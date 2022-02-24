U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,147.00
    -75.00 (-1.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,476.00
    -590.00 (-1.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,190.25
    -317.25 (-2.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,905.80
    -35.30 (-1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.97
    +5.87 (+6.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,949.60
    +39.20 (+2.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    +0.68 (+2.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1233
    -0.0075 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    36.18
    +7.37 (+25.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3444
    -0.0099 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7300
    -0.2500 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,573.41
    -3,279.05 (-8.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    802.53
    -67.84 (-7.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,308.79
    -189.39 (-2.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

US Justice Department ends 'China Initiative' amid concerns over racial bias and a culture of fear

·6 min read

The US Justice Department on Wednesday announced the end of the China Initiative, a programme launched by the Trump administration to fight Chinese espionage and intellectual property theft but which critics said was racially biased and led to prosecutorial overreach.

The move is a recognition that the focus on China was too limited, said Matt Olsen, the assistant attorney general for the agency's National Security Division, adding that a new approach would focus on Russia, Iran and North Korea as well as China and would be "threat-driven".

"We are no longer going to have a China Initiative," Olsen said, citing growing criticism from members of Congress. "But in particular, it came from the scientific and academic community, as well as from the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community."

Olsen said his department's months-long review found no evidence that federal prosecutors lowered their standards for people with ties to China or that the programme discouraged talented scientists from studying and doing research in the US.

But even a widespread belief that the department has been unfair exacts a price, he added. "Perception of that type of bias undermines our efforts, and makes it harder for us to earn the trust of the communities that we're trying to serve," he said.

Started in November 2018 as the Trump administration's anti-China comments increased, the initiative targeted leaks of technological and other sensitive information, with universities identified as particularly leaky and vulnerable.

As it gained momentum, however, cases were increasingly brought not on espionage or trade secrets grounds - which face a higher burden of proof - but for paperwork violations in grant applications. And sometimes the "secrets" academics were accused of leaking often were openly available in academic journals.

"This change is going to result in less racial profiling of Asians and Asian-Americans, and that is a good thing," US Representative Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California, told Reuters. "Now we need to monitor it and see what actually comes of the change."

Members of the Asian-American community also accused the Justice Department of playing "gotcha" by announcing headline-grabbing indictments only to quietly drop them in disproportionate numbers.

US 'China Initiative' stymied scientific innovation, study says

According to a study released in September by Andrew Chongseh Kim, a lawyer and law professor, cases involving Chinese professors under the Economic Espionage Act were far more likely to be showcased in press releases and punished more severely than non-Asians. As many as one in three Asians were falsely accused, the study said.

"The unfair and unequal discriminatory treatment of Chinese-Americans and Asian-Americans in contrast to people with non-Asian names is absolutely shocking and unacceptable," Gary Locke, chairman of the Committee of 100 and a former US ambassador to China, said in another survey by the Committee of 100 civic group.

Another problem, critics said, is that the initiative took on its own bureaucratic momentum, incentivising federal prosecutors and FBI agents to find cases to please their bosses and earn promotions, whether justified or not. FBI Director Christopher Wray said last month that the agency had a backlog of 2,000 China-related cases.

Almost all sides acknowledge that the problem is real and that China has ever more resources, technology and manpower devoted to espionage. But the US needs to be more selective and targeted in prosecuting genuine infractions rather than technicalities, they said, something the new approach has vowed to do.

"The Chinese government steals staggering volumes of information," Wray said, adding that the FBI was still opening a new case against the mainland every 12 hours. "There is just no country that presents a broader threat to our ideas, our innovation and our economic security than China."

Matt Olsen, an assistant attorney general in the US Justice Department, says the new strategy will be threat-driven. Photo: AP alt=Matt Olsen, an assistant attorney general in the US Justice Department, says the new strategy will be threat-driven. Photo: AP>

Olsen said the Justice Department would continue working on existing cases. "We review those like we do every case," he said. "I am comfortable with those cases as they stand."

Many of them involve academics participating in the Thousand Talents Plan, which was set up by Beijing in 2008 to attract foreign talent. But scientists expressed concern that US grant-making institutions and universities encouraged them to participate in foreign talent programmes. Then the rules suddenly changed as US-China tensions rose, they said.

Asian-American groups say the initiative has tarnished long-nurtured academic reputations, derailed careers and led to inordinate stress. Universities also reacted differently when their employees were indicted. Some quickly fired professors and distanced themselves.

Others, such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology - in a case involving Gang Chen, a mechanical engineer and nanotechnologist - were supportive. It launched petition drives and lent financial support for his legal defence.

But analysts note that MIT also has far more resources than smaller US universities and research institutions.

US drops charges against MIT professor accused of lying about China ties

As the number of cases involving paperwork infractions grew, so too did the number of those cleared of charges, along with increased criticism and calls for reform. Among those acquitted were Anming Hu, a University of Tennessee, Knoxville biomedical associate professor; Qing Wang, a heart disease researcher at the Cleveland Clinic; brain researcher Chen Song at Stanford University; and Xin Wang, a visiting neurological diseases researcher at the University of California, San Francisco.

