US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California on Wednesday, marking the highest-profile gathering of an American official and the self-ruled island's leader since McCarthy's predecessor, Nancy Pelosi, met Tsai in Taipei eight months ago.

McCarthy, meeting Tsai at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, was joined by a bipartisan group of 17 other lawmakers including Pete Aguilar of California, the third-ranking House leader in the Democratic Party, as well as 10 members from the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

"I believe our bond is stronger now than at any time or point in my lifetime," McCarthy said, standing next to Tsai after their meeting.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

"The friendship between the people of Taiwan and America is a matter of profound importance to the free world and it is critical to maintain economic freedom, peace and regional stability," he added.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (left) and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy stand together at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California after making statements to the press on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images via AFP alt=Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (left) and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy stand together at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California after making statements to the press on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images via AFP>

McCarthy and Tsai cited the legacy of Ronald Reagan and his role in strengthening US-Taiwan relations through the "six assurances" - commitments Washington made to Taipei in 1982 to disregard Beijing's opposition to US arms sales to the island.

Washington's one-China policy also includes the three Joint Communiques, agreements that formalised America's formal diplomatic recognition of the People's Republic of China, the last of which was signed by Reagan.

Story continues

The Taiwan Relations Act, signed by then-president Jimmy Carter soon after Washington switched official diplomatic relations from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, is the third component of the policy.

"President Reagan said it best: freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction," Tsai said.

"It is no secret that ... the peace that we have maintained and the democracy which [we] have worked hard to build are facing unprecedented challenges," she added.

The friendship between America and the people of Taiwan has never been stronger. It is my honor to welcome President @iingwen to the @Reagan_Library. pic.twitter.com/2XSIJRv7Vp

- Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) April 5, 2023

The meeting with McCarthy marked the first time a Taiwanese leader had met a House speaker, the third-ranking US official, on American soil since Washington switched diplomatic recognition.

Tsai landed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, after official visits in Belize and Guatemala, marking the final leg of her seventh trip to the US since becoming Taiwan's leader in 2016.

Tsai's plan to meet McCarthy in California was seen as a way to reduce the chances of a similar response by Beijing, though the Chinese government, which regards Taiwan as a rogue province to be eventually united with the mainland, had repeatedly threatened retaliation if the visit were to take place.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington sharply criticized the meeting, slamming the US for its "grave mistake" in allowing it to go ahead despite repeated Chinese warnings and diplomatic protests known as demarches.

"China expresses strong protest and firm opposition, and will respond resolutely to the wrong move by the US," said embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu. "Those who seek to use Taiwan to contain China will hurt themselves."

Robert Sutter, a professor of international affairs at George Washington University, called the joint verbal press statement significant because previous transits made by Tsai did not feature such high-profile events.

He said it would likely "exacerbate feelings in China", but would not spark as strong a response by Beijing as what was seen after Pelosi's visit, when the PLA launched unprecedented live-fire military exercises around the island and suspended several dialogues and lines of communication with the US.

Sutter said Beijing's reaction to Pelosi's visit did not work in its favour, and that a coming presidential election in Taiwan could incentivise restraint.

"They'll want to support the candidates who ... are not leaning towards [Taiwanese] independence. And so if they double down their pressures on Taiwan ... they run that risk it's going to backfire, and the candidates that they don't want to get elected will get elected," he said.

Ahead of Wednesday's meeting, Li Xiang, a representative from the Chinese embassy in the US, reportedly contacted various congressional offices in Washington to express "China's deep concern and firm opposition" to the gathering.

Then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen wave during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Taipei City in August 2022. Photo: Taiwan Presidential Palace/dpa alt=Then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen wave during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Taipei City in August 2022. Photo: Taiwan Presidential Palace/dpa>

According to a screenshot of an email shared by Ashley Hinson, Republican congresswoman of Iowa and part of the delegation in California, Li said China would not "sit idly by in the face of a blatant provocation and will most likely take necessary and resolute actions in response".

