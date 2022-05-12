US Life Sciences Research Tools Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker

The US life sciences research tools market encompasses analytical tools, instruments, consumables, reagents, and services (e. g. , X-rays and sample preparation). Tools include laboratory automation and technologies that provide molecular insight into disease mechanisms and enable novel therapeutic and medical device development to improve human health.

The umbrella term applies to several applications, such as genomics, proteomics, and cell biology. The end-user focus is academia. The converging ecosystem includes government, National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded institutes/organizations (e.g., academic research labs, non-profit research organizations, and hospitals), and private industries. The analysis includes growth in the life sciences industry and the prominent increase in the R&D sector that will significantly enhance the research tools space. The study highlights discussions on scientific trends, government policies, and science spending budget proposals. The growth environment encompasses opportunities in the consumable and technologies market segment. Multi-omics research, artificial intelligence (AI)-based risk prediction and stratification prototypes, and open innovation collaborations present growth opportunities. The analyst finds that the manifesto to launch the ARPA-H in 2022 to drive translational research provides funding opportunities for diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, and infectious diseases. The NIH’s new research model, rooted in biological sciences, implies an enlivening change from the traditional funding mechanism and is expected to foster academic collaboration.Major market participants are Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bruker, Danaher, GE Healthcare, Illumina, MilliporeSigma, Qiagen, Sartorius Group, Waters, PerkinElmer, Shimadzu, and Luminex (DiaSorin).

