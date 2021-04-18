U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,167.50
    -8.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,026.00
    -55.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,993.50
    -36.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.60
    -3.40 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.84
    -0.29 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.40
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    -0.12 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1973
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5730
    +0.0430 (+2.81%)
     

  • Vix

    16.25
    -0.32 (-1.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3826
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7820
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,572.59
    -4,761.94 (-7.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,398.97
    +7.26 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.53
    +36.03 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,683.37
    +40.67 (+0.14%)
     

US investigates code testing hack that could affect thousands of companies

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

A recent breach has prompted fears of another SolarWinds-style hack that could have ramifications for numerous large companies. Reuters reports that federal officials are investigating a hack at Codecov, a code testing firm with 29,000 customers that include Proctor & Gamble, the Washington Post and tech companies like Atlassian and GoDaddy. The intrusion appears to have lasted for months, putting clients at risk.

Codecov said that attackers exploited a flaw in a Docker image creation process to make "periodic, unauthorized" changes to the company's Bash Uploader script starting on January 31st. The modifications gave the hackers power to export customer info and send it to an outside server. However, Codecov only learned of the incident on April 1st. The team refreshed its internal sign-ins, set up auditing and monitoring systems and had the hosting provider shut down the server, but it wasn't certain how many customers had been affected.

A spokesperson for Codecov declined to comment on the incident beyond the statement confirming federal involvement. Atlassian said it hadn't seen evidence it was affected, but Procter & Gamble and other companies hadn't initially responded to Reuters requests for comment.

The concern, as you might imagine, is that the perpetrators might have obtained sensitive data from Codecov's customers without giving them a chance to respond or notify their own users. It could be a minor incident if the attackers didn't use the flaw, but it could also represent a crisis if there were any successful thefts.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon cancels 'Lord of the Rings' game after contract dispute

    Amazon has cancelled its 'Lord of the Rings' game after a contract dispute reportedly soured the project.

  • Apple's 512GB Mac Mini M1 returns to a record-low $800 at Amazon

    Apple's M1 Mac Mini with 512GB storage has returned to a record-low $800 price at Amazon.

  • India's Razorpay raises funds at $3 billion valuation ahead of Southeast Asia launch

    Six-year-old Bangalore-based fintech Razorpay topped a $1 billion valuation late last year, becoming the first Y Combinator-backed Indian startup to reach the much sought after unicorn status. In less than six months since, the Indian startup has tripled its valuation and is preparing to launch in the Southeast Asian markets. Razorpay said on Monday it has raised $160 million in its Series E financing round that valued the startup at $3 billion, up from “a little over” $1 billion valuation in the $100 million Series D in October last year.

  • Washington state votes to ban new gas car sales by 2030

    Washington state has voted for a measure that will ban sales of gas-powered cars by 2030, years before California.

  • Chrome 90 will let you share links to highlighted text

    Google has started rolling out a feature for Chrome 90, which will allow you to create a link that takes people straight to the part of a page you highlighted.

  • Deal alert: The brand-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 is $100 off right now

    See who's knocking from the comfort of your couch.

