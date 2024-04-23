New US Home Sales Jump to Highest Level Since September

Michael Sasso
1 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- Sales of new homes in the US bounced back in March in a broad advance as prospective buyers toughed out high mortgage rates.

Most Read from Bloomberg

New single-family home sales increased 8.8% to a 693,000 annual pace last month, the fastest since September, government data showed Tuesday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg gave a median estimate of 668,000.

The figures indicate that sales have somewhat stabilized in recent months, though the data are volatile. Underlying demand remains strong, but buyers are still constrained by high mortgage rates and prices, which are limiting the extent to which the housing market can gain momentum.

Inflation has proved stubborn in recent months, calling into question not only when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in 2024, but if it will at all. Mortgage rates above 7% continue to plague existing-home sales, which are “stuck,” National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said last week.

While the resale market is struggling with a lack of inventory, builders are stepping in to fill the void. The supply of new homes for purchase rose to 477,000 in the month, the highest since 2008.

The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday also showed the median sales price of a new house decreased 1.9% from a year ago to $430,700 in March.

--With assistance from Chris Middleton.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • US Business Activity Expands at Slowest Pace in Four Months

    (Bloomberg) -- US business activity expanded in April at the slowest pace this year on a pullback in demand that led to the first decline in employment since 2020.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingApple’s China iPhone Sales Dive 19% in Worst Quarter Since 2020Trump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayZimbabwe’s ZiG Wipes Out 330% Stocks RallyElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosThe S&P Global flash April composite i

  • US new home sales rebound; house price decline slowing

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Sales of new U.S. single-family homes rebounded in March from February's downwardly revised level, drawing support from a persistent shortage of previously owned houses on the market, but momentum could be curbed by a resurgence in mortgage rates. New home sales jumped 8.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 693,000 units last month, the highest level since last September, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Tuesday. The sales pace for February was revised down to 637,000 units from the previously reported 662,000 units.

  • 4 Stocks to Watch on Their Recent Dividend Hikes

    Stocks like KB Home (KBH), Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR), QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) recently hiked dividends.

  • Google fires more workers who protested its deal with Israel

    Google fired at least 20 more workers in the aftermath of protests over technology the company is supplying the Israeli government amid the Gaza war, bringing the total number of terminated staff to more than 50, a group representing the workers said. It's the latest sign of internal turmoil at the tech giant centered on “Project Nimbus,” a $1.2 billion contract signed in 2021 for Google and Amazon to provide the Israeli government with cloud computing and artificial intelligence services. Workers held sit-in protests last week at Google offices in New York and Sunnyvale, California.

  • Super Micro Computer Stock Crashes by Over 20% in 1 Day! Should You Buy the Dip?

    Super Micro Computer stock is crashing, likely due to a combination of factors spurred by the failure to report preliminary results.

  • Spotify Surges on Swing to Profit, Boost in Paid Subscribers

    (Bloomberg) -- Spotify Technology SA shares surged the most in almost two years after the the audio-streaming giant reported it swung to a profit in the first quarter, as the company boosted subscribers and added new features. Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingApple’s China iPhone Sales Dive 19% in Worst Quarter Since 2020Trump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayZimbabwe’s ZiG Wipes Out 330% Stocks RallyElon Musk’s Robotaxi Drea

  • Boeing Bid for Spirit AeroSystems Hits Snag Over Airbus Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s plan to buy back supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has become a protracted process over pricing for factories that make components for Airbus SE, complicating the US planemaker’s efforts to gain tighter control over manufacturing quality. Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingApple’s China iPhone Sales Dive 19% in Worst Quarter Since 2020Trump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayZimbabwe’s ZiG Wipe

  • Coca-Cola signs $1.1 billion deal to use Microsoft cloud, AI services

    Microsoft said on Tuesday that Coca-Cola had signed a $1.1 billion five-year deal to use its cloud computing and artificial intelligence services. Coca-Cola had in 2020 signed a five-year deal worth $250 million to use Microsoft's cloud and business software. The two companies said Coca-Cola would test Microsoft's Copilot offerings to see how the tools improve productivity for the beverage maker.

  • Fund offering 'venture capital' exposure sends investors on meme-like ride

    A new fund that allows shareholders access to privately owned technology companies has sent investors on a wild ride in recent weeks while eliciting criticism from the likes of Morningstar and competitor ARK Investment Management. Shares of Destiny Tech100 are up some 200% since its March 27 launch, following a tumultuous three-week run that has seen it rise by as much as 1,172% from its debut price of $8.25. It plans to update its holdings on a quarterly basis, and creator Sohail Prasad said last month that he would like it to eventually hold 100 companies.

  • Forget Nvidia: Billionaires Are Selling It and Buying These 2 High-Octane Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks Instead

    Billionaire investors are ditching the "infrastructure backbone" of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution in favor of two industry-leading, irreplaceable AI stocks.