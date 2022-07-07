U.S. markets open in 2 hours 40 minutes

US Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market 2022-2027: Supportive Government Regulations for Effective Air Pollution Monitoring and Control Presents Opportunities

·4 min read

DUBLIN, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market (2022-2027) by Product, Pollutant Type, End-Use Application, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The US Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market is estimated to be USD 928.35 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1326.58 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Report Highlights:

  • A complete analysis of the market

  • Important market dynamics and trends

  • Market segmentation

  • Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

  • Market shares and strategies of key players

  • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Segmentations

The US Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market is segmented based on Product, Pollutant Type, and End-Use Application

  • By  Product, the market is classified into Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitor.

  • By  Pollutant Type, the market is classified into Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutants, and Biological Pollutants.

  • By  End-Use Application, the market is classified into Government Buildings, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, and Others.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Popularity of Smart Homes/Ambient Assisted Living
4.1.2 Supportive Government Regulations for Effective Air Pollution Monitoring and Control
4.1.3 Increasing Public-Private Funding for Effective Air Pollution Monitoring Pertaining to Healthcare and Environmental Implications of Air Pollution
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Costs Associated With Air Quality Monitoring Solutions
4.2.2 Technical Limitations Pertaining to Air Quality Monitoring Products
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Technological Advancements in the Field of Air Pollution Monitoring and Growing Industrial Sector Fuel Need for Indoor Air Quality Monitoring
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Complex Nature of Indoor Pollutants

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 US Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Fixed Indoor Monitors
6.3 Portable Indoor Monitor

7 US Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market, By Pollutant Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Chemical Pollutants
7.3 Physical Pollutants
7.4 Biological Pollutants

8 US Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market, By End-Use Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Government Buildings
8.3 Industrial
8.4 Commercial
8.5 Residential
8.6 Others

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitive Quadrant
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Strategic Initiatives
9.3.1 M&A and Investments
9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

 Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Campany

  • Aeraqual Ltd

  • Camfil AB

  • Daikin North America LLC

  • Emeraon Electric Co.

  • Envea SA General Electric Company

  • Honeywell International Inc

  • Horiba Ltd

  • Ingeasoll Rand plc

  • Lennox International Inc

  • Merck KGaA .

  • Nest Labs Inc

  • Panasonic Corp

  • Siemans AG

  • Teledyne Technologies Inc .

  • Test SE & Co KGaA .

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc .

  • Trane Technologies plc

  • Trion Inc

  • TSI Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p2lbxl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-indoor-air-quality-monitor-market-2022-2027-supportive-government-regulations-for-effective-air-pollution-monitoring-and-control-presents-opportunities-301582180.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

