U.S. markets open in 9 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,013.50
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,685.00
    +54.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,809.25
    +20.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.80
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.71
    -0.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.30
    +6.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0814
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    +0.1480 (+4.38%)
     

  • Vix

    20.60
    -1.14 (-5.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2315
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5950
    -0.9600 (-0.73%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,981.63
    -947.62 (-3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    589.59
    -17.86 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.77
    +66.32 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,448.57
    -28.30 (-0.10%)
     

US, Japan Strike Deal on Supply of Minerals for EV Batteries

Shoko Oda and Eric Martin
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The US agreed to boost cooperation with Japan on critical mineral supply chains and to expand access to tax breaks as President Joe Biden aims to counter China’s dominance of the electric vehicle battery sector.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Following the pact, EVs that use materials that have been collected or processed in Japan will be eligible for incentives under the US Inflation Reduction Act, Japanese trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Tuesday in Tokyo.

“This announcement is proof of President Biden’s commitment to building resilient and secure supply chains,” US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement. “Japan is one of our most valued trading partners.”

The deal is similar to an agreement Washington has been negotiating with the European Union which would extend access to some of the as much as $369 billion in handouts and tax credits available over the next decade under the IRA, in areas including wind, solar and electric vehicles.

Japan-based suppliers to the EV sector advanced in Tuesday trading. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., a producer of battery cathode materials, rose as much as 2.1%, while separator manufacturer Asahi Kasei Corp. also gained.

The US remains highly dependent on China and demand for critical minerals will be enormous in the years ahead, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday during testimony in the House Ways and Means Committee. “One of the goals of the IRA is to broadly strengthen supply chains for these critical minerals and their processing,” she said.

The Treasury Department is scheduled to put in place new requirements that will mandate battery components and critical minerals be sourced from free-trade agreement nations in order to get the full $7,500 per vehicle consumer tax credit. Though the EU and Japan are not part of any FTAs with the US, the new pacts would give the allies the same status for critical minerals trade.

“Securing critical minerals, which are necessary for electric vehicles, is an important issue to tackle as demand for these cars is expected to exponentially increase,” Nishimura told reporters. Tai and Japanese ambassador to the US Koji Tomita are scheduled to sign an agreement later Tuesday, he said.

US legislators have recently questioned both Tai and Yellen on the legitimacy of such deals without congressional approval. Meanwhile, several labor unions, which are a key base of support for Biden, have pushed back against the agreements over concerns they risk American jobs.

Lawmakers had been consulted on the deal, but it was negotiated under the USTR’s authority to reach agreements on specific sectors without the approval of Congress, senior administration officials said in background call with reporters.

The pact contains a screening mechanism to ensure that critical minerals coming from “countries of concern” — which refers to China and Russia — don’t benefit from the IRA incentives, the officials said.

Under the deal, the US and Japan will also refrain from imposing export duties on critical minerals traded between the two nations and discuss how to approach “non-market policies and practices of non-parties affecting trade in critical minerals” — another veiled reference to China.

--With assistance from Mayumi Negishi and Yuki Furukawa.

(Updates from first paragraph with details and US comment.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. and Japan Strike Deal on Minerals Used in Batteries for Electric Cars

    The move aims to address two of the Biden administration’s problems: its restrictions on EV subsidies and China’s supply-chain dominance.

  • Lithium miner Liontown soars as it snubs $3.7 billion Albemarle bid

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia's Liontown Resources said it had knocked back an approach from the world's biggest lithium producer Albemarle Corp on Tuesday that valued the lithium developer at A$5.50 billion ($3.7 billion) and sent its shares rocketing 59%. Liontown controls two major lithium deposits in Western Australia, including its flagship Kathleen Valley project slated for first production in mid-2024, which is among the world's largest and highest-grade hard rock lithium deposits. North Carolina-based Albemarle is the world's biggest lithium producer with major facilities in Chile, China and Western Australia where it holds stakes in two mines and is building a lithium hydroxide processing plant near Perth.

