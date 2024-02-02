Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,929.65
    +23.46 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,443.00
    -76.84 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,510.09
    +148.44 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,950.74
    -23.67 (-1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.84
    -0.98 (-1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    2,047.90
    -23.20 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.63
    -0.61 (-2.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0799
    -0.0076 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0240
    +0.1610 (+4.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2653
    -0.0092 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2040
    +1.7910 (+1.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,083.82
    +294.11 (+0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.18
    +9.02 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,158.02
    +146.56 (+0.41%)
     
Breaking News:

Jobs report blows past expectations as US economy adds 353,000 jobs

US lawmakers ask if FAA found 'persistent quality lapses' at Boeing -- letter

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Boeing's new 737 MAX-9 is pictured under construction at their production facility in Renton, Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of U.S. lawmakers want the Federal Aviation Administration to answer questions about its oversight of Boeing in the wake of the 737 MAX 9 mid-air emergency including whether it found serious quality issues at the planemaker.

House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chair Sam Graves and Rick Larsen, the top Democrat on the committee, along with Representative Garret Graves, the chair of the aviation subcommittee and Democrat Steve Cohen, asked FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker in a letter to answer if before or after the accident the FAA found "any evidence of persistent quality control lapses in any of Boeing’s production lines."

Whitaker is set to testify Tuesday before the aviation subcommittee.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Advertisement