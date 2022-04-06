U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,504.25
    -16.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,446.00
    -104.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,747.50
    -80.50 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,038.20
    -4.70 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.00
    +1.04 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.80
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.38
    -0.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0894
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.19
    +3.62 (+19.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3076
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8760
    +0.2860 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,298.52
    -1,353.75 (-2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,057.18
    -40.47 (-3.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.30
    -31.42 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

The US healthcare environmental services market is projected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2026 from USD 6.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.8%

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The market for healthcare environmental services is mainly driven by factors such as stringent government regulations for effective infection control and the rising prevalence of HAIs.

New York, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Healthcare Environmental Services Market by Type, Facility Type - Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251331/?utm_source=GNW
Currently, with a surge in COVID-19 cases, there is an increasing focus on hygiene & control practices coupled with the rising need to reduce the spread of infection. However, healthcare facilities with an in-house environmental service team may restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Based on type, the janitorial/ core-cleaning services segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.
Based on type, the US healthcare environmental services market is segmented into janitorial/core-cleaning services, infection control & prevention services, enhanced cleaning technology, front-of-house cleaning & brand experience, and other services. In 2020, the janitorial/core-cleaning services segment accounted for the largest share of the market, primarily due to the rising number of COVID-19 patient admissions across health facilities in the US.

Based on the facility type, the acute-care facilities segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on facility type, the US healthcare environmental services market is segmented into acute-care, post-acute care, and non-acute care facilities.The acute-care facilities are expected to reach the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growing adoption of various outsourced cleaning services has helped these facilities reduce in-house administrative costs such as the buying & maintenance costs of various cleaning technologies and supplies. And the rising need to curb the rising prevalence of HAIs among such facilities are also factors driving the growth of this segment.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:
• By Supply Side – Tier 1–40%, Tier 2–35%, and Tier 3–28%
• By Demand Side – Hospitals – 48%, Payers – 33%, Government Institute – 19%
• By Designation – C-level–40%, Director-level–38%, Others–21%

Key players in the US Healthcare Environmental Services Market
The key players operating in the US healthcare environmental services market include Sodexo Global (France), Compass Group (UK), Aramark Corporation (US), Hospital Housekeeping Systems, Inc. (HHS) (US), ABM Industries Incorporated (US), Xanitos, Inc. (US), OctoClean Franchising Systems, Inc. (US), AVI Foodsystems, Inc. (US), Jani-King International, Inc. (US), Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (US), ServiceMaster Clean (US), Bravo Building Services (US), and Corvus Janitorial Systems (US).

Research Coverage:
The report analyzes the US healthcare environmental services market, and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as by type and facility type.The report also includes a service portfolio matrix of various healthcare environmental services available in the US market.

The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, service offerings, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report
The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on service portfolios offered by the top players in the US healthcare environmental services market. The report analyzes this market by type and facility type.
• Service Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and service launches in the US healthcare environmental services market
• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by service type.
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services or technologies, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the US healthcare environmental services market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking, growth strategies, service offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the US healthcare environmental services market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251331/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That This Insider Is Aggressively Buying

    From an investment standpoint, the first quarter of 2022 brought confusion more than anything else, markets fell down and bounced back up. The main question to answer right now is whether the bounce is real or just a dead cat. Either way, however, there are going to be opportunities for investors. As for choosing stocks to buy into, investors will need some clear signal. One popular sign to follow: the corporate insiders. These company officers can leverage their positions with their companies t

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL, MSFT, FB Among 29 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins GOOGL stock and Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • Tilray Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before trading kicks into action on Wednesday (April 6), Tilray (TLRY) will present F3Q22’s financial results (February quarter). Those with an optimistic bent might want to lower expectations, if Canaccord’s Matt Bottomley’s forecast is anything to go by. “For the quarter, we are expecting the combination of a seasonally slower period and continued macro-level headwinds in the Canadian recreational environment (namely saturated competition and pricing pressures) to result in a relatively flat p

  • AMD Is About as Hot as It Gets: Here's How to Trade It

    Long-time Sarge fave Advanced Micro Devices had agreed to acquire edge computing startup Pensando for about $1.9B... just weeks after closing the $50B deal to acquire Xilinx. It wasn't long before another long-time Sarge fave, AMD CEO Lisa Su herself, was out and about talking up the deal, and her firm. Su appeared at CNBC, She spoke about "doubling down on the data center" where the firm competes against the likes of Nvidia and Marvell Technology as well as others.

  • Jack Dorsey Has a Message That Will Make Elon Musk Very Happy

    The Twitter founder and Tesla CEO like each other and have often stood up for each other in the face of adversity.

  • Economist: ‘Retirement for most people is financial suicide’

    Laurence Kotlikoff, author of “Money Magic: An Economist's Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life," shares his advice for retirement planning.

  • Why Did Nio Stock Drop Today?

    Investors in electric vehicle (EV) companies look for technology that can differentiate one company from its competitors. Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) offers a battery swap technology that is unique, and it received some publicity today. One might think that would move Nio shares higher, but that's not the case, at least this morning.

  • Why Rivian Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of EV start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) took a hit immediately after the company released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial update on March 10. In its quarterly report, Rivian said several factors led it to reduce its production volume guidance for 2022. The company identified headwinds including a planned 10-day shutdown to improve its production lines, supply chain constraints, a spike in COVID-19 cases from the spread of the omicron variant, and even severe winter weather at its Illinois facility.

  • Why Nanox Stock Continued Jumping Higher Today

    The company is a tangible step closer to realizing its ultimate vision -- but it's still a long road ahead.

  • Jeff Bezos Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Fully Funds Two Properties In Just Two Hours

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes launched its latest batch of new offerings today; six rental properties that retail investors can buy into with as little as $100. The offerings went live on the platform at 11:00 AM EDT on April 5, 2022, and two of the properties were fully funded just two hours later. The first property to sell out was a five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in the Columbia, SC market, named The Bedford. The property was acquired by Arrived Homes for $28

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are sliding 4.5% at 10:41 a.m. ET on Tuesday. After hitting a recent high of $29.44 per share on March 29, AMC's stock has given up about a quarter of the gains it made on the announcement that the company was investing in a gold and silver miner. The news pushed the stock out of the doldrums it had been in for months as traders anticipated that the "mother of all short squeezes" (MOASS) had arrived, but the upward momentum quickly stalled and now it's resuming its downward trajectory again.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Recession Warning Bells Are Ringing. These Banks Look Strong.

    Last week, yields on short-dated Treasury debt rose above those on longer-dated securities in the first so-called yield-curve inversion in nearly three years.

  • Top-Rated AbbVie Stock Hits Record High As It Looks To Expand A Decades-Old Solution

    AbbVie stock popped Tuesday after announcing promising test results that could expand use of a treatment for blurry vision.

  • Why Starbucks Stock Tasted Sour on Tuesday

    A Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) coffee might be a fine way to enhance an investor's day, but we can't say the same about the company's stock so far this week. For the second day in a row, the latte slinger saw its share price decline notably. Probably the more impactful of the two notes was the one from Wedbush's Nick Setyan.