  • China Huarong Bond Panic Eases After Government Breaks Silence

    (Bloomberg) -- After two weeks of relentless losses, China Huarong Asset Management Co. bondholders are finally finding reasons for optimism.Huarong bonds jumped on Friday after China’s financial regulator said the bad-debt manager was operating normally and had ample liquidity, its first official comments since the company jolted Asian credit markets by missing a deadline to report earnings on March 31. While the regulator’s statement was hardly a full-throated pledge of government support, it was enough to cement a two-day rally in Huarong bonds from record lows and ease fears of contagion.One of the state-owned company’s dollar bonds -- a 3.375% note maturing in May 2022 -- climbed to about 80 cents after trading at 65 cents on Wednesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Friday’s gains suggest investors have become less concerned about extreme scenarios like bankruptcy. Yet questions remain about the extent of Beijing’s support as Huarong tries to overhaul its business.The company, controlled by China’s Ministry of Finance, has been mired in scandal since its former chairman Lai Xiaomin was accused of bribery in 2018 and executed earlier this year. Under Lai, Huarong moved beyond its original mandate of helping banks dispose of bad debt, raising billions of dollars from offshore bondholders and expanding into everything from trust companies to securities trading and illiquid investments.If China decides to impose losses on Huarong bondholders in a debt restructuring, it would be the nation’s most consequential credit event since the late 1990s and the clearest sign yet that Beijing is serious about reducing moral hazard in its $54 trillion financial industry. But if Huarong continues to meet its obligations, the company’s bonds could end up delivering a windfall to investors who bought after prices plunged this month.“The fact that a regulator finally said something should give the market some confidence,” said David Loevinger, a former China specialist at the U.S. Treasury and now a managing director at TCW Group Inc. in Los Angeles. “The amazing thing is like many investors, if you asked me a month ago, what is the risk of Huarong restructuring its debt, I would have said close to zero. Even though I still think it’s unlikely, the risk is no longer zero.”In a statement late Friday, Huarong said it will accelerate disposal of existing risks and keep focusing on its main business of non-performing loans. Huarong said it’s working on its full-year earnings report with its auditor and will disclose it at an appropriate time.Investors will be keeping a close eye on the company’s near-term debt payments for any signs of stress.Huarong’s onshore securities unit has wired funds to repay a local bond due April 18, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Reports that Huarong has prepared funds to pay a S$600 million ($450 million) bond due April 27 helped trigger the rally in its offshore debt from record lows on Thursday.The comments from China’s regulator on Friday suggest the worst of the Huarong crisis is likely over, according to Yong Zhu, who manages about $6 billion at DuPont Capital Management in Wilmington, Delaware.“The statement from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission is a clear indication that the policy of the Chinese government is to support Huarong and avoid near term default,” said Zhu, who doesn’t own the bonds.Credit-default swaps on China Huarong International Holdings Ltd., an offshore unit of Huarong, tumbled to 956 basis points on Friday from a record 1,466 basis points, according to ICE Data Services.What Bloomberg Intelligence says“The Chinese government still operates in an opaque manner. So until something is officially announced, things are still in play. It’s either a bailout or a big haircut. People are sensitive to any news.”-- Dan Wang, credit analyst a Bloomberg Intelligence.If Huarong were to restructure with offshore bondholders taking a hit, investors would reassess the credit risk of other Chinese companies that use a similar funding mechanism, said Nick Smallwood, an emerging-market debt strategist at M&G Investments. That would make future borrowing more costly and difficult to come by, Smallwood said.“I think there is an expectation that Huarong will not default and that it is a structurally important credit, resulting in a higher likelihood of government support,” said Steven Oh, head of fixed income at Pinebridge Investments.Chinese policy makers will have to weigh the broader market implications as they decide how to proceed, according to TCW’s Loevinger.“Clearly, the direction of the policy is they want to send a signal that creditors have to pay more attention to credit risks and they have to stop expecting bailouts,” Loevinger said. “They want to kill the chicken to scare monkeys. But having Huarong default would be killing the tiger. Obviously, it’s a much bigger systemic risk.