U.S. markets open in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,011.50
    -7.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,139.00
    -43.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,151.75
    -55.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,909.30
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.46
    +1.07 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.90
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.19
    -0.11 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0597
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.40
    -0.89 (-3.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2039
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8990
    +0.2480 (+0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,917.99
    -518.14 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.33
    -10.80 (-1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,933.22
    +25.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     

US Likely to Put a Tech Cap on South Korean Chipmaking in China

Debby Wu
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The US is likely to impose a limit on the chip production capabilities of Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. in China, a senior American official said, as Washington works with allies to curb Beijing’s access to cutting-edge technologies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We’re working with those companies on the way forward there,” Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez said at a think tank event Thursday in response to a question about South Korean chipmakers’ trade with China. “What it’ll likely be is a cap on the levels they can grow to in China.”

South Korean companies won a one-year reprieve from sweeping US export controls unveiled in October that prevent chipmakers from bringing in equipment for their advanced facilities in China. Without a license extension, it is unclear how Samsung and Hynix would proceed — both depend on China as a key market and a manufacturing site for their memory chips.

“If you’re at whatever layer of NAND, we’ll stop it somewhere in that range,” Estevez added, referring to a type of memory chips used in electronic devices including smartphones and servers. “It’ll depend on what the Chinese are doing too.”

He didn’t specify the precise level of chip technology at which the US would seek a cap.

The under secretary also said that the US and South Korea started a working group on export controls in November, without elaborating on the degree of collaboration between Washington and Seoul.

Read more: Biden Wins Deal With Dutch, Japan on China Chip Export Curbs

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Prepares to Police AI as ChatGPT Frenzy Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- China will introduce rules to govern the use of artificial intelligence across a swath of industries, moving to regulate emergent spheres as ChatGPT fever sweeps the world’s No. 2 economy.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningChina’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick DismissalPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeJerome Powe

  • Cathie Wood Keeps Up Tesla Robotaxi Hopes After Six-Year Letdown

    (Bloomberg) -- In February 2017, Cathie Wood went on Bloomberg Television to make her case that the $10 trillion global mobility market would be severely disrupted by electric vehicles and networks of autonomous taxis. Tesla was “leading the charge” in EVs and had its eye on robotaxis, she said.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Send

  • China's global influence worries U.S. majority: AP-NORC poll

    Just 40% of U.S. adults approve of how President Joe Biden is handling relations with China, a new poll shows, with a majority anxious about Beijing's influence as the White House finds its agenda increasingly shaped by global rivalries. About 6 in 10 say they are gravely concerned about China, the world’s second-largest economy after the United States, according to the survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Biden has portrayed his domestic agenda on infrastructure and computer chip development as part of a broader competition with China, arguing that the future is at stake.

  • Stock market news today: S&P 500, Dow fall after Fed minutes signal continued rate hikes

    U.S. stocks closed mixed after choppy trading Wednesday as investors pored over minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting earlier this month for clues on its next move.

  • Nvidia is tying its future to AI at just the right time

    Shares of the graphics chip maker Nvidia (NVDA) rose more than 14% Thursday, despite the fact that the company reported a 21% year-over-year revenue decline for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. The reason? A.I.

  • Apple is Making Progress on a Big Opportunity

    Apple has been working to add functionality to its watches and has seen positive developments in a key health area.

  • Google Reaches Another Quantum Computing Milestone

    Google's Quantum AI team has reached a second milestone on the path to an error-reduced quantum computer with real-world applications.

  • Microsoft spent over a decade on the new Bing. Then ChatGPT happened.

    Using AI, Microsoft might finally mount a challenge to Google’s dominance in search.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Earnings, 2023 Guidance Roll In

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights T-Mobile US, AT&T and Cambium Networks

    T-Mobile US, AT&T and Cambium Networks are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Apple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has a moonshot-style project underway that dates back to the Steve Jobs era: noninvasive and continuous blood glucose monitoring.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningChina’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick DismissalPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeJerome Powell’s Worst Fear Risks Coming True in Southern Jo

  • Coinbase Joins the Ethereum Layer 2 Rat Race – Can It Grow?

    Coinbase (COIN) has big plans for its newly announced Ethereum scaling product. The project, Base, built in collaboration with layer 2 network Optimism on Optimism’s Massachusetts Institute of Technology-licensed OP Stack, aims to reduce ETH transaction fees to 1 cent, integrate with other blockchains like Solana, Avalanche and Polygon, and serve as a springboard for the company’s “Master Plan” to bring 1 billion people into crypto by “buying, building or investing” projects in the “open financial system.” Coinbase’s most recent quarterly report showed a company in transition, with its core revenue stream of transaction volumes drying up amid the crypto winter.

  • Microsoft is bringing ChatGPT-powered Bing to your smartphone, challenging Google

    Microsoft has released a mobile version of its Bing app and Edge Browser to combat Google's offerings.

  • Amazon Fire TV devices can now directly stream audio to Cochlear hearing implants

    Amazon teamed up with hearing implant company Cochlear to launch Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) support to compatible Cochlear devices, the company announced today. Now, select Fire TV devices -- such as Fire TV Omni Series, Fire TV Omni QLED Series, Fire TV 4-Series, Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) and Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) -- can stream audio directly to Cochlear Nucleus 8, Nucleus 7, Nucleus Kanso 2 and Baha 6 Max sound processors.

  • Nvidia, Other Chip Companies Race to Cash In on ChatGPT Frenzy

    Artificial-intelligence tools that generate text with minimal prompting promise a lucrative new revenue stream for chip makers.

  • More Hurdles Activision Deal? It Did Not Disclose Employee Info Data Breach

    On December 4, hackers phished into an Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) employee account gaining access to some internal employee and game data. Activision did not divulge the data breach until last weekend, TechCrunch reported. A third-party cybersecurity research group posted screenshots of the stolen data on Twitter and the hackers' messages on Activision's internal Slack channel. Also Read: Notorious Hackers Briefly Compromise Coinbase Employee Information The hacker accessed a series

  • Colossal Artificial Intelligence Search Costs Pose Headwinds For Google's Bard And Microsoft's ChatGPT Ambitions

    The wildly popular chatbot from OpenAI, which can draft prose and answer search queries, has "eye-watering" computing costs of a couple or more cents per conversation, the startup's CEO Sam Altman has said on Twitter. The high costs posed a challenge for Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) as Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) showcased plans to embed AI chat technology into its Bing search engine, eyeing Google's search market share of 91%. In a Reuters interview, Alphabet Chairman John He

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Quotes, Company News And Chart Analysis

    Get the latest news from Google-parent Alphabet, plus quotes and analysis of the search giant's stock.

  • 5 Most Undervalued Cryptocurrencies that May Rise in 2023

    Are you someone who's been holding onto a certain cryptocurrency that you believe has huge potential, but the market just doesn't seem to be catching on? Well, fear not, because today we're going t...

  • Apple's Mac Mini M2 and M2 Pro models get their first Amazon discounts

    The Mac Mini computers with M2 and M2 Pro are the cheapest way to get Apple's latest processors, and now Amazon is sweetening the deal a bit more.