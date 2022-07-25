U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,982.00
    +17.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,016.00
    +141.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,472.25
    +48.75 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.90
    +8.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.67
    +0.97 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.20
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.51
    -0.10 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0233
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.85
    +0.74 (+3.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2060
    +0.0062 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7110
    +0.6610 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,956.54
    -685.36 (-3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    501.36
    -17.89 (-3.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,295.80
    +19.43 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

US Interventional Radiology Market Is Predicted to Reach USD 13.22 Billion by 2031, Allied Market Research Says

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increase in awareness and prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, blood vessel diseases, and others, surge in demand for image-guided treatment, and rise in the geriatric population suffering from heart diseases, liver diseases, gall bladder stones, and cancer drive the growth of the U.S. interventional radiology market. By procedure, the balloon angioplasty segment held the highest share in 2021. By end-user, on the other hand, the ambulatory surgical centers would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Portland, OR, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. interventional radiology market was estimated at USD 7.66 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit USD 13.22 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market. It depicts a quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 to enable shareholders to invest on the prevailing U.S. interventional radiology market opportunities.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4873  

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2020

USD 7.66 Billion

Market Size in 2030

USD 13.22 Billion

CAGR

5.6%

No. of Pages in Report

323

Segments covered

Material, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Rim Size, Region.

Drivers

Increase in awareness and prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, blood vessel diseases, and others

Surge in demand for image-guided treatment

Opportunities

Recent advancements in the technology

Launch of advanced interventional radiology accessories

Restrains

High cost of health & interventional radiology products

US Interventional Radiology Market Covid-19 Impact Analysis-

  • Nonessential surgical procedures took a huge backlog owing to the rising Covid-19 cases, especially during the initial period, which impacted the US interventional radiology market negatively.

  • Nevertheless, since the global situation has started getting better, the demand for interventional radiology products has also been restored, as the postponed surgeries of gall bladder stones, vessels related problems, and cancer were rescheduled and are now being performed in order.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the U.S. Interventional Radiology Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4873?reqfor=covid

The U.S. interventional radiology market is analyzed across product type, procedure, application, and end-user. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on product type, the stents segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2021, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The other segments analyzed in the report include Angiography & Angioplasty Devices, Embolization Devices, Biopsy Devices, and Ablation Devices.

Based on procedure, the balloon angioplasty segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. The ablation segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.8% throughout the forecast period. The other segments studied in the report include Angiography, Embolization, Biopsy, and Vertebroplasty-Kyphoplasty.

Based on application, the cardiology segment held nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The oncology segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period. The other segments assessed in the report include Urology & Nephrology and Gastroenterology.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4873

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment generated more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The ambulatory surgical centers segment, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The key market players analyzed in the U.S. interventional radiology market report include Dickinson and Company, Cook Group Incorporated, Biosensor International Group, Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hologic Inc., Becton, Stryker Corporation, Siemens Ag, Medtronic Plc., Boston Scientific Corporation, and Teleflex Incorporated. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

We also Offer Regional and Country Reports-

  • Japan Interventional Radiology Market

  • South Korea Interventional Radiology Market

  • Singapore Interventional Radiology Market

  • Indonesia Interventional Radiology Market

  • Australia Interventional Radiology Market

  • Taiwan Interventional Radiology Market

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Smart Inhalers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Orthopedic Implants Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Potential Analysis of Human DNA Vaccines Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

3D Printed Drugs Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Computed Tomography (CT) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Empty Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220                                                            
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285                                                          
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com  
Follow Us on LinkedIn Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Denies Report of Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk denied he had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the liaison led the Google co-founder to order his advisers to sell his investments in Musk’s companies.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Fed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Pro

  • 'Major crash to come': Robert Kiyosaki warns that a key economic signal is flashing bright red. Here are the 3 assets he likes for shock safety

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. Yes, another one.

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 13.6%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers.

  • The Fed has no choice but to punish the stock market: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Monday, July 25, 2022.

  • Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player

    The regulator has announced that nine cryptocurrencies listed on the Coinbase exchange, the most popular platform in the United States, are unregistered securities. A security is, according to the SEC, "an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with a reasonable expectation of profit derived from the efforts of others." The announcement came as the SEC and the Department of Justice filed charges against former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and two others, accusing them of running an insider-trading scheme that earned them more than $1.1 million.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 40%, Says Goldman Sachs

    Markets turned down in the first six months of this year, but they’ve trended up in July. Despite Friday’s pullback, the monthly gains are solid, almost 5% on the S&P 500 and 7.5% on the NASDAQ, marking a turnaround from the long drop we saw earlier. The question investors have is, is this turnaround real, or just a temporary gain in a larger bearish trend. That remains to be seen, but either way, even if the market reverts to its bearish trend, there will be opportunities for investors - findin

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Apple Leads Earnings Wave, Fed Rate Hike Looms; What To Do Now

    The market rally had a strong week despite Friday's losses. Apple leads huge earnings with another big Fed rate hike due.

  • Tesla’s Bitcoin dump leaves accountants puzzled: report

    Tesla’s announcement to convert bulk of its Bitcoin holdings to fiat currency has opened a Pandora’s box for accountants, a Bloomberg report said. See related article: Bitcoin falls as Tesla announces it sold 75% of BTC holdings Fast facts Based on Tesla’s letter to shareholders, the sale of Bitcoin added US$936 million in cash to […]

  • Newmont stock drops after profit miss, as costs jump 33% while sales slip

    Shares of Newmont Corp. dropped 2.5% toward a more than two-year low in premarket trading Monday, after the gold miner reported second-quarter profit that fell well short of expectations, as cost of sales jumped 33% while sales slipped. Net income declined to $387 million, or 49 cents a share, from $650 million, or 81 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 46 cents missed the FactSet consensus of 66 cents. Sales slipped 0.2% to $3.06 b

  • 1 Energy, 1 Gold, and 1 Copper Stock for the Second Half of 2022

    Economic slowdowns usually mean less demand for energy and industrial inputs like copper, steel, and iron ore. Chevron (NYSE: CVX), the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEMKT: IAU), and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) are three different ways to invest in energy, gold, and copper. Scott Levine (Chevron): While the markets have shown some signs of bouncing back this week, plenty of high-quality tickers haven't recovered.

  • Giant Manager Buys Up Apple, Nvidia, Corning, and Pfizer Stock

    The investment arm of insurance giant Munich Re initiated a position in Apple stock, and increased investments in Nvidia, Corning, and Pfizer.

  • Are Ecommerce Stocks Ready for a Comeback? Analysts Offer 3 Beaten-Down Names With Big Upside Potential

    Economic headwinds, in the form of rising inflation, rising interest rates, a possible collapse in the housing market, and an increasing probability of a recession have taken their toll on consumer sentiment, which in turn is taking its toll on the retail sector. Ecommerce firms, which benefited from the corona crisis of 2020, are feeling the pressure too. It seems, for now, that no one is safe. But really? In an analysis from Stifel, analyst Scott Devitt sees a path forward for online retailers

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Says He Suffered Losses

    Mark Cuban is one of the most famous and influential billionaire entrepreneurs. On the hit TV show "Shark Tank" on ABC, many entrepreneurs and startups hope and dream that he will be attracted to their idea and invest in their project. Cuban is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, an NBA franchise he completely transformed.

  • The Most Troubling Thing About Unity's ironSource Deal

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) recently agreed to merge with ironSource (NYSE: IS), an Israeli ad tech company, in a $4.4 billion deal. The deal stunned Unity's investors for three reasons. First, Unity's offer represented a 74% premium to ironSource's 30-day average trading price, and the all-stock deal will dilute Unity's existing shares by more than 30%.

  • 15 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Held for at Least 10 Years

    Among successful money managers, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is, arguably, in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's shares to an average annual return of 20.1%, through Dec. 31, 2021. Buffett's success is a reflection of a long list of factors, including his portfolio concentration, narrow investment focus, and love of dividend stocks.

  • Crypto: A Bernie Madoff-Style Scheme May Have Crushed Prominent Lenders

    An unprecedented crisis of confidence has affected the crypto industry for several months. The fall of the two digital currencies was caused by the fact that many investors wanted to liquidate their positions at the same time. A month later, the crypto lender Celsius Network, which operates like a bank, announced that it was suspending withdrawals, thus preventing its customers from having access to their money.

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • The U.S. housing market has gone cold

    Low financing costs, excess savings, and a demand for more space during the pandemic fueled a frenzy in the housing market that sent home prices surging.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.