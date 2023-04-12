US inflation falls to lowest level in two years

Jerome Powell - Alex Brandon/AP

US inflation fell to its lowest level in nearly two years in March, raising hopes that pressure on American households will soon start to ease.

Consumer prices grew by less than expected in the year to March at 5pc, marking a significant drop of one percentage point since February.

The dollar immediately fell to lows of nearly 0.4pc against the pound in response to the surprisingly good figures, which had been predicted to come in at 5.2pc.

It comes amid growing international signs that inflation has turned a corner and is poised to fall back sharply.

In Spain, it nearly halved to 3.3pc in March off the back of rapidly decreasing energy wholesale prices.

US price pressures eased as groceries fell by 0.3pc from February, and energy costs dropped by 3.5pc.

Overall, food prices remain 8.5c higher than a year ago, but ahead of egg prices, which tumbled by the fastest in 36 years in March. They fell by 11pc for the month, data from the Labor Department showed, after reaching a record high in January from the worst-ever outbreak of bird flu.

The brightening outlook is unlikely to sway policymakers to hold steady on interest rate rises, however.

Rate-setters will still be concerned about the rising level of core inflation, which measures price rises without volatile components such as food and energy.

The closely watched metric, which indicates whether price rises are becoming embedded in the economy, rose by 0.1 point to 5.6pc in March.

Traders are pricing in another small 0.25 interest rate rise from the Federal Reserve in May after its most aggressive round of tightening in decades.

The upper limit of its target rate is now at 5pc.

Janet Mui, head of market analysis at wealth manager RBC Brewin Dolphin, said “the level of inflation remains far too high”.

She added, however, that the outlook was improving.

“Coupled with the slowing wage growth we saw from last week’s US jobs report, things seem to be heading in the right direction,” Ms Mui said.