1.2 Demand Increase with Pandemic

4.1.3 Some States have Tax Penalty for Non Health Insurance Coverage

4.1.4 Private Organisations Providing Employer-Sponsored Health Insurance Plans

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Eligibility Regulations

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rise of Insurtech

4.3.2 Increased Demand for Quality Private Care

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Some Healthcare Services and Medical Expense Not Covered



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 US Health Insurance Market, By Plan Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Medical Insurance

6.3 Critical Illness Insurance

6.4 Family Floater Health Insurance

6.5 Others



7 US Health Insurance Market, By Duration

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Life-Time Coverage

7.3 Term Insurance



8 US Health Insurance Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Direct Sales

8.3 Brokers and Agents

8.4 Bankers

8.5 Others



9 US Health Insurance Market, By Coverage

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Preferred Provider Organizations

9.3 Point of Services

9.4 Health Maintenance Organization

9.5 Exclusive Provider Organisation



10 US Health Insurance Market, By Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Group

10.3 Individual



11 US Health Insurance Market, By Age Group

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Senior Citizen

11.3 Adult

11.4 Children



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Aetna Inc.

13.2 American International Group, Inc.

13.3 Anthem, Inc.

13.4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

13.5 Centene Corporation

13.6 Cigna Health

13.7 CVS Health

13.8 Health Care Service Corporation

13.9 Humana Inc.

13.10 Kaiser Permanent

13.11 Liberty Mutual Group

13.12 MetLife Inc.

13.13 New York Life Insurance Company

13.14 Prudential plc

13.15 State Farm Group

13.16 United Health Group Incorporated

13.17 Zurich American Insurance Company



14 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7o24qw

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



