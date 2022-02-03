U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,523.83
    -65.55 (-1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,323.80
    -305.53 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,105.93
    -311.62 (-2.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,010.49
    -19.03 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.44
    -0.82 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.90
    -17.40 (-0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    -0.63 (-2.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1397
    +0.0091 (+0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8400
    +0.0740 (+4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3603
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8520
    +0.4020 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,589.24
    -1,144.11 (-3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    851.08
    -7.97 (-0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,534.62
    -48.38 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

The US Leading Crypto Investment App, SupraFin, Launches Exclusive Crypto Reports

·2 min read

DOVER, Del., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --SupraFin USA, Inc. has announced that it has released a new feature on its app to let users access exclusive crypto investment reports on cryptocurrency on their portfolio.

The SupraFin App

SupraFin is releasing the crypto reports, one at a time. The first report released was on Ethereum (ETH). The report contains a synopsis of what makes Ethereum valuable, including a relative value analysis on Ethereum based on SupraFin's proprietary investment models.

SupraFin provides an intelligent app with institutional-like investment algorithms that assess the relative value of hundreds of cryptocurrencies and recommend the most appropriate as part of a diversified portfolio based on the client's risk profile preferences.

SupraFin's unique proposition: helping individuals invest like professionals.

There are many risks to consider when it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies. Most people are familiar with market risk, risk derived from losses due to adverse market movements. However, there are other risks to consider in an investment process because of market inefficiencies.

The SupraFin app helps its clients get greater exposure to higher long-term returns while minimizing risk. The investment algorithms behind the SupraFin app consider all types of risks, bring diversification, and target an investment horizon of one year or more.

The SupraFin app offers many benefits:

  • Simplicity: create a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies at a click of a button.

  • Smart: create and manage a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies by leveraging risk models in the background.

  • Diversification: get greater exposure to higher long-term returns while minimizing risk.

  • Exclusive cryptocurrency reports: access exclusive crypto investment reports on each cryptocurrency on your portfolio.

  • Customization: create a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies (lower risk, medium risk, or higher risk) based on your risk preferences.

  • Liquidity: you can withdraw your cryptocurrencies at any time.

  • Transparency: see the actual cryptocurrencies in your portfolio.

  • Ongoing Monitoring: the app constantly monitors your portfolio and alerts you to rebalance your portfolio when the risks have changed.

  • Safe: store your cryptocurrencies securely.

  • Financial Inclusion: start with as little as $100.

Android users in the US interested in using the SupraFin app can download the app via the Google Play Store.

iOS app users in the US interested in using the SupraFin app can download the app via the Apple App Store.

About SupraFin USA, Inc.
SupraFin USA, Inc. (https://suprafin.io/) is a leading wealthtech platform for cryptocurrencies founded by professionals with more than 20 years of experience in cryptocurrencies, risk models, complex investment products, portfolio management, trading, and quantitative analysis from tier-one financial institutions such as JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America, among others.

Media contact:
Liliana Reasor
329139@email4pr.com
1-424-454-8529

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-us-leading-crypto-investment-app-suprafin-launches-exclusive-crypto-reports-301474889.html

SOURCE SupraFin USA, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • Why Facebook parent Meta’s stock is getting crushed

    Facebook parent company Meta's stock is getting hammered as Apple's iOS privacy changes bite into revenue.

  • This Is the Only Metaverse Stock You Need

    No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Microsoft?

    One of the biggest winners has been Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), up 374% over the past five years, nearly quadrupling the return of the S&P 500. Microsoft has proved itself a safe and durable grower, and perhaps the best tech stock to own for older investors and those near retirement. It wasn't that long ago that Microsoft was thought of as a relic of the 1980s.

  • Facebook parent Meta misses earnings estimates, stock plunges after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Facebook parent Meta earnings, which fell short of market expectations.

  • Resolute Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and 2021 Results

    Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) today announced a net loss for the quarter ended December 31 of $128 million, or $1.64 per share, compared to a net loss of $52 million, or $0.63 per share, in the same period in 2020. Sales were $834 million in the quarter, an increase of $65 million from the year-ago period. Excluding special items, the company reported net income of $37 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to net income of $45 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, i

  • Is Digital Turbine (APPS) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Greenhaven Road Capital, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund returned approximately -9% net for the fourth quarter, bringing the full-year net return to approximately 3%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about […]

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.

  • Bitcoin is ‘the answer to Meta’s problem’: Microstrategy CEO

    Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect when investing in the cryptocurrency market, how to account for bitcoin, and Meta's missed crypto opportunity.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    Rising inflation and the threat of higher interest rates have crushed many of the market's favorite growth stocks over the past few months. That low price-to-sales ratio could quickly lure back growth-oriented investors in the near future.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Facebook Owner Meta Set for $195 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s one-day crash may rank as the worst in stock-market history.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedThe Facebook parent plunged 22% in early U.S. trading on the back

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • Meta Stock Gets Hammered. But Here’s the Argument for Buying the Big Drop.

    Shares in Facebook's parent are on track for their worst day ever. While many are selling, at least one fund manager is talking about buying the dip.

  • Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T Can't Ignore This Any Longer

    The nation's wireless industry is being rattled by newcomers nobody saw coming just a few years ago.

  • Forget Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN): 10 EV Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks to buy for long-term gains. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Forget Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN): 5 EV Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains. 2021 was the year for electric vehicle stocks. In addition to a dramatic increase […]

  • Spotify shares sink after subscriber forecast falls short

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Spotify and the decline of its stock as the music streaming company forecasts lower subscriber growth in Q1.

  • Shell profits surge to almost $20bn as oil companies cash in on energy crisis

    Shell will raise its dividend and spend billions on share buybacks after soaring wholesale gas prices helped profits quadruple to almost $20bn (£14.7bn) last year.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq tumbles following Facebook earnings miss

    A recent winning streak in equities was eclipsed by disappointing fourth quarter results from Facebook parent company Meta, sending the Nasdaq down more than 2% at Thursday's open.

  • No, the US doesn’t have $30 trillion in debt

    On Feb. 1, the US Treasury Department reported the national debt hit a record $30 trillion, prompting much hand-wringing about the fragility of the US economy. Around $8 trillion of that $30 trillion cited by debt hawks as what the government has borrowed is the equivalent of that: Money that the government owes to itself in the future, says J.W. Mason, an economist professor at CUNY’s John Jay College. For example, the contributions the Social Security Administration puts aside into its Trust Fund to be paid out later get counted as debt.