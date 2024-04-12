US Imposes Sanctions on Use of Russian Metals on Exchanges

(Bloomberg) -- The US announced new restrictions on trading in Russian aluminum, copper and nickel in a fresh bid to curb Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ability to fund his war machine, a move that risks rattling global metals markets.

The rules, which restrict the use of metals on global exchanges and in over-the counter derivatives trading, will apply to Russian aluminum, copper and nickel produced on or after April 13. Metals produced before that date are exempt. The US is also banning Russian imports of all three metals.

The move will prohibit exchanges including the London Metal Exchange, where global benchmark prices are set, from accepting new aluminum, copper or nickel produced by Russia. The country is a major producer of the three metals, accounting for about 6% of global nickel production, 5% of aluminum and 4% of copper.

However, Russia is an even larger source of supplies on the LME. According to the most recent available data for the end of March, Russian metal accounted for 36% of the nickel in LME warehouses, 62% of the copper and 91% of the aluminum.

The question of how to handle Russian supplies has been an ongoing debate across the metals world since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While western sanctions have targeted Russian oil, gold and numerous officials and companies, Russia’s largest industrial metals groups have until now been able to continue to sell their products unhindered by any blanket restrictions.