A major turning point came with Hu's case, which ended when a federal judge acquitted him after a jury declared a mistrial. One of the jurors, Wendy Chandler, said she kept looking for a big reveal but ultimately characterised the trial as "the most ridiculous case" and the charges against Hu as "a series of plausible errors, a lack of support from [the university] and ruthless ambition on behalf of the FBI."

A significant victory for the Justice Department involved the case of Charles Lieber, who headed Harvard's chemistry department and was an expert in nanotechnology. The conviction was won largely on charges of tax evasion and that he hid his participation in the talent programme, which largely turned on a confession Lieber gave the FBI shortly after his arrest.

Harvard Professor Charles Lieber leaves federal court in Boston in 2020 after being charged with lying about his links to the Chinese government. He was found guilty in December. Photo: Reuters alt=Harvard Professor Charles Lieber leaves federal court in Boston in 2020 after being charged with lying about his links to the Chinese government. He was found guilty in December. Photo: Reuters>

The initiative has also coincided with Asian-Americans' growing clout in the US political arena. The demographic has become the fastest growing ethnic or racial group in the electorate, accounting for nearly 5 per cent of eligible voters.

It had an Asian-American presidential candidate in 2020 when Andrew Yang ran, record numbers of state and local government officials and increasingly savvy use of political pressure through multiple groups.

US President Joe Biden's administration indicated early in its tenure that it would review the China Initiative, but Asian-Americans had grown frustrated by the slow pace.

The Democratic administration has also had to walk a fine line. Struggling with declining support nationwide, it remains wary of looking weak on China, an issue Republicans have been quick to exploit.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Putin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin vowed to “demilitarize” the country and replace its leaders, triggering the worst security crisis in Europe since World War II as the West threatened further punishing sanctions in response. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesBiden’s

  • Why Novavax Stock Dived by Over 7% Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) saw its shares wilt on Wednesday, due in no small part to a fairly deep price-target cut from an analyst. Mamtani's adjustment comes mere days before Novavax is slated to unveil its Q4 earnings. On Wednesday, Novavax announced that it has begun shipping the jab to the region.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • Is it not Worthy to Own Alibaba (BABA) Shares Anymore?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan International Value Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.38% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTKX, 4.44% by its Advisor Class: APDKX, and 4.45% by its Institutional Class: APHKX for the fourth quarter […]

  • Three things are driving the latest crypto pullback: expert

    Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have tracked the volatility and broader market declines seen so far in 2022. But the pressure could be short-lived, according to at least one pundit, with a handful of temporary factors driving the latest pullback for digital currencies.

  • Ruble hits record low, euro skids as Russia attacks Ukraine

    The Russian ruble tumbled to a record low on Thursday, while the euro sank to a multi-year low to the Swiss franc after Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast. Riskier commodity-linked currencies like the Australian dollar also tanked as Ukraine said Russia had launched a full-scale invasion. The rouble weakened as much as 5.77% to an unprecedented 86.1198 per dollar.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Falling Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were down by 5.3% as of 1:25 p.m. ET Wednesday. The company announced a long-term collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • Why Vertiv Holdings Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Analysts had forecast that Vertiv would earn $0.28 per share on sales of $1.42 billion in Q4. Vertiv came very close to hitting that revenue target, but missed earnings by a mile, reporting only a $0.06-per-share profit. Sales grew only modestly in Vertiv's fourth quarter, up 8% year over year, and profits were cut in half from last year's $0.12.

  • Elon Musk accuses WH of ignoring Tesla, Amazon sues two companies, Facebook expands Reels globally

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday's leading business headlines, involving Tesla, Amazon, and Facebook parent Meta.

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 flattens as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Russian Stocks Slump Most on Record, Wiping Out $180 Billion in Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian assets nosedived as military attacks across Ukraine prompted emergency central bank action and investors braced for the toughest round of Western sanctions yet, wiping out more than $250 billion in stock market value.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Th

  • Dow futures sink, oil prices spike as Putin authorizes invasion of Ukraine

    U.S. stock-index futures slump early Thursday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

  • Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

    While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult ticket for one of the four Disney World theme parks currently costs $109-$159 (Disney uses variable pricing based on demand), which Disney has not increased since before the pandemic. Add in tickets for the rest of your family for multiple days, the Park Hopper add-on, Genie+, Lightning Lanes, hotel and food costs, and--well, let's say that unless you're rolling in literal mountains of money in your free time, you better enjoy your charming frolic in Disney's magical streets because it's likely the only one you can afford this year.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) lost ground on Wednesday. The S&P 500 ended the day down 1.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite index closed out the session down 2.6%. With macroeconomic headwinds and rising geopolitical risk factors, growth stocks have generally had a rough go of things early in 2022, and Plug Power's share price has slumped roughly 30% year to date.