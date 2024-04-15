US Homebuilder Sentiment Stalls as Buyers Wait for Rates to Drop

Michael Sasso
2 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- US homebuilder sentiment leveled off this month after a recent surge as would-be home buyers look for signs borrowing costs will fall.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo index of housing market conditions held at 51 in April, still the highest since July but breaking a string of four straight monthly gains, according to data released Monday. The reading matched the median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

“April’s flat reading suggests potential for demand growth is there, but buyers are hesitating until they can better gauge where interest rates are headed,” NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz said in a statement.

The latest figure represents a pause in what is otherwise a resurgent housing market. Some of the nation’s biggest homebuilders have recently reported robust order books and said consumers are growing accustomed to still-high mortgage rates.

Sentiment remains below the highs reached in late 2020 when borrowing costs were less than half the current level that’s near 7%. In a sign of the market’s fragility, an index of homebuilder stocks slipped 5.1% on April 10 after a higher-than-expected inflation report weakened hopes the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates soon.

The homebuilder group’s measure of expected sales in the next six months slipped to 60 this month from 62, the first drop since November. Measures of current sales and prospective buyer traffic increased slightly.

Builders have been backing away from price cuts as mortgage rates stabilized below the nearly 8% levels they hit last fall. In April, 22% of builders reported cutting prices, compared with the 24% who cut prices in March and the 36% who cut prices in December. The share of builders offering customers some form of sales incentive fell by 3 percentage points to 57% April , the NAHB said.

Among US regions, builders in the Northeast and West had the biggest gains in confidence in April, with sentiment rising by 4 points in each region to 65 and 49, respectively. Sentiment rose slightly in the Midwest and slipped slightly in the South.

The government will offer a look at residential construction Tuesday when it releases data on March housing starts and building permits. The National Association of Realtors will release data on existing-home sales on Thursday.

--With assistance from Chris Middleton.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • World’s Costliest ‘Economics Experiment’ Blamed for Turkish Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- The Turkish central bank had a loss of 818.2 billion liras ($25 billion) in 2023, a reversal from years of profits driven by sharply higher interest rates and the cost of a government-backed savings program designed to shield depositors against currency depreciation.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarSingapore PM Lee to Han

  • US Regional Banks Dramatically Step Up Loans to Oil and Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of US regional banks is ratcheting up lending to oil, gas and coal clients, grabbing market share as bigger European rivals back away.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekThe list of banks includes Citizens Financi

  • 'Zombie Fires' Smoldering Near Oil and Gas Wells Threaten Canada’s Drillers

    (Bloomberg) -- Leftover blazes from last year’s record wildfire season in Canada are threatening to knock out almost 3% of the country’s natural gas production.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekA total of 50 so-called zombie fires sti

  • Bridge Disaster in Baltimore Gets FBI Criminal Investigation

    (Bloomberg) -- The FBI has opened a criminal investigation into what occurred on the cargo ship that crashed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge and caused it to collapse, according to a person familiar with the investigation. Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesTexas Warns of P

  • Stock Market Today: Stocks higher despite Israel-Iran risks; Goldman surges

    Iran's attack on Israel has markets on edge heading into a big week on Wall Street.

  • Florida’s High-Speed Rail Kicks Off $1.2 Billion Junk-Debt Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida’s high-speed rail system, Brightline, is tapping the US high-yield market with a $1.25 billion offering on Monday.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekThe Fortress Investment Group-backed railroad is selling six-ye

  • Laggard EU seeks growth fixes to compete in global shift to new technologies

    The European Union risks being left behind by the United States, China and other rivals in the global shift to new technologies if it fails to radically improve the competitiveness and dynamism of its economy. That is the consensus view of economists, business and many of the EU leaders meeting on April 17-18 to discuss how to drive the economic growth needed to maintain the bloc's championing of living standards and climate change action. They are set to call for a "New European Competitiveness Deal" - which may give some a strong sense of deja vu after the growth-focused Lisbon Strategy of 2000 and the Europe 2020 plan that came a decade later.

  • Oil Steadies, Treasuries Dip as Iran Stresses Ease: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields spiked after retail sales data came in much stronger than expected, signaling Federal Reserve policymakers will be in no rush to cut interest rates.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarUS 10-year yields cli

  • UnitedHealth hack looms over first-quarter earnings report

    UnitedHealth is expected to record higher medical costs in its first earnings report since a cyberattack disrupted its technology systems including those that manage prescription and medical claims, analysts said. The attack, disclosed on Feb. 21, affected hospitals, clinicians, and pharmacies nationwide. UnitedHealth has advanced billions of dollars in reimbursements through loans to affected healthcare providers and suspended prior authorization of medical services for some government-backed insurance plans for quicker processing.

  • US Retail Sales Top Forecasts as Consumers Keep Fueling Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- US retail sales rose by more than forecast in March and the prior month was revised higher, showcasing resilient consumer demand that keeps fueling a surprisingly strong economy.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesTexas Warns of Possible Power Emergency Next WeekThe val