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Britain’s Reopening Is a Boon for Outperforming Small-Cap Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- As London’s shops and pub gardens reopen for the first weekend in three months, funds targeting smaller U.K. companies are among the best performers in Europe thanks to a rally in domestic stocks that benefit from Britain’s vaccine rollout success.Among Western European stock funds with $200 million or more in assets, the majority of the 10 best performers this year are focused on U.K. small caps, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The FTSE Small Cap Index has gained 14% in 2021 versus a rise of 11% for a benchmark tracking small stocks on euro-area exchanges.The nation’s markets are benefiting from a confluence of factors: Valuations had been depressed by the overhang of the U.K.’s departure from the European Union, and during the worst of the pandemic, when there was no economic growth, investors were will paying to pay a premium for the few companies that were enjoying rapid increases in sales. With the Brexit cloud removed and the economy rebounding as virus restrictions ease, investors are turning back to domestic stocks and those that are cheap relative to earnings.“The ability to generate a return in the U.K. market compared with the most other stock markets is very, very attractive,” said Gervais Williams, co-manager of the Premier Miton U.K. Smaller Companies Fund. Previously, the U.K. had been “very much out of fashion.”U.K. smaller companies are still inexpensive: The FTSE Small Cap sells for about 14 times estimated earnings for this year, compared to a multiple of 20.8 for the Euro Stoxx Small Index.“I’ve been investing since ‘85; I don’t think I’ve ever known this mismatch, this disparity,” said Williams, whose fund has returned 26% in 2021 with holdings including appliances retailer AO World Plc, chilled-storage provider Norish Plc and insurance investor Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.Small caps are a traditional way of gaining exposure to the economic cycle, said James Athey, a money manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments.“That end of the company spectrum is, by far and away, most likely to have been heavily and negatively affected by lockdown, because you tend to be talking about companies that deal with these sort of parochial face-to-face services which have been essentially banned for most of this period,” Athey said by phone.English consumers have been splashing out in shops, pub gardens and hairdressers since Monday after venues were allowed to reopen following almost 100 days of being closed to control the spread of Covid-19. Britain also hit its target a few days ahead of schedule of offering a first coronavirus vaccine shot to all over-50s, as its inoculation campaign progresses faster than those of its continental neighbors.In many countries around Europe, meanwhile, restrictions remain in place, with France keeping open-air cafes closed until at least May 15 and Germany taking steps to allow the federal government to impose tighter restrictions.To be sure, it’s not just small-cap funds that are outperforming, with the continued interest in cheaper value stocks instead of high-growth companies also benefiting U.K. mid- and large-cap funds.The U.K. market, with its heavy weighting in commodity companies, is tilted toward value and cyclical shares.“There’s been a colossal rotation that we’ve been enormous beneficiaries of,” said Ian Lance, co-manager of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc, which has returned 24% year-to-date with bets on stocks like postal group Royal Mail Plc, high street bank Natwest Group Plc and retailer Marks & Spencer Group Plc.Many of Temple Bar’s holdings were cheap even before the pandemic, so recent rallies don’t mean they are now overvalued, Lance said by phone.One issue with small caps is that they often play just one theme -- in many cases right now, the reopening -- leaving them vulnerable to any potential hiccups in the vaccine roll-out, Alexandra Jackson, manager of the Rathbone U.K. Opportunities Fund, said in an interview.Slightly larger companies that might prove to be less “binary” in that sense include Softcat Plc, a technology infrastructure group that also offers work-from-home tech, and construction retailers like Howden Joinery Group Plc and Grafton Group Plc, which should benefit from an elevated interest in home improvements even after people get used to post-lockdown life, said Jackson, whose fund is up 7.4% this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Leon: Billionaire Issa brothers buy fast food chain

    The Issa brothers have bought the British fast food chain Leon, which has more than 70 sites.

  • What if Biden doesn't cancel your student loan debt? There's an alternative

    There's speculation about forgiving $10,000 or $50,000 per person, but no real plan yet.

  • Fourth stimulus check update: Biden faces mounting pressure for new payment

    Advocates and lawmakers say the crisis isn't over, and neither is the need for relief.

  • Coinbase Hangover Rattles Crypto Assets With Bitcoin Falling

    (Bloomberg) -- The mania that drove crypto assets to records as Coinbase Global Inc. went public last week turned on itself on the weekend, sending Bitcoin tumbling the most since February.The world’s biggest cryptocurrency plunged as much as 15% just days after reaching a record. It was down 7.7% at 56,169 at around 4:30 p.m. in New York. Ether, the second-biggest, dropped as much as 18% to below $2,000 before also paring losses to the 7% range. Binance Coin, XRP and Cardano each lost more than 12% at one point. Dogecoin, the token started as a joke, bucked the trend to jump more than 10%, according to Coinbase.The weekend carnage came after a heady week for the industry that saw the value of of all coins surge past $2.25 trillion amid a frenzy of demand for all things crypto in the runup to Coinbase’s direct listing on Wednesday. The largest U.S. crypto exchange ended the week valued at $68 billion, more than the owner of the New York Stock Exchange.“With hindsight it was inevitable,” Galaxy Digital founder Michael Novogratz said in a tweet Sunday. “Markets got too excited around $Coin direct listing. Basis blowing out, coins like $BSV, $XRP and $DOGE pumping. All were signs that the market got too one way.”Dogecoin, which has limited use and no fundamentals, rallied last week to be worth more than $50 billion at one point before stumbling Saturday. Demand was so brisk for the token that investors trying to trade it on Robinhood crashed the site a few times Friday, the online exchange said in a blog post.There was also speculation Sunday in several online reports that the plunge was related to concerns the U.S. Treasury may crack down on money laundering carried out through digital assets. The Treasury declined to comment, and its Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) said in an emailed response on Sunday that it “does not comment on potential investigations, including on whether or not one exists.”“The crypto world is waking up with a bit of a sore head today,” said Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of crypto lender Nexo. “Dogecoin’s 100% Friday rally was ‘peak party,’ after the Bitcoin record and Coinbase listing earlier in the week. Euphoria was in the air. And usually in the crypto world, there’s a price to pay when that happens.”Besides the “unsubstantiated” report of a U.S. Treasury crackdown, Trenchev said factors for the declines may have included “excess leverage, Coinbase insiders dumping equity after the direct listing and a mass outage in China’s Xinjiang province hitting Bitcoin miners.”Growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies has spurred Bitcoin’s rally, as well as lifting other tokens to record highs. Interest in crypto went on the rise again after companies from PayPal to Square started enabling transactions in Bitcoin on their systems, and Wall Street firms like Morgan Stanley began providing access to the tokens to some of the wealthiest clients. That’s despite lingering concerns over their volatility and usefulness as a method of payment.Governments are inspecting risks around the sector more closely as the investor base widens.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last week said Bitcoin “is a little bit like gold” in that it’s more a vehicle for speculation than making payments. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde in January took aim at Bitcoin’s role in facilitating criminal activity, saying the cryptocurrency has been enabling “funny business.”Turkey’s central bank banned the use of cryptocurrencies as a form of payment from April 30, saying the level of anonymity behind the digital tokens brings the risk of “non-recoverable” losses. India will propose a law that bans cryptocurrencies and fines anyone trading or holding such assets, Reuters reported in March, citing an unidentified senior government official with direct knowledge of the plan.Crypto firms are beefing up their top ranks to shape the emerging regulatory environment and tackle lingering skepticism about digital tokens. Bitcoin’s most ardent proponents see it as a modern-day store of value and inflation hedge, while others fear a speculative bubble is building.(Updates with attempt to get comment from Treasury in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase hangover? Here’s why bitcoin may be suffering its steepest slide since February

    Bitcoin prices sink into correction territory on Sunday, marking the sharpest slide for the digital asset since February, coming on the heels of what has been a remarkable stretch for the crypto industry.

  • If Bitcoin Starts Closing Below the 50-Day SMA It May Mean Deeper Pullback Ahead

    "The loss of bullish momentum is only short-term in nature," one chart analyst said.

  • The new child tax credit payments are back on track — here's how to plan for them

    The IRS commissioner now says the monthly payments to families will indeed start in July.

  • A Cryptocurrency, A Big Board Name, And A Penny Stock Look Bullish Going Into The Week

    The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) made new highs last week of $417.91 and $64,896.75, respectively, while small and midcap stocks trading on smaller exchanges took a pause. Although Bitcoin has consolidated over the weekend, indicating the SPDR S&P 500 ETF and the Nasdaq may need some consolidation in the coming days, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) and Biomark Diagnostics Inc. (OTC: BMKDF) look bullish going into the week. Related Link: Bitcoin Plunges, Taking Other Cryptocurrencies With It The Ethereum Chart: Ethereum made a new all-time high of $2548.53 April 15 and has since consolidated. On Sunday, Ethereum retraced to a daily support level at $1935.44 and bounced sharply, regaining a higher daily support level at $2,150, which aligns with the 21-day exponential moving average (EMA). Although Ethereum is trading below the eight-day EMA, the eight-day EMA is still trending above the 21-day EMA, making for an overall bullish picture. Bulls want to see Ethereum continue to hold the $2,500 support level and the 21-day EMA. They also want see it consolidate healthily near all-time highs while it collects enough volume to push it back towards all-time highs. Bears want to see sustained bear volume to push Ethereum back down below its $2,500 support level. If Ethereum can’t hold that support level, it could retest the $1,935 mark and eventually force the eight-day EMA to cross below the 21-day EMA. If that happens, it could push Ethereum down further towards the $1,824 area. The Snowflake Chart: Snowflake has retraced 45% from its all-time high of $429 made on Dec. 8, 2020. The stock has fallen into a bullish falling wedge pattern, however, and on April 13 made a bullish break up from it. Snowflake’s stock is trading on both the eight-day and 21-day EMAs and bullish volume, with even a slight move up in share price, would cause the eight-day EMA to cross above the 21-day EMA, which would be bullish. Declining bear volume on the daily chart shows the stock is running out of sellers, which is also a bullish sign. Learn more: Technical Analysis Bulls want to see bull volume come into Snowflake’s stock and for it to push off the $232.74 support it is trading at to make a move towards its next resistance level at $255.25. If the stock can reclaim that level, it could move towards the $270 mark. Bears want to see Snowflake’s stock lose support at the $232 area, which could see it fall down to the stock’s next level of support around $213. The Biomark Chart: After reaching an all-time high of 42 cents on March 17, Biomark’s stock settled into two bullish patters — a daily bull flag and a daily symmetrical triangle — before breaking bullish on Friday and making a new all-time high on large bull volume. Biomark’s stock is trading above both the eight- and 21-day EMA, which is a bullish sign, and, although somewhat extended from them, the two commonly followed EMAs made an abrupt upward turn on Friday to try and catch up. Bulls want to see sustained bullish volume in Biomark’s stock for it to continue its run in all-time highs as there is no price history resistance. Bulls could wait for a retest of the previous all-time high of 42 cents to see if the stock holds above. Bears want to see bull volume drop off and for Biomark’s stock to lose support at the 42-cent level, which could see the stock drop back down to 35 cents. If Biomark can’t hold support there, it has room to drop further towards the 32-cent area. Related Link: 3 Cancer Diagnostic Stocks To Watch Following Roche's GenMark Buy ETH, SNOW and BMKDF Price Action: Etherium was trading at $2170.05 at publication. Snowflake closed at $232.74 on Friday, and Biomark's stock closed at 45 cents. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaQuantumScape Stock Falls After Pump-And-Dump Accusations: A Technical AnalysisWho Let The Doge Out And Where Is The Cryptocurrency Headed Next?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden’s Sanctions Leave Russia’s Stocks and Bonds in Stalemate

    The U.S. has leveled sanctions on Russia over election interference and cyberattacks, including barring U.S. financial institutions from buying new domestically issued Russian government debt.

  • Coinbase CEO Sold $291.8M in Shares on Opening Day

    The amount represents roughly 1.5% of his holdings.

  • Biden warned corporate tax plan could backfire

    The Biden administration’s plan for a global minimum corporate tax risks backfiring on the US and West as the rise of consumers in India and China shifts sales to Asia, tax experts have warned. The US has proposed a minimum tax based on local sales, but the President has been cautioned that the shrinking influence of the West will mean revenues become concentrated in the developing giants in Asia within decades. Marvin Rust, head of European tax at Alvarez & Marsal, said: “Over time, as the Indians and the Chinese become more wealthy and middle class and their consumption rises, the effect of the policy would be a shift to tax revenues being collected in China and India. “You can see that the Chinese and Indians are not going to want this reversed once their populations become more prosperous… from a Western world perspective, there needs to be a bit of care about this.” The White House is attempting to win support for its plan that will seek to level the playing field in tax and clamp down on avoidance. Many European leaders have also backed the proposals for a global minimum tax on the biggest firms after seeking to clamp down on US tech giants in recent years. Matt Kilcoyne, deputy director of the Adam Smith Institute, said: “The concern is absolutely right, and it highlights well that Yellen is attempting to uphold a world that is rapidly ceasing to exist. Rising non-western states are not going to automatically accept the hegemony of the USA.” He added: “Demanding tax harmonisation risks pushing our old friends and countries we currently have issue with into the arms of one another while diminishing the West.” Economists expect tectonic shifts in the global economy to occur in the next few decades, with developing countries becoming far more powerful and wealthy. China and India’s economies are expected to catch up with the US in size, with Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico and Nigeria also climbing the rankings. The US wants to ramp up taxes on businesses to help pay for a jump in spending with Joe Biden eyeing an infrastructure investment boost. However, its plan may struggle to win the backing of countries that benefit from low business taxes. Bank of America estimates that 60pc of US multinationals’ income was booked in just seven tax havens in 2019, including Ireland, Switzerland and the Netherlands. That has risen sharply from 30pc in 2000.

  • Bets Against Treasuries Start to Pinch in Tough Week for Bears

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors betting against Treasuries -- or even just hiding out in cash waiting for lower prices -- just suffered a rough week, even after a robust slate of economic figures showed the rebound from the pandemic is gaining steam.The debate over the long-term outlook for the $21 trillion market is far from over. The bearish view has dominated in 2021, but it was just dealt a blow as Treasuries posted their biggest weekly rally since August. And some strategists see potential for yields to stage a brief foray to even lower levels.Ten-year yields tumbled to just above 1.5% Thursday, a stunning turnaround after the specter of a 2% breach swirled just a few weeks ago. The bond rally gained speed as evidence of robust international demand spurred some investors to exit short bets, a move that seemed to defy logic as it came amid an array of strong economic data.It doesn’t look like there’s much help straight ahead for the bears, with next week devoid of major data releases, Federal Reserve officials muzzled before their April 28 decision and geopolitical tensions brewing. What’s more, the fate of the next U.S. spending plan -- which may include a chunk of taxes -- is unclear, and the reopening push took a hit as regulators paused Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout.“Lower yields, or even just no further pickup, seems to be the pain trade now,” said Chris Ahrens, a strategist at Stifel Nicolaus & Co. “A lot of financial institutions are very flush with cash and had been holding on and hoping for higher yields -- cheaper prices -- to come back into the Treasury market. Now they are being forced to buy Treasuries at higher prices.”After the worst quarter since 1980, the Treasuries market has gained around 1% this month, paring its 2021 loss to about 3.3%, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data through April 15.The 10-year note yields 1.58%, down about 20 basis points from the more than one-year high reached at the end of March. Hedge funds had been massive sellers of Treasuries since the start of January. With stocks surging of late, retail buyers have also been biased against bonds, pouring more cash into equity funds.Bullish ToneBut now there’s a bullish tone emerging in parts of the rate market, with demand surfacing for options targeting a drop in 5-year Treasury yields to as low as 0.55% ahead of their May expiry, and for the 30-year yield to sink to 2.1%. Those maturities yield 0.83% and 2.26%, respectively.Treasury yields could extend their decline, potentially taking the 10-year yield as low as 1.2% -- a level not seen since February, says Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter.“The market is ignoring really good economic data now, so the thing that is going to get yields moving higher again is either a surprise pop in inflation or a bit of a hawkish turn in tone from the Fed,” he said by phone. “I don’t see either of those things happening in the very short-term. Longer-term, I still think yields are headed higher -- but we are in this weird position now where the Fed has essentially said they aren’t changing their opinion of things no matter what the data is.”Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said that while the economy appears to have turned a corner, central bankers aren’t in a hurry to remove monetary support. BlackRock Inc. the world’s biggest asset manager, is among those predicting the Fed will begin communicating plans to taper its bond buying in June.Granted, the bears can take solace in views that surfaced at the end of the week, suggesting it’s time to get short again. Mark Cabana, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at Bank of America Corp., said on Bloomberg TV on Friday that he’s been encouraging clients to use the “little rate rally” to reset short positions.The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey is for the 10-year yield to end the year at 1.86%.What to WatchThe economic calendar:April 21: MBA mortgage applicationsApril 22: Chicago Fed national activity index; jobless claims; Langer consumer comfort; leading index; existing home sales; Kansas City Fed manufacturing activityApril 23: Markit U.S. PMIs; new home salesThe Fed calendar is empty ahead of the April 27-28 policy meetingThe auction calendar:April 19: 13-, 26-week billsApril 20: 52-week billsApril 21: 20-year reopeningApril 22: 4-, 8-week bills; 5-year TIPSFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.