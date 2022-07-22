US Health & Wellness Trends Report 2021 - Insights on the Growing Role of Sustainability Toward Product Purchase
The publisher is pleased to present its 2021 Health and Wellness in America, Consumer Insights and Trends Report. This report, now in its 21st year, provides insights into how today's consumer is confronting their own health and wellness, uncovers factors that are creating health challenges, and reveals underlying dynamics that help to provide a glimpse into what lies ahead.
The year 2020 introduced a variable into the health landscape which no one could predict. When viewing trends within this report, it is important to note that the current 2020 study was fielded in December of 2020. Therefore, the data collected in 2020, compared to previous years, may reflect changes due to the impact of the COVID-19/Coronavirus pandemic. Many of these changes may be permanent shifts in consumers' attitudes, while some may be temporary.
This report reveals which shifts may have staying power and how the events of the past year have altered consumer, industry and retailer perspectives. In addition, it provides a comprehensive overview of where the current health & wellness marketplace stands and uncovers emerging opportunities in this ever-evolving market.
A glimpse into the report.
Segment profiles highlighting the mainstreaming of health and wellness and the emergence of new health leaders
Emerging immunity opportunities
The future of e-commerce/online ordering
The growing role of sustainability toward product purchase
The new shifts in shopping patterns
The effect of COVID-19 on consumer behavior
Plus much more.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Database Overview
Other Databases Used in Report
Definitions of Groups
Introduction
Overview and Executive Summary
2. Health & Wellness Consumer Segments
Five Distinct Segments within the Population
Snapshot: WELL BEINGS
Snapshot: FOOD ACTIVES
Snapshot: MAGIC BULLETS
Snapshot: FENCE SITTERS
Snapshot: EAT, DRINK & BE MERRYS
Changing Segment Composition Over Time
Generational Composition of Segments
Variations in Influencers and Brand Use
WELL BEINGS Overview
FOOD ACTIVES Overview
MAGIC BULLETS Overview
FENCE SITTERS Overview
EAT, DRINK & BE MERRYS Overview
Emergence of a WELL BEING Leader Group
Factors in Maintaining a Healthy Lifestyle: Leaders and Followers
Influencing Behaviors: Leaders and Followers
Early Adoption Behaviors across Segments
Demographic Profile of Health & Wellness Segments
Demographic Profile of WELL BEING Leaders and Followers
3. The Changing Health Landscape
Importance of Leading a Healthy Lifestyle
Search for Self Care Methods
Effect of COVID-19 on Health Conscientiousness
Personal Responsibility for Health
Effect of COVID-19 on State of Health
Positive and Negative Effects of COVID-19 on Health
Effect of COVID-19 on Environmental and Sustainable Involvement
Connection of Personal and Planetary Health
Methods to Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle
Personal Methods of Maintaining Health
Importance of Consuming Nutritious Foods
Attitudes Regarding Healthy Eating and Nutrition
Challenges of Eating Healthy
Healthy Food Choices During COVID-19
Relevance of Taste Toward Food Choice
Importance of Supplementation
Supplement Use Due to COVID-19
Importance of Weight Maintenance and Exercise
COVID-19 Effect on Weight Gain or Loss
COVID-19 Effect on Exercise Frequency
Importance of Emotional Factors on Health Maintenance
COVID-19 Effect on Emotional Well-Being
Alcohol Consumption across Age Groups
Tobacco Use across Age Groups
4. Management of Health Issues
Condition Management among Population
Growth of Condition Management
Condition Management across Generations
Management of Sleep and Cognition
Management of Stress, Anxiety and Depression
Condition Management among Stress/Anxiety Managers
Management of Immune Issues
Attitudes Toward Products That Boost Immunity
Management of Inflammation in the Body
Condition Management among Immune Managers
Importance of Detoxifying the Body
Condition Management among Digestive Managers
Concern about Condition Prevention
Concern about Condition Prevention across Gender
Growth in Concern across Conditions
Use of Telemedicine
Desire for Alternative Healthcare
Attitudes Toward Doctor Involvement in Alternative Healthcare
5. Drivers of Nutritional Choice
Brand Loyalty
Effect of COVID-19 on Brand Choice
Perceptions of Store Brands
Impact of the Label on Food Choice
Influencers of Healthy and Natural Products
Preference for Clean Label
Label Monitoring of Specific Ingredients
Desire for Specific Ingredients in Diet
Desire to Avoid Specific Ingredients in Diet
Sweetener Monitoring
Monitoring Chemical Content
Desire for Less Adulterated Foods
Use of Organic Foods/Beverages
Use of Store Brand Organic Foods/Beverages
Growth in Use of Alternative Food/Beverage Categories
6. Alternative Progression
Impact of COVID-19 on Meal Preparation
Use of Home Meal Delivery Services
Number of Meals Made at Home
Demographic Profile of Meal Delivery Service Users
Specific Diets Followed by Meal Delivery Service Users
Important Attributes Toward Food Purchase Decision: Tier 1
Important Attributes Toward Food Purchase Decision: Tier 2
Growth in Importance of Food Attributes
Importance of Sustainable and Regenerative Agriculture
Use of E-Friendly and Sustainable Food Types
Adherence to a Vegetarian Diet
Reduction in Animal-Based Meat Consumption
Reasons for Animal-Based Meat Reduction
Likelihood to Purchase Plant-Based Meat Products
Derived Importance Explanation
Derived Importance Quadrant of Important Food/Beverage Attributes
Key Influencers and Hidden Opportunities of Plant-Based Meat Products
The Impact of Sustainability on Product Purchase
Perceptions of Environmental Friendliness of Shopping Methods
Increase in Online Shopping due to COVID-19
Concern about Wastefulness due to Online Shopping
Desire for Lower Plastic Use by Restaurants and Grocery Stores
Preference for Other Packaging Besides Plastic
Perception of Companies Sustainability Efforts due to COVID-19
Impact of COVID-19 on Sustainable Choice
Aligning with Companies Based on Their Sustainable Stance
Aligning with Companies Based on Their Sustainable Stance by Demographics
Understanding of a Circular Economy
Involvement with Sustainable and E-Friendly Behaviors
Desire for Refillable Shopping
Impact of Sustainable Initiatives Toward Retailer Choice
Impact of a Company's Sustainable Initiatives
Boycotting Behavior
7. Shopping Shifts
Frequency of Grocery Shopping in Past 30 Days
Attitudes Toward Grocery Shopping
Barriers to Visiting a Grocery Store due to COVID-19
Online Ordering from a Grocery Store
Type of Grocery Shopping in Past and Future
Type of Grocery Shopping in Past and Future by Age Groups
Shopping Behavior in Next 6 Months
Importance of Attributes Across Shopping Methods
Importance of Attributes Across Shopping Methods by Age Groups
Use of Technology for Grocery Shopping
Preference in Method to Solve an Issue with a Company
Expectations of In-Store Associates
The Relevance of Omnichannel Shopping
