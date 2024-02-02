US hiring stronger than expected as economy adds 353,000 monthly jobs

A worker arranges stock on a shelf at a grocery story in Scottsdale, Arizona in January. Photograph: Ash Ponders/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The US jobs market defied fears of a downturn again in January with employers adding 353,000 new jobs over the month, the labor department announced on Friday.

The US jobs market has remained strong despite an aggressive series of interest rate rises by the Federal Reserve, aimed at cooling the economy and bringing down the rate of inflation. In January the unemployment rate was 3.7%, close to a 50-year low.

Economists had been predicting that the US would add less than 200,000 jobs over the month. The labor department also revised its job gains for December up from an initial estimate of 216,000 to 333,000.

The news will be another boost to Joe Biden, whose polling on the economy has remained weak despite the robust jobs market. Hiring was broad-based with gains in healthcare, government, professional and business services and retail.

But there have been signs recently that the strong labor market is weakening. On Wednesday, ADP, the US’s largest payroll supplier, said private employers had added 107,000 new jobs in January, less than analysts expected and down from 158,000 in December.

Several large employers have also announced layoffs recently, including Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, PayPal and UPS.

The US added 2.7m jobs last year even as the Fed drove interest rates up to a 22-year high.

This week, Fed chair Jerome Powell said the US economy remained resilient and the rate of inflation – which has fallen from a high of just over 9% in June 2022 to 3.4% in December – was moving in the right direction.

But the Fed is still targeting an annual rate of inflation of 2%. Powell warned: “Inflation is still too high, the ongoing progress in bringing it down is not assured, and the path forward is uncertain.”

The latest jobs report will add pressure for the Fed to maintain its current interest rates. “The big picture for now is that markets are no longer convinced that the Fed will cut rates in May, let alone March,” Capital Economics said in a note.