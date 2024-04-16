US labor union backs Norfolk in proxy battle with Ancora

FILE PHOTO: Norfolk Southern Train rests near the University of North Carolina's energy generation plant, after delivering coal, in Chapel Hill·Reuters
Reuters
1 min read
0
In this article:

(Reuters) - A top federation of U.S. labor unions has urged Norfolk Southern shareholders to vote against Ancora's director candidates, arguing the hedge fund's plans for the railroad would compromise safety and improvements being considered.

"Ancora's proposed strategy for Norfolk Southern is "not fit for purpose" and the election of Ancora's proposed directors will derail the safety and service improvements that are currently underway at Norfolk Southern," the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations said in a letter.

Ancora, in February, proposed the replacement of Norfolk Southern's top management, including its CEO, and nominated eight directors to the railroad operator's board in response to the company's negligence leading to a 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Norfolk Southern has offered to add two new directors to its board and rejected all eight of Ancora's candidates, saying none would bring fresh skills or experience.

"We believe that a change in leadership at Norfolk Southern would be highly disruptive to our operations, our workers, and the North American supply chain," a Norfolk Southern spokesman said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ancora criticized the move and said it did not expect much impact as "major institutional shareholders continue to support us."

Shareholders are scheduled to vote on the proposals at the annual meeting on May 9.

(Reporting by Aatreyee Dasgupta in Bengaluru and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Most companies fail at making big changes because of these critical talent mistakes

    Businesses make three common mistakes with talent that hinder their transformation initiatives.

  • Congressional Leaders Discussing Iran Oil Sanctions, Senator Cardin Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Congressional leaders are discussing how to push ahead with legislation that would place sanctions on importers of Iranian oil, with the issue gaining momentum after the nation’s direct attack on Israel, Senator Ben Cardin said Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the

  • Stock market today: US stocks rise on strong earnings as traders try to come back from streak of losses

    Stocks trended higher on Tuesday as earnings continued to deliver better-than-expected results.

  • Morning Bid: Powell dashes easing hopes, markets dented again

    Investors in Asia hoping for some relief from surging U.S. bond yields and a rampant dollar would have been deflated by remarks on Tuesday from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, and will likely go into Wednesday's trading with their guard up. "The recent data have clearly not given us greater confidence and instead indicate that it's likely to take longer than expected to achieve that confidence," Powell said in Washington, a signal to the world that inflation is not coming down towards the central bank's 2% target as quickly as expected and so interest rates will have to stay higher for longer. 'Higher for longer' would also seem to apply to the U.S. dollar, Treasury bond yields and financial conditions indexes - a sub-optimal mix for Asian assets, which are already feeling the heat.

  • China's Loosening Grip on Yuan Allows Currency to Test a Key Milestone

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s second attempt in a month to loosen its grip on the yuan is opening up the door for the currency to test a psychological milestone that hasn’t been seen since November. Most Read from BloombergUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIPowell Signals Rate-C

  • Is a Surprise Coming for CSX This Earnings Season?

    CSX is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • SEC Targets Its Own Staff’s Texting, Nixes WhatsApp on Work Phones

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission has blocked third-party messaging apps and texts from employees’ work mobile phones, bringing its own practices closer to the standards it’s enforcing for the industry.Most Read from BloombergUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Got Tossed by the Market Today

    A mixed quarter and narrowed guidance didn't really please investors.

  • Canada Hikes Capital Gains Tax to Raise Billions for Housing

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada will raise capital gains taxes on businesses and wealthy individuals to help pay for tens of billions in new spending aimed at making housing more affordable and improving the lives of young people.Most Read from BloombergUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the High

  • Money market account vs. money market fund: What's the difference?

    Understanding the differences between a money market account vs. money market fund is crucial. Learn more about how these two financial products work and which one is best for your savings.