  • London PR Firm Camarco Bought By International Rival Apco

    (Bloomberg) -- City of London public relations firm Camarco has been bought by larger American business Apco Worldwide LLC, the latest deal in a wave of consolidation in the corporate communications industry.Most Read from BloombergBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpCamarco, whose clients include the New York activ

  • Oil’s Swoon Prompts Rush by Top Users to Protect Against Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil consumers including airlines used the recent slump in prices to boost their hedging level at a rapid pace, locking in protection against a possible rebound later in the year. Most Read from BloombergBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpWhen prices plunged earlier this month, traders and brokers sai

  • What We Learned from China's Tech Earnings, From Alibaba to Tencent

    (Bloomberg) -- A raft of sales beats from some of China’s largest tech firms and signs of a more relaxed regulatory environment are giving bulls new reasons to be optimistic.Most Read from BloombergBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpThe nation’s three internet leaders — Baidu Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Te

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Says Stay Defensive as Banking Woes Persist

    (Bloomberg) -- Heightened uncertainty and rising recession odds posed by the banking crisis are reasons for investors in US stocks to remain defensive in their positioning, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic.Most Read from BloombergBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpThe bank’s chief global markets

  • Pinterest CEO: We're making AI 'additive to people's lives, not addictive'

    Pinterest CEO Bill Ready weighs into the debate around artificial intelligence.

  • Former Taiwanese president Ma Ying-jeou on historic mainland China trip hopes 'peace can come to Taiwan soon'

    Former Taiwanese president Ma Ying-jeou voiced hopes for a gradual return to warmer cross-strait ties as he embarked upon a landmark visit to mainland China, amid public anger back home over Taipei's loss of yet another diplomatic ally to Beijing. "I have waited for 36 years for this chance to visit the mainland," Ma said before boarding his plane at Taoyuan International Airport, becoming the first former or current Taiwanese head of government to make such a journey since the Chinese civil war

  • Rolex stuns with 'emoji' watch debut

    Hodinkee reporter Malaika Crawford summed up the latest offering from the famed Swiss watch manufacturer: “Rolex just made an emoji watch. What a time to be alive.”

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • A recession in 2023 is now inevitable. Layoffs in tech and finance will spread to other sectors

    Don't let a seemingly strong jobs market fool you–the data today is reminiscent of the early days of past recessions, according to Murray Sabrin.

  • Newly fired Fox News producer seeks to recant testimony in $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit

    A newly fired Fox News producer is seeking to recant testimony she said network lawyers coerced her into providing as Fox defends against Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. Abby Grossberg said Fox's lawyers left her feeling she "had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the 'star witness' for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News." The former producer for Maria Bartiromo's Sunday morning show and later Tucker Carlson's prime-time show made the accusation as she filed amended lawsuits in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court accusing Fox of discrimination, retaliation, sexism and misogyny.

  • California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Limit Oil Company Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- California will limit the amount of profit oil companies can earn in the state under legislation pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom to control soaring gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpThe state Assembly on Monday passed a bill that allows the California Energy C

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • U.S. Supreme Court turns away challenge to Trump's tariffs on steel imports

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to U.S. steel import tariffs imposed in 2018 under former President Donald Trump - a policy he touted as defending American national security - and largely maintained by President Joe Biden. The justices turned away an appeal by a group of U.S.-based steel importers of a lower court's ruling rejecting their challenge to the Trump administration's imposition of tariffs under a Cold War-era trade law. At issue in the case was whether the findings in a 2018 report to Trump that recommended he impose steel tariffs were subject to second-guessing by courts under federal administrative law.

  • Banking crisis has ‘definitely’ tipped the U.S. closer to recession, warns top Fed official who was at the center of the 2008 bailout

    “Not all of these stresses are behind us," warns Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, the former administrator of the Troubled Asset Relief Program.

  • What Broke Sweden? Real Estate Bust Exposes Big Divide

    (Bloomberg) -- A half-finished bridge designed to connect two Stockholm neighborhoods has come to epitomize the seismic change Sweden is going through. On one side, an affluent neighborhood that's part of one of Stockholm's oldest suburbs, on the other, an enclave of 1970s-era public housing blocks with a dense population of migrants and a reputation as a trouble spot.Most Read from BloombergBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Ra

  • Alibaba's Jack Ma resurfaces in China

    Alibaba founder Jack Ma is back in China visiting the Alibaba-owned Yungu School in Hangzhou to discuss artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT.

  • Oil rises over $3 on Kurdistan export halt, banking optimism

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than $3 on Monday as a halt to some exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region added to worries about oil supplies while a U.S. banking acquisition eased worries that financial turmoil could hurt the economy and curtail fuel demand. Brent crude futures settled up $3.13, or 4.2%, at $78.12 a barrel. Brent gained 2.8% last week while WTI rebounded by 3.8% as jitters in the banking sector eased.

  • Strikes Hit Russian-Occupied Ukraine as Kyiv Prepares New Offensive

    Explosions shook Russian-occupied cities in southern Ukraine, injuring a police chief and hitting a military facility, while a Russian missile strike killed at least one person and injured 25 others in the eastern city of Slovyansk, Ukrainian officials said.