The US healthcare/hospital food services market is projected to reach USD 22.8 billion by 2026 from USD 13.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.5%

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of and awareness about chronic diseases, growing focus on improved patient food experience, availability of customized food options based on diet requirements, hospital restrictions for outside food items, and the cost-effectiveness of foodservice outsourcing.

New York, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Healthcare/Hospital Food Services Market by Type, Settings - Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251330/?utm_source=GNW
On the other hand, the reluctance among OPD patients to pay for food services, pricing challenges, and the shortage of staff are expected to restrain the growth of this market.

In this report, the US healthcare/hospital food services market is segmented based on type and setting.

Based on type, the US healthcare/hospital food services market is segmented into patient & dining services, retail services, vending & shops (micro-markets), and other services.In 2020, the patient & dining services segment accounted for the largest share of this market.

The increasing demand for nutritious food among patients, convenience and comfort provided by room services, availability of customized food options based on diet requirements, and hospital restrictions on outside food items are the major factors driving the growth of this market segment.The retail services segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing availability of various healthier food options with improved quality and taste, ease of accessibility to nutritious meals for hospital staff and visitors, and the growing patient flow in healthcare facilities.
Based on type, the patient & dining services market is segmented into regular diets and clinical nutrition.In 2020, the regular diets segment accounted for the largest share of the patient & dining services market.

The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large number of patients preferring regular diets as they do not require any dietary modifications.The clinical nutrition segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing awareness of the benefits of customized nutrition, increasing availability of customized food products, growing prevalence of chronic and metabolic diseases, and the increasing healthcare spending in the US.
Based on setting, the US healthcare/hospital food services market is segmented into acute care settings, post-acute care settings, and non-acute care settings.In 2020, the acute care settings segment accounted for the largest share.

Also, this segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the high number of acute hospitals, growing number of admissions in acute hospitals, treatment of a large patient pool in acute hospitals, and the growing adoption of foodservice outsourcing by hospitals to improve patient experience and reduce costs.
Based on type, the US healthcare/hospital food services market for acute care settings is segmented into acute hospitals, military treatment facilities, ambulatory surgery centers, academic medical centers, and children’s hospitals.In 2020, the acute hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the acute care settings market.

The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high number of acute hospitals and the increasing number of hospital admissions across the US.
Based on type, the US healthcare/hospital food services market for post-acute care settings is segmented into long-term acute facilities, skilled nursing facilities, and other post-acute care settings (inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and psychiatric hospitals).In 2020, the skilled nursing facilities segment accounted for the largest share of the post-acute care settings market.

The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high number of skilled nursing facilities and the increasing adoption of food outsourcing services at these facilities.
Based on type, the US healthcare/hospital food services market for non-acute care settings is segmented into physician offices & clinics and other non-acute care settings.In 2020, the physician offices & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the non-acute care settings market.

The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of retail services in these settings.

In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing managers, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the automotive sensors marketplace.
• By Supply Side: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 15%
• By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Director Level– 20%, and Others – 30%
• By Demand Side: Acute care settings– 65%,Post- acute care setiings– 30%, Non- acute care settings– 5%

Key players in the US healthcare/hospital food services market
The prominent players in the US healthcare/hospital food services market are Compass Group plc (UK), Sodexo (France), Aramark (US), Elior Group (France), Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (US), ISS World (US), Culinary Services Group (US), Metz Culinary Management (US), AVI Foodsystems, Inc. (US), Thomas Cuisine (US), Hospital Housekeeping Systems (HHS) (US), Whitsons Culinary Group (US), The Nutrition Group (US), Food Management Group, Inc. (FMG) (US), and Prince Food Systems (US). Due to the intense competition in the market, major market players are increasingly focusing on strengthening their competitiveness in the market by acquiring smaller players with desired products/services or geographic presence.

Research Coverage:
The report analyzes the US healthcare/hospital food services market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as type and settings.The report also includes a service portfolio matrix of various healthcare/hospital food services available in the market.

The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product/service offerings, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report
The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product/service portfolios offered by the top players in the US healthcare/hospital food services market. The report analyzes this market by type and settings
• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by type settings
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products/services or product/service enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the US healthcare/hospital food services market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product/ service offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the US healthcare/hospital food services market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06251330/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