Earlier on Wednesday, the Fujian Maritime Safety Administration announced that a joint cruise and patrol operation had begun in the northern and central parts of the Taiwan Strait.

This came after the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said on Sunday that the PLA Navy had deployed two destroyers and a frigate to the East China Sea for live-fire drills.

PLA actions are not uncommon before or after visits by Taiwanese leaders to the US. Beijing staged missile tests and war games near Taiwan after Taiwanese president Lee Teng-hui visited the US in 1995.

Biden administration officials have downplayed Tsai's visit, calling it a "transit" rather than an "official" trip. They also asserted that the visit was consistent with long-standing US practice and said they had held talks with Chinese counterparts about Tsai's trip.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy looks on after a bipartisan meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (not pictured) at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters alt=US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy looks on after a bipartisan meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (not pictured) at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters>

William Kirby, a China studies professor at Harvard University, said Tsai's apparent wish to meet McCarthy in California instead of her home turf showed her uncertainty over whether the House speaker and other lawmakers expressing support for Taiwan would translate to military aid if the mainland were to attack.

"Are those who are embracing Taiwan with such remarkable affection today individuals who can be counted on to assist Taiwan in a crisis?" he added. "If I were Tsai Ing-wen I should worry about that, and I think this is one reason why she did not want Mr McCarthy to visit Taiwan."

While the US government is authorised by Congress to support the island's defence capability, an effort last year to boost security assistance to the island failed to secure grants to the island as has been done for Ukraine and Israel.

Calls for increased international recognition for Taiwan have yet to find much legislative success, with a push for the US to recognise the island as "a major non-Nato ally" falling flat last year.

Still, Kirby said he believed that Tsai's US visit pushed the boundaries of Washington's informal relations with Taipei, calling it the highest-profile visit by a Taiwanese president since Lee gave an address at Cornell University, his US alma mater, during his 1995 trip.

Members of congress, for their part, promised action during a press conference later in the afternoon on Wednesday.

McCarthy, hailing "productive" conversations with Tsai, committed to more timely arms sales to Taiwan, strengthening economic cooperation and promoting shared values on the world stage.

Among 15 Taiwan-related pieces of legislation introduced since the Republican-controlled Congress convened in January was a Republican-led resolution with 36 cosponsors supporting an abandonment of the one-China policy.

Another one, a bipartisan bill, calls for the US to support Taiwan's inclusion in the International Monetary Fund.

While the Biden administration has insisted that Washington's one-China policy has not changed, some protocols have been revised in recent years to allow easier engagement with Taiwanese officials.

In 2021, the State Department announced a new policy to "encourage" engagement between American and Taiwanese government officials, bringing Washington into compliance with a law signed by Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump.

The guidelines "encourage US government engagement with Taiwan that reflects our deepening unofficial relationship", State Department spokesman Ned Price said then.

US President Joe Biden's own initiative, the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade, has led to several rounds of talks, with the most recent one bringing the two sides closer to signing a trade initiative that would increase economic contact.

Greater engagement between US and Taiwanese officials was already apparent before Tsai's trip.

Various members of Congress have travelled to Taiwan in recent months, including Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican and chair of the House select committee, who returned from a trip in February urging the US to "move heaven and earth" to deter Beijing from showing aggression towards Taiwan.

Gallagher is leading a bipartisan delegation on a three-day trip to California, meeting with military experts as well as tech and entertainment executives to discuss China's influence in the US.

Last week, during her stopover in New York, Tsai met various members of Congress, including House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries and three members of the Senate Armed Services Committee - Democratic senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, and Republican senators Dan Sullivan of Alaska and Joni Ernst of Iowa.

McCarthy said in Wednesday's press briefing that his meeting with Tsai on American soil would not preclude him from visiting Taiwan in the future.

Harvard's Kirby expressed concern about the "many people who are rhetorically very strong on Taiwan, who are actually in their actions doing very little to assist it and actually perhaps maybe undermining its autonomy".

A "consistent" policy of strong but informal US relations with Taipei since Washington's establishment of diplomatic relations with China, he said, "is changing as we speak."

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.