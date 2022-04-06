The US healthcare environmental services market is projected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2026 from USD 6.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.8%

ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The market for healthcare environmental services is mainly driven by factors such as stringent government regulations for effective infection control and the rising prevalence of HAIs.

Currently, with a surge in COVID-19 cases, there is an increasing focus on hygiene & control practices coupled with the rising need to reduce the spread of infection. However, healthcare facilities with an in-house environmental service team may restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.



Based on type, the janitorial/ core-cleaning services segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on type, the US healthcare environmental services market is segmented into janitorial/core-cleaning services, infection control & prevention services, enhanced cleaning technology, front-of-house cleaning & brand experience, and other services. In 2020, the janitorial/core-cleaning services segment accounted for the largest share of the market, primarily due to the rising number of COVID-19 patient admissions across health facilities in the US.



Based on the facility type, the acute-care facilities segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on facility type, the US healthcare environmental services market is segmented into acute-care, post-acute care, and non-acute care facilities.The acute-care facilities are expected to reach the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growing adoption of various outsourced cleaning services has helped these facilities reduce in-house administrative costs such as the buying & maintenance costs of various cleaning technologies and supplies. And the rising need to curb the rising prevalence of HAIs among such facilities are also factors driving the growth of this segment.



Key players in the US Healthcare Environmental Services Market

The key players operating in the US healthcare environmental services market include Sodexo Global (France), Compass Group (UK), Aramark Corporation (US), Hospital Housekeeping Systems, Inc. (HHS) (US), ABM Industries Incorporated (US), Xanitos, Inc. (US), OctoClean Franchising Systems, Inc. (US), AVI Foodsystems, Inc. (US), Jani-King International, Inc. (US), Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (US), ServiceMaster Clean (US), Bravo Building Services (US), and Corvus Janitorial Systems (